A coverage reporter for Mocha/Blanket that will fail a travis-ci build when the coverage threshold is too low.
Threshold is specified in the package.json file of the consuming project.
Add the key `"travis-cov" to the "config" key in your package.json file. Under that key you can add any of the following properties:
threshold: <number>, global: <boolean>, local: <boolean>
See Blanket.js's package.json as an example.
###usage
npm install travis-cov
mocha -R travis-cov
mocha -R travis-cov
travis-cov to the package.json file in the config section. Add whichever keys you want (see above).