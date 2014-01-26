A coverage reporter for Mocha/Blanket that will fail a travis-ci build when the coverage threshold is too low.

Threshold is specified in the package.json file of the consuming project.

Add the key `"travis-cov" to the "config" key in your package.json file. Under that key you can add any of the following properties:

threshold: <number>, global: <boolean>, local: <boolean>

See Blanket.js's package.json as an example.

###usage