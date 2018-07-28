openbase logo
tcc

travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation

by Alex Patow
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple invalidation tool for AWS Cloudfront distributions, called after Travis CI is run.

Readme

Travis CI CloudFront Invalidation Tool

Node tool for invalidation of CloudFront distributions after an update to an S3 bucket is performed.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm i travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation --save-dev

Ensure the aws account has permissions to create a cloudfront invalidation. This permission is part of the CloudFrontFullAccess policy.

Use this tool in combination with your .travis.yml file:

language: node_js
node_js:
- '6'
install:
- npm install -g travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation
- npm install
...
after_deploy:
- travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation -a $AWS_ACCESS_KEY -s $AWS_SECRET_KEY -c $AWS_CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID -i '/*' -b $TRAVIS_BRANCH -p $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST -o 'master,stage'

Usage

travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation requires six flags:

a: 'AWSAccessKey'
s: 'AWSSecretKey'
c: 'CloudFrontDistributionId'
i: 'ItemsforInvalidation' (comma separated list)
b: 'TravisBranch'
p: 'TravisPullRequest'

These flags are optional:

o: 'OnBranches' defaults to 'master'

Example

travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation -a $AWS_ACCESS_KEY -s $AWS_SECRET_KEY -c $AWS_CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID -i '/*' -b $TRAVIS_BRANCH -p $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST -o 'master,stage'

