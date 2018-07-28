Travis CI CloudFront Invalidation Tool

Node tool for invalidation of CloudFront distributions after an update to an S3 bucket is performed.

Installation

Install using npm:

npm i travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation --save-dev

Ensure the aws account has permissions to create a cloudfront invalidation. This permission is part of the CloudFrontFullAccess policy.

Use this tool in combination with your .travis.yml file:

language: node_js node_js: - '6' install: - npm install -g travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation - npm install ... after_deploy: - travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation -a $AWS_ACCESS_KEY -s $AWS_SECRET_KEY -c $AWS_CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID -i '/*' -b $TRAVIS_BRANCH -p $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST -o 'master,stage'

Usage

travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation requires six flags:

a : 'AWSAccessKey' s : 'AWSSecretKey' c : 'CloudFrontDistributionId' i : 'ItemsforInvalidation' (comma separated list) b : 'TravisBranch' p : 'TravisPullRequest'

These flags are optional:

o : 'OnBranches' defaults to 'master'

Example