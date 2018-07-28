Node tool for invalidation of CloudFront distributions after an update to an S3 bucket is performed.
Install using npm:
npm i travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation --save-dev
Ensure the aws account has permissions to create a cloudfront invalidation. This permission is part of the
CloudFrontFullAccess policy.
Use this tool in combination with your
.travis.yml file:
language: node_js
node_js:
- '6'
install:
- npm install -g travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation
- npm install
...
after_deploy:
- travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation -a $AWS_ACCESS_KEY -s $AWS_SECRET_KEY -c $AWS_CLOUDFRONT_DIST_ID -i '/*' -b $TRAVIS_BRANCH -p $TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST -o 'master,stage'
travis-ci-cloudfront-invalidation requires six flags:
a: 'AWSAccessKey'
s: 'AWSSecretKey'
c: 'CloudFrontDistributionId'
i: 'ItemsforInvalidation' (comma separated list)
b: 'TravisBranch'
p: 'TravisPullRequest'
These flags are optional:
o: 'OnBranches' defaults to 'master'
