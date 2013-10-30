openbase logo
Readme

node-travis-ci Build Status

node library to access the Travis-CI API

NPM

Instantiation

var Travis = require('travis-ci');
var travis = new Travis({
    version: '2.0.0'
});

// To access the Travis-CI Pro API
var travis = new Travis({
    version: '2.0.0',
    pro: true
});

// To access the Travis-CI Enterprise API
var travis = new Travis({
    version: '2.0.0',
    enterprise: 'https://travis.example.com'
});

// To set custom headers
var travis = new Travis({
  version: '2.0.0',
  headers: {
    'user-agent': 'My Custom User Agent'
  }
});

API

Upgrade Notice (Migrating to 2.x)

Due to the expanding travis api, there were an increasing number of cases where a function could conceivably map to several http endpoints. To eliminate that complexity, and to ensure that the entire api could be exposed, the api has been rewritten to be a much more transparent layer on top of the http interface. Url path segments that are exposed as objects, unless they are followed by url parameters, in which case they are exposed as functions that consume those arguments. The function that makes the api call is now just http verbs (get/post/etc).

For instance, to use this library to call GET /repos/:owner_name/:name/builds/:id, you now do something like the following:

travis.repos(ownerName, repoName).builds(buildId).get(function (err, res) {
   // same res as before
});

Authentication

Many functions, such as travis.accounts, require authenticating as a user. Currently the only way to authenticate is to start with a github oauth token, request a travis access token, and authenticate with that.

travis.auth.github.post({
    github_token: GITHUB_OAUTH_TOKEN
}, function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     access_token: XXXXXXX
    // }
    travis.authenticate({
        access_token: res.access_token
    }, function (err) {
         // we've authenticated!
    });
});

As a convenience, authenticate also accepts github tokens, or github credentials (which are only sent to github) and performs the necessary requests to acquire a travis access token. For example:

travis.authenticate({
    github_token: GITHUB_OAUTH_TOKEN
}, function (err) {
    // we've authenticated! 
});

or

travis.authenticate({
    username: GITHUB_USERNAME,
    password: GITHUB_PASSWORD
}, function (err) {
    //we've authenticated!
});

Pro Tip: Authentication is simply a convenience function that ensures your token has the required permissions, then appends your access_token to all subsequent requests. You can alternatively pass access_token to any request where permission is required.

Accounts

Accounts calls require authentication.

travis.accounts.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "accounts": [
    //         {
    //             "id": 5186,
    //             "name": "Patrick Williams",
    //             "login": "pwmckenna",
    //             "type": "user",
    //             "repos_count": 48
    //         },
    //         {
    //             "id": ***,
    //             "name": "BitTorrent Torque Labs",
    //             "login": "bittorrenttorque",
    //             "type": "organization",
    //             "repos_count": ***
    //         },
    //         {
    //             "id": ***,
    //             "name": null,
    //             "login": "Studyokee",
    //             "type": "organization",
    //             "repos_count": ***
    //         },
    //         {
    //             "id": ***,
    //             "name": "BitTorrent Inc.",
    //             "login": "bittorrent",
    //             "type": "organization",
    //             "repos_count": ***
    //         }
    //     ]
    // }
});

Authorization

travis.auth.github.post({
    github_token: GITHUB_OAUTH_TOKEN
}, function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     access_token: ***
    // }
});

Additional endpoints that have not be implemented yet:

Endpoints that exist, but are intended for brower flows:

Branches

travis.branches.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     branches: [],
    //     commits: []
    // }
});

Broadcasts

travis.broadcasts.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     broadcasts: []
    // }
});

Builds

// to get the info for a specific build, specify the build id
// this is data used for pages such as:
// https://travis-ci.org/pwmckenna/node-travis-ci/builds/10380000
travis.builds(10380000).get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "build": {
    //         "id": 10380000,
    //         "repository_id": 1095505,
    //         "commit_id": 3053424,
    //         "number": "43",
    //         "pull_request": false,
    //         "pull_request_title": null,
    //         "pull_request_number": null,
    //         "config": {
    //             "language": "node_js",
    //             "node_js": [
    //                 "0.10.1"
    //             ],
    //             "script": [
    //                 "./node_modules/grunt-cli/bin/grunt test"
    //             ],
    //             ".result": "configured",
    //             "global_env": [
    //                 {
    //                     "secure": "SHezJGUSi1cc/V+AWBgmGe...
    //                 },
    //                 {
    //                     "secure": "opq2IxY6TquOtn4nCI75Y...
    //                 },
    //                 {
    //                     "secure": "f4rapdrgZJIeqUUBu3Bp/...
    //                 }
    //             ]
    //         },
    //         "state": "canceled",
    //         "started_at": null,
    //         "finished_at": "2013-10-30T23:19:20Z",
    //         "duration": 0,
    //         "job_ids": [
    //             10380001
    //         ]
    //     },
    //     "commit": {
    //         "id": 3053424,
    //         "sha": "af594e5b0744e6fdd4af5c7470652286420db430",
    //         "branch": "master",
    //         "message": "1.0.1",
    //         "committed_at": "2013-08-19T20:12:25Z",
    //         "author_name": "Patrick Williams",
    //         "author_email": "pwmckenna@gmail.com",
    //         "committer_name": "Patrick Williams",
    //         "committer_email": "pwmckenna@gmail.com",
    //         "compare_url": "https://github.com/pwmckenna/node-travis-ci/...
    //     },
    //     "jobs": [
    //         {
    //             "id": 10380001,
    //             "repository_id": 1095505,
    //             "build_id": 10380000,
    //             "commit_id": 3053424,
    //             "log_id": 4540661,
    //             "state": "canceled",
    //             "number": "43.1",
    //             "config": {
    //                 "language": "node_js",
    //                 "node_js": "0.10.1",
    //                 "script": [
    //                     "./node_modules/grunt-cli/bin/grunt test"
    //                 ],
    //                 ".result": "configured",
    //                 "global_env": "GITHUB_OAUTH_TOKEN=[secure] ...
    //             },
    //             "started_at": null,
    //             "finished_at": "2013-10-30T23:19:19Z",
    //             "queue": "builds.linux",
    //             "allow_failure": false,
    //             "tags": ""
    //         }
    //     ]
    // }
});

// to cancel a build
travis.builds(10380000).cancel.post(function (err) {
});

Documentation

travis.documentation.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => <html>
    //     ...
    // </html
});

Endpoints

travis.endpoints.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => [
    //     {
    //         "name": "Home",
    //         "doc": "",
    //         "prefix": "/",
    //         "routes": [
    //             {
    //                 "uri": "/",
    //                 "verb": "GET",
    //                 "doc": "Landing point...",
    //                 "scope": "public"
    //             },
    //             {
    //                 "uri": "/redirect",
    //                 "verb": "GET",
    //                 "doc": "Simple endpoints that redirects somewhere else...",
    //                 "scope": "public"
    //             },
    //             {
    //                 "uri": "/config",
    //                 "verb": "GET",
    //                 "doc": "Provides you with system info:...",
    //                 "scope": "public"
    //             }
    //         ]
    //     },
    //     {
    //         "name": "Accounts",
    //         "doc": "",
    //         "prefix": "/accounts",
    //         "routes": [
    //             {
    //                 "uri": "/accounts/",
    //                 "verb": "GET",
    //                 "doc": "",
    //                 "scope": "private"
    //             }
    //         ]
    //     },
    //     ...
    // ]
});

travis.endpoints('endpoints').get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "name": "Endpoints",
    //     "doc": "Documents all available API endpoints...",
    //     "prefix": "/endpoints",
    //     "routes": [
    //         {
    //             "uri": "/endpoints/",
    //             "verb": "GET",
    //             "doc": "Lists all available API endpoints by URI prefix...",
    //             "scope": "public"
    //         },
    //         {
    //             "uri": "/endpoints/:prefix",
    //             "verb": "GET",
    //             "doc": "Infos about a specific controller....",
    //             "scope": "public"
    //         }
    //     ]
    // }
});

Hooks

All hook calls require authentication.

travis.hooks.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => [
    //     {
    //         id: 1095505,
    //         name: 'node-travis-ci',
    //         owner_name: 'pwmckenna',
    //         description: 'node library to access the Travis-CI API',
    //         active: true,
    //         private: false,
    //         admin: true
    //     }
    //     ...
    // ]
});

travis.hooks(1095505).put(
    hook: {
        active: false
    }
}, function (err, res) {
});

Jobs

travis.jobs(JOB_ID).get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "job": {
    //         "id": 9624444,
    //         "repository_id": 1095505,
    //         "repository_slug": "pwmckenna/node-travis-ci",
    //         "build_id": 9624443,
    //         "commit_id": 2836527,
    //         "log_id": 3986694,
    //         "state": "failed",
    //         ...
    //     },
    //     "commit": {
    //         "id": 2836527,
    //         "sha": "431d6e5d899f165e4786ce82c4672975cddca670",
    //         "branch": "master",
    //         "message": "fixing builds test",
    //         ...
    //     }
    // }
});

travis.jobs.log({
    job_id: JOB_ID
}, function (err, res) {
    
});

Logs

travis.logs({
    id: LOG_ID
}, function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     log: {
    //         id: 3986694,
    //         job_id: 9624444,
    //         type: 'Log',
    //         body: 'Using worker: worker-linux-6-2.bb.travis-ci.org:travis-linux-15\n\n$ export GITHUB_OAUTH_TOKEN=[secure]...
    //     }
    // }
});

Repos

travis.repos('pwmckenna').get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "repos": [
    //         {
    //         "id": 1095505,
    //         "slug": "pwmckenna/node-travis-ci",
    //         "description": "node library to access the Travis-CI API",
    //         "last_build_id": 6347735,
    //         "last_build_number": "468",
    //         "last_build_state": "started",
    //         "last_build_duration": null,
    //         "last_build_language": null,
    //         "last_build_started_at": "2013-04-15T09:45:29Z",
    //         "last_build_finished_at": null
    //         }
    //     ]
    // }
});

travis.repos('pwmckenna', 'node-travis-ci').get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "repo": {
    //         "id": 1095505,
    //         "slug": "pwmckenna/node-travis-ci",
    //         "description": "node library to access the Travis-CI API",
    //         ...
    //     }
    // }
});

travis.repos(repoId).key.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //   key: '-----BEGIN RSA PUBLIC KEY-----\nMIGfMA0GCSqGSIb...'    
    // }
});

travis.repos('pwmckenna', 'node-travis-ci').builds.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     builds: [],
    //     commits: []
    // }
});

Requests

Requests calls require authentication.

travis.requests.post(({
    build_id: BUILD_ID    
}, function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "result": true,
    //     "flash": [
    //         {
    //             "notice": "The build was successfully restarted."
    //         }
    //     ]
    // }
});

Users

All user calls require authentication.

travis.users.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "user": {
    //         "id": 5186,
    //         "name": "Patrick Williams",
    //         "login": "pwmckenna",
    //         "email": "patrick@bittorrent.com",
    //         "gravatar_id": "894f552b86b959df97353a7296baee5c",
    //         "locale": "en",
    //         "is_syncing": false,
    //         "synced_at": "2013-10-30T22:47:49Z",
    //         "correct_scopes": true,
    //         "created_at": "2012-02-07T22:17:38Z"
    //     }
    // }
});

travis.users.permissions.get(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "permissions": [
    //         1446577,
    //         107140,
    //         1402719,
    //         1392622,
    //         ...
    //     ]
    // }

});

travis.users.sync.post(function (err, res) {
    // res => {
    //     "result": true
    // }
});

CLI

To install as a command line utility, just install globally via npm.

npm install -g travis-ci

The entire library is available via command line interface. While it uses subcommands, the api is the same as above.

travis-ci authenticate --username=pwmckenna --password=superSecret
=>  {
        "access_token": "F7DlolJkD15isf4KEDuh_A"
    }
# or
travis-ci auth github --github_token=ef7c329fb63479eb5be9719bb8b23162072bb20d
=>  {
        "access_token": "F7DlolJkD15isf4KEDuh_A"
    }

Pro Tip: Passing OAuth tokens or github credentials via the command line will leave them in your shell history for all to see. Please shell responsibly.

Use the access_token above in all subsequent commands that require authentication, such as requesting the builds for this project:

travis-ci repos pwmckenna node-travis-ci builds --access_token=F7DlolJkD15isf4KEDuh_A
=>  {
        "builds": [
            {
                "id": 9630304,
                "repository_id": 1095505,
                "pull_request": false,
                "state": "passed",
                ...
            },
            ...
        ]
    }

