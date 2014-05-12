Travis CI JavaScript Client

Welcome to travis.js, a Travis CI JavaScript Client that works both in your web browser and in node.js.

This is in a very early stage right now, so it's not really useful yet. If you are not here to contribute, you probably want to come back later.

A secondary purpose at the moment is getting to know the JavaScript tool chain a little better.

Setup and Usage

Install it via npm:

npm install travis

And load the module:

var Travis, travis; Travis = require ( 'travis' ); travis = new Travis; travis.config( function ( config ) { console .log(config); });

Web Browser

< script scr = "build/travis.min.js" > </ script > < script > var travis = new Travis; travis.config( function (config) { alert(config.host); }); </ script >

Building from Source