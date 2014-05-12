openbase logo
Readme

Travis CI JavaScript Client Build Status

Welcome to travis.js, a Travis CI JavaScript Client that works both in your web browser and in node.js.

This is in a very early stage right now, so it's not really useful yet. If you are not here to contribute, you probably want to come back later.

A secondary purpose at the moment is getting to know the JavaScript tool chain a little better.

Setup and Usage

Node.js

Install it via npm:

npm install travis

And load the module:

var Travis, travis;
Travis = require('travis');
travis = new Travis;

travis.config(function(config) {
  console.log(config);
});

Web Browser

<script scr="build/travis.min.js"></script>
<script>
var travis = new Travis;

travis.config(function(config) {
  alert(config.host);
});
</script>

Building from Source

You can compile everything from source by cloning the repository and running grunt build.

