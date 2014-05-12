Welcome to travis.js, a Travis CI JavaScript Client that works both in your web browser and in node.js.
This is in a very early stage right now, so it's not really useful yet. If you are not here to contribute, you probably want to come back later.
A secondary purpose at the moment is getting to know the JavaScript tool chain a little better.
Install it via npm:
npm install travis
And load the module:
var Travis, travis;
Travis = require('travis');
travis = new Travis;
travis.config(function(config) {
console.log(config);
});
<script scr="build/travis.min.js"></script>
<script>
var travis = new Travis;
travis.config(function(config) {
alert(config.host);
});
</script>
You can compile everything from source by cloning the repository and running
grunt build.