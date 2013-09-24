traverse

Traverse and transform objects by visiting every node on a recursive walk.

examples

transform negative numbers in-place

negative.js

var traverse = require ( 'traverse' ); var obj = [ 5 , 6 , -3 , [ 7 , 8 , -2 , 1 ], { f : 10 , g : -13 } ]; traverse(obj).forEach( function ( x ) { if (x < 0 ) this .update(x + 128 ); }); console .dir(obj);

Output:

[ 5 , 6 , 125 , [ 7 , 8 , 126 , 1 ], { f: 10 , g: 115 } ]

collect leaf nodes

leaves.js

var traverse = require ( 'traverse' ); var obj = { a : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], b : 4 , c : [ 5 , 6 ], d : { e : [ 7 , 8 ], f : 9 }, }; var leaves = traverse(obj).reduce( function ( acc, x ) { if ( this .isLeaf) acc.push(x); return acc; }, []); console .dir(leaves);

Output:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]

scrub circular references

scrub.js:

var traverse = require ( 'traverse' ); var obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : [ 3 , 4 ] }; obj.c.push(obj); var scrubbed = traverse(obj).map( function ( x ) { if ( this .circular) this .remove() }); console .dir(scrubbed);

output:

{ a: 1 , b: 2 , c: [ 3 , 4 ] }

methods

Each method that takes an fn uses the context documented below in the context section.

Execute fn for each node in the object and return a new object with the results of the walk. To update nodes in the result use this.update(value) .

Execute fn for each node in the object but unlike .map() , when this.update() is called it updates the object in-place.

For each node in the object, perform a left-fold with the return value of fn(acc, node) .

If acc isn't specified, acc is set to the root object for the first step and the root element is skipped.

Return an Array of every possible non-cyclic path in the object. Paths are Array s of string keys.

Return an Array of every node in the object.

Create a deep clone of the object.

Get the element at the array path .

Set the element at the array path to value .

Return whether the element at the array path exists.

context

Each method that takes a callback has a context (its this object) with these attributes:

The present node on the recursive walk

An array of string keys from the root to the present node

The context of the node's parent. This is undefined for the root node.

The name of the key of the present node in its parent. This is undefined for the root node.

Whether the present node is the root node

Whether or not the present node is a leaf node (has no children)

Depth of the node within the traversal

If the node equals one of its parents, the circular attribute is set to the context of that parent and the traversal progresses no deeper.

Set a new value for the present node.

All the elements in value will be recursively traversed unless stopHere is true.

Remove the current element from the output. If the node is in an Array it will be spliced off. Otherwise it will be deleted from its parent.

Delete the current element from its parent in the output. Calls delete even on Arrays.

Call this function before any of the children are traversed.

You can assign into this.keys here to traverse in a custom order.

Call this function after any of the children are traversed.

Call this function before each of the children are traversed.

Call this function after each of the children are traversed.

install

Using npm do:

npm install traverse

license

MIT