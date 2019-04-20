A Higher Order Component to make React Components garbage collectable when unmounted.

Learn more about garbage collection and trashable and why you should use it here.

Installation

npm install --save trashable-react

How to use

import makeComponentTrashable from 'trashable-react' ; class Component extends React . Component { componentDidMount() { this .props.registerPromise(apiCall()).then( () => { }).catch( () => { }); } } export default makeComponentTrashable(Component);

Gotchas

You need to register the promise before you add your then and catch handlers. Otherwise, you will not get the garbage collection benefits.