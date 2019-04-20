openbase logo
trashable-react

by Henry Lewis
1.1.0 (see all)

A HOC to make React Components garbage collectable when unmounted.

Overview

1.1K

31

3yrs ago

3

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

trashable-react 🚮

A Higher Order Component to make React Components garbage collectable when unmounted.

Learn more about garbage collection and trashable and why you should use it here.

Installation

npm install --save trashable-react

How to use

import makeComponentTrashable from 'trashable-react';

class Component extends React.Component {
    componentDidMount() {
        this.props.registerPromise(apiCall()).then(() => {
            // ...
        }).catch(() => {
            // ...
        });
    }
}

// Passes the registerPromise() function to Component
export default makeComponentTrashable(Component);

Gotchas

You need to register the promise before you add your then and catch handlers. Otherwise, you will not get the garbage collection benefits.

// Do this
const registeredPromise = registerPromise(promise);
registeredPromise.then(() => {});

// NOT this
const handledPromise = promise.then(() => {});
registerPromise(handledPromise);

