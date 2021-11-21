CLI

Move files and folders to the trash

Works on macOS (10.12+), Linux, and Windows (8+).

In contrast to rm which is dangerous and permanently delete files, this only moves them to the trash, which is much safer and reversible. I would also recommend reading my guide on safeguarding rm .

Accepts paths and glob patterns.

Install

npm install --global trash-cli

Usage

$ trash Usage $ trash < path |glob> […] Examples $ trash unicorn.png rainbow.png $ trash '*.png' '!unicorn.png'

Tip

Add alias rm=trash to your .zshrc / .bashrc to reduce typing & safely trash files: $ rm unicorn.png .

Related