Move files and folders to the trash
Works on macOS (10.12+), Linux, and Windows (8+).
In contrast to
rm which is dangerous and permanently delete files, this only moves them to the trash, which is much safer and reversible. I would also recommend reading my guide on safeguarding
rm.
Accepts paths and glob patterns.
npm install --global trash-cli
$ trash --help
Usage
$ trash <path|glob> […]
Examples
$ trash unicorn.png rainbow.png
$ trash '*.png' '!unicorn.png'
Add
alias rm=trash to your
.zshrc/
.bashrc to reduce typing & safely trash files:
$ rm unicorn.png.