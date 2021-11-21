openbase logo
trash-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Move files and folders to the trash

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

977

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

trash-cliCLI

Move files and folders to the trash

Works on macOS (10.12+), Linux, and Windows (8+).

In contrast to rm which is dangerous and permanently delete files, this only moves them to the trash, which is much safer and reversible. I would also recommend reading my guide on safeguarding rm.

Accepts paths and glob patterns.

Install

npm install --global trash-cli

Usage

$ trash --help

  Usage
    $ trash <path|glob> […]

  Examples
    $ trash unicorn.png rainbow.png
    $ trash '*.png' '!unicorn.png'

Tip

Add alias rm=trash to your .zshrc/.bashrc to reduce typing & safely trash files: $ rm unicorn.png.

FAQ

