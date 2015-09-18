Transparency is a client-side template engine which binds data to DOM. Just call
.render(data).
<div id="template">
<span class="greeting"></span>
<span data-bind="name"></span>
</div>
var hello = {
greeting: 'Hello',
name: 'world!'
};
$('#template').render(hello);
<div id="template">
<span class="greeting">Hello</span>
<span data-bind="name">world!</span>
</div>
<%=foo%> or
{{foo}} assignments
Transparency is compatible with IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, iOS, Android and other mobile browsers. Support for IE8 requires jQuery.
We are looking for new maintainers. Anyone with an accepted pull request will get commit rights. Current maintainers are
Try Transparency with interactive examples.
curl https://raw.github.com/leonidas/transparency/master/dist/transparency.min.js
# Or with Bower
npm install -g bower
bower install transparency
<script src="js/jquery-1.7.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/transparency.min.js"></script>
require(['jquery', 'transparency'], function($, Transparency) {
// Without jQuery
Transparency.render(document.getElementById('template'), data);
// With jQuery
jQuery.fn.render = Transparency.jQueryPlugin;
$('#template').render(data);
});
npm install transparency
For server-side use, see examples/hello-server.
Here are short and detailed examples how to use Transparency. For more elaborate examples, see User manual and FAQ. Feel free to add your own examples in the wiki, too!
Implementation details are explained in the annotated source code.
Transparency binds values in-place. That means, you don't need to write separate template sections on your page. Instead, compose just a normal, static html page and start binding some dynamic values on it!
By default, Transparency binds JavaScript objects to a DOM element by
id,
class,
name attribute and
data-bind attribute. Default behavior can be changed by providing a custom matcher function, as explained in section
Configuration. Values are escaped before rendering.
Template:
<div id="container">
<div id="hello"></div>
<div class="goodbye"></div>
<input type="text" name="greeting" />
<button class="hi-button" data-bind="hi-label"></button>
</div>
Javascript:
var hello = {
hello: 'Hello',
goodbye: '<i>Goodbye!</i>',
greeting: 'Howdy!',
'hi-label': 'Terve!' // Finnish i18n
};
// with jQuery
$('#container').render(hello);
// ..or without
Transparency.render(document.getElementById('container'), hello);
Result:
<div class="container">
<div id="hello">Hello</div>
<div class="goodbye">lt;i>Goodbye!</i></div>
<input type="text" name="greeting" value="Howdy!" />
<button class="hi-button" data-bind="hi-label">Terve!</button>
</div>
Template:
<ul id="activities">
<li class="activity"></li>
</ul>
Javascript:
var activities = [
{activity: 'Jogging'},
{activity: 'Gym'},
{activity: 'Sky Diving'},
];
$('#activities').render(activities);
// or
Transparency.render(document.getElementById('activities'), activities);
Result:
<ul id="activities">
<li class="activity">Jogging</li>
<li class="activity">Gym</li>
<li class="activity">Sky Diving</li>
</ul>
With plain values, Transparency can't guess how you would like to bind the data to DOM, so a bit of help is needed. Directives are just for that.
Access to the plain values within the directives is provided through
this.value. There's a whole
lot more to say about the directives, but that's all we need for now. For the details, see
section Directives.
Template:
<div>
<div class="comments">
<label>Comments:</label><span class="comment"></span>
</div>
</div>
Javascript:
var comments, directives;
comments = ["That rules", "Great post!"];
// See section 'Directives' for the details
directives = {
comment: {
text: function() {
return this.value;
}
}
};
$('.comments').render(comments, directives);
Result:
<div>
<div class="comments">
<label>Comments</label><span class="comment">That rules</span>
<label>Comments</label><span class="comment">Great post!</span>
</div>
</div>
Template:
<div class="container">
<h1 class="title"></h1>
<p class="post"></p>
<div class="comments">
<div class="comment">
<span class="name"></span>
<span class="text"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Javascript:
var post = {
title: 'Hello World',
post: 'Hi there it is me',
comments: [ {
name: 'John',
text: 'That rules'
}, {
name: 'Arnold',
text: 'Great post!'
}
]
};
$('.container').render(post);
Result:
<div class="container">
<h1 class="title">Hello World</h1>
<p class="post">Hi there it is me</p>
<div class="comments">
<div class="comment">
<span class="name">John</span>
<span class="text">That rules</span>
</div>
<div class="comment">
<span class="name">Arnold</span>
<span class="text">Great post!</span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Template:
<div class="person">
<div class="firstname"></div>
<div class="lastname"></div>
<div class="address">
<div class="street"></div>
<div class="zip"><span class="city"></span></div>
</div>
</div>
Javascript:
var person = {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Wayne',
address: {
street: '4th Street',
city: 'San Francisco',
zip: '94199'
}
};
$('.person').render(person);
Result:
<div class="container">
<div class="firstname">John</div>
<div class="lastname">Wayne</div>
<div class="address">
<div class="street">4th Street</div>
<div class="zip">94199<span class="city">San Francisco</span></div>
</div>
</div>
Directives are actions Transparency performs while rendering the templates. They can be used for setting element
text or
html content and attribute values, e.g.,
class,
src or
href.
Directives are plain javascript functions defined in a two-dimensional object literal, i.e.,
directives[element][attribute] = function(params) {...}
where
element is value of
id,
class,
name attribute or
data-bind attribute of the target element. Similarly,
attribute is the name of the target attribute.
When a directive function is executed,
this is bound to the current model object. In addition, the directive function
receives current element as
params.element, current index as
params.index and current value as
params.value.
The return value of a directive function is assigned to the matching element attribute. The return value should be string, number or date.
Template:
<div class="person">
<span class="name">My name is </span>
<a class="email"></a>
</div>
Javascript:
var person, directives;
person = {
firstname: 'Jasmine',
lastname: 'Taylor',
email: 'jasmine.tailor@example.com'
};
directives = {
name: {
text: function(params) {
return params.value + this.firstname + " " + this.lastname;
}
},
email: {
href: function(params) {
return "mailto:" + this.email;
}
}
};
$('.person').render(person, directives);
Result:
<div class="person">
<span class="name">My name is Jasmine Taylor</span>
<a class="email" href="mailto:jasmine.tailor@example.com">jasmine.tailor@example.com</a>
</div>
Template:
<div class="person">
<span class="name"></span>
<span class="email"></span>
<div class="friends">
<div class="friend">
<span class="name"></span>
<span class="email"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Javascript:
person = {
firstname: 'Jasmine',
lastname: 'Taylor',
email: 'jasmine.taylor@example.com',
friends: [ {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Mayer',
email: 'john.mayer@example.com'
}, {
firstname: 'Damien',
lastname: 'Rice',
email: 'damien.rice@example.com'
}
]
};
nameDecorator = function() { "<b>" + this.firstname + " " + this.lastname + "</b>"; };
directives = {
name: { html: nameDecorator },
friends: {
name: { html: nameDecorator }
}
};
$('.person').render(person, directives);
Result:
<div class="person">
<span class="name"><b>Jasmine Taylor</b></span>
<span class="email">jasmine.taylor@example.com</span>
<div class="friends">
<div class="friend">
<span class="name"><b>John Mayer</b></span>
<span class="email">john.mayer@example.com</span>
</div>
<div class="friend">
<span class="name"><b>Damien Rice</b></span>
<span class="email">damien.rice@example.com</span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Transparency can be configured to use custom matcher for binding the values to DOM elements.
For example, one might want to bind only with
data-bind attribute, but not with
class or
id attributes.
Custom matcher function should take
key and
element as parameters and return
true if the
corresponding value should be bind to the given DOM element.
// The custom matcher gets Transparency `Element` wrapper with following properties
// element.el: Raw DOM element
// element.name: Lower-cased name of the DOM element, e.g., 'input'
// element.classNames: List of class names of the DOM element, e.g., ['person', 'selected']
Transparency.matcher = function(element, key) {
return element.el.getAttribute('data-bind') == key;
};
// Values are bind only with 'data-bind' attribute
template.render({name: "Will Smith"});
http://leonidas.github.com/transparency/ is great place to fiddle around with your data and templates.
To enable debug mode, call
.render with a
{debug: true} config and open the javascript console.
$('container').render(data, {}, {debug: true});
Install node.js 0.8.x and npm. Then, in the project folder
$ npm install grunt -g # command-line build tool to enable TDD, auto-complation and minification
$ npm install # Install the development dependencies
$ grunt # Compile, run tests, minify and start watching for modifications
The annotated source code should give a decent introduction.
All the following are appreciated, in an asceding order of preference
In case the contribution is changing Transparency API, please create a ticket first in order to discuss and agree on design.