transmission-daemon wrapper script written in node.js

Install

npm install transmission

How to Use

Transmission = require 'transmission' transmission = new Transmission host : 'localhost' # default 'localhost' port : 9091 # default 9091 username : 'username' # default blank password : 'password' # default blank ssl : true # default false use https url : '/my/other/url' # default '/transmission/rpc'

Definition

Status

RPC returned torrent status with integer 0-7 .

Using transmission.status for inspect status.

transmission.status = STOPPED : 0 CHECK_WAIT : 1 CHECK : 2 DOWNLOAD_WAIT : 3 DOWNLOAD : 4 SEED_WAIT : 5 SEED : 6 ISOLATED : 7

Methods

Set torrent's properties.

transmission.set(id, options, function ( err, arg ) {});

You must provide one or more ids. According to the rpc-spec, transmission will not respond a success argument. Only error.

Add torrents to transmission-daemon.

transmission.addFile( 'path' , function ( err, arg ) {});

OR

The options object would be the arguments passed to transmission. If you want to set the download directory of the torrent you would pass in "download-dir":"/my/path"

transmission.addFile( 'path' , options, function ( err, arg ) {});

Add torrents to transmission-daemon.

transmission.addUrl( 'url' , function ( err, arg ) {});

OR

The options object would be the arguments passed to transmission. If you want to set the download directory of the torrent you would pass in "download-dir":"/my/path"

transmission.addUrl( 'url' , options, function ( err, arg ) {});

Remove torrents.

Remove also local data when del is true .

transmission.remove(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

List of active torrents. Callback is not needed and will fire the active event.

transmission.active( function ( err, arg ) {});

Get torrents info that optional ids .

If omit ids , get all torrents.

transmission.get(ids, function ( err, arg ) { if err console .error err else { for torrent in arg.torrents console .log arg.torrents } }); # Get all torrents and remove it if status is stopped. transmission.get( function ( err, arg ) { if err console .error err else { for torrent in arg.torrents if torrent.status is transmission.status.STOPPED transmission.remove ([torrent.id], function ( err ) { console .error err if err }); } });

Polls the server and waits for the target state. targetState = ['STOPPED', 'CHECK_WAIT', 'CHECK', 'DOWNLOAD_WAIT', 'DOWNLOAD', 'SEED_WAIT', 'SEED', 'ISOLATED'];

transmission.waitForState(id, targetState, function ( err, arg ) {});

Stop working torrents.

transmission.stop(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

Start working torrents.

transmission.start(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

Bypass the download queue, start working torrents immediately.

transmission.startNow(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

Verify torrent data.

transmission.verify(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

Reannounce to the tracker, ask for more peers.

transmission.reannounce(ids, function ( err, arg ) {});

Get client session infomation.

transmission.session ( function ( err, arg ) {});

Set session infomation.

transmission.session({ 'download-dir' : '/my/path' }, function ( err, arg ) {});

Get client session stats.

transmission.sessionStats( function ( err, arg ) {});

Get free space available on the server for the specified directory.

transmission.freeSpace(path, function ( err, arg ) {});

All together.