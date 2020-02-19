transmission-daemon wrapper script written in node.js
npm install transmission
Transmission = require 'transmission'
transmission = new Transmission
host: 'localhost' # default 'localhost'
port: 9091 # default 9091
username: 'username' # default blank
password: 'password' # default blank
ssl: true # default false use https
url: '/my/other/url' # default '/transmission/rpc'
RPC returned torrent status with integer
0-7.
Using
transmission.status for inspect status.
transmission.status =
STOPPED : 0 # Torrent is stopped
CHECK_WAIT : 1 # Queued to check files
CHECK : 2 # Checking files
DOWNLOAD_WAIT : 3 # Queued to download
DOWNLOAD : 4 # Downloading
SEED_WAIT : 5 # Queued to seed
SEED : 6 # Seeding
ISOLATED : 7 # Torrent can't find peers
Set torrent's properties.
transmission.set(id, options, function(err, arg){});
You must provide one or more ids. According to the rpc-spec, transmission will not respond a success argument. Only error.
Add torrents to transmission-daemon.
transmission.addFile('path', function(err, arg){});
OR
The
options object would be the arguments passed to transmission.
If you want to set the download directory of the torrent you would pass in
"download-dir":"/my/path"
transmission.addFile('path', options, function(err, arg){});
Add torrents to transmission-daemon.
transmission.addUrl('url', function(err, arg){});
OR
The
options object would be the arguments passed to transmission.
If you want to set the download directory of the torrent you would pass in
"download-dir":"/my/path"
transmission.addUrl('url', options, function(err, arg){});
Remove torrents.
Remove also local data when
del is
true.
transmission.remove(ids, function(err, arg){});
List of active torrents. Callback is not needed and will fire the
active event.
transmission.active(function(err, arg){});
Get torrents info that optional
ids.
If omit
ids, get all torrents.
transmission.get(ids, function(err, arg){
if err
console.error err
else{
for torrent in arg.torrents
console.log arg.torrents
}
});
# Get all torrents and remove it if status is stopped.
transmission.get(function(err, arg){
if err
console.error err
else{
for torrent in arg.torrents
if torrent.status is transmission.status.STOPPED
transmission.remove ([torrent.id], function (err){
console.error err if err
});
}
});
Polls the server and waits for the target state. targetState = ['STOPPED', 'CHECK_WAIT', 'CHECK', 'DOWNLOAD_WAIT', 'DOWNLOAD', 'SEED_WAIT', 'SEED', 'ISOLATED'];
transmission.waitForState(id, targetState, function(err, arg){});
Stop working torrents.
transmission.stop(ids, function(err, arg){});
Start working torrents.
transmission.start(ids, function(err, arg){});
Bypass the download queue, start working torrents immediately.
transmission.startNow(ids, function(err, arg){});
Verify torrent data.
transmission.verify(ids,function(err, arg){});
Reannounce to the tracker, ask for more peers.
transmission.reannounce(ids, function(err, arg){});
Get client session infomation.
transmission.session (function(err, arg){});
Set session infomation.
transmission.session({'download-dir':'/my/path'}, function(err, arg){});
Get client session stats.
transmission.sessionStats(function(err, arg){});
Get free space available on the server for the specified directory.
transmission.freeSpace(path, function(err, arg){});
'use strict';
var Transmission = require('transmission');
var transmission = new Transmission({
port: 9091, // DEFAULT : 9091
host: 192.168.1.34, // DEAFULT : 127.0.0.1
username: 'username', // DEFAULT : BLANK
password: 'password' // DEFAULT : BLANK
});
// Get details of all torrents currently queued in transmission app
function getTransmissionStats(){
transmission.sessionStats(function(err, result){
if(err){
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(result);
}
});
}
// Add a torrent by passing a URL to .torrent file or a magnet link
function addTorrent(url){
transmission.addUrl(url, {
"download-dir" : "~/transmission/torrents"
}, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
return console.log(err);
}
var id = result.id;
console.log('Just added a new torrent.');
console.log('Torrent ID: ' + id);
});
}
// Get various stats about a torrent in the queue
function getTorrentDetails(id) {
transmission.get(id, function(err, result) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
if(result.torrents.length > 0){
// console.log(result.torrents[0]); // Gets all details
console.log("Name = "+ result.torrents[0].name);
console.log("Download Rate = "+ result.torrents[0].rateDownload/1000);
console.log("Upload Rate = "+ result.torrents[0].rateUpload/1000);
console.log("Completed = "+ result.torrents[0].percentDone*100);
console.log("ETA = "+ result.torrents[0].eta/3600);
console.log("Status = "+ getStatusType(result.torrents[0].status));
}
});
}
function deleteTorrent(id){
transmission.remove(id, true, function(err, result){
if (err){
console.log(err);
} else {
transmission.get(id, function(err, result) {
//err no torrent found...
});
}
});
}
// To start a paused / stopped torrent which is still in queue
function startTorrent(id){
transmission.start(id, function(err, result){});
}
// To get list of all torrents currently in queue (downloading + paused)
// NOTE : This may return null if all torrents are in paused state
function getAllActiveTorrents(){
transmission.active(function(err, result){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}
else {
for (var i=0; i< result.torrents.length; i++){
console.log(result.torrents[i].id);
console.log(result.torrents[i].name);
}
}
});
}
// Pause / Stop a torrent
function stopTorrent(id){
transmission.stop(id, function(err, result){});
}
// Pause / Stop all torrent
function stopAllActiveTorrents(){
transmission.active(function(err, result){
if (err){
console.log(err);
}
else {
for (var i=0; i< result.torrents.length; i++){
stopTorrents(result.torrents[i].id);
}
}
});
}
// Remove a torrent from download queue
// NOTE : This does not trash torrent data i.e. does not remove it from disk
function removeTorrent(id) {
transmission.remove(id, function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('torrent was removed');
});
}
// Get torrent state
function getStatusType(type){
return transmission.statusArray[type]
if(type === 0){
return 'STOPPED';
} else if(type === 1){
return 'CHECK_WAIT';
} else if(type === 2){
return 'CHECK';
} else if(type === 3){
return 'DOWNLOAD_WAIT';
} else if(type === 4){
return 'DOWNLOAD';
} else if(type === 5){
return 'SEED_WAIT';
} else if(type === 6){
return 'SEED';
} else if(type === 7){
return 'ISOLATED';
}
}