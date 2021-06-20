openbase logo
A free and unlimited translate for NodeJS.

Readme

A free and unlimited translate for NodeJS.

TRANSLATTE, npm package translate for NodeJS

Installation

npm i translatte

Usage

Translate string to German:

const translatte = require('translatte');

translatte('Do you speak Russian?', {to: 'de'}).then(res => {
    console.log(res.text);
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});
// Ihr sprecht auf Russisch?

Translate string to English using proxy:

const translatte = require('translatte');

translatte('Вы говорите по-русски?', {
    from: 'ru',
    to: 'en',
    agents: [
        'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...',
        'Mozilla/4.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...',
        'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...'
    ],
    proxies: [
        'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345',
        'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321'
    ]
}).then(res => {
    console.log(res);
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});
// { text: 'Do you speak Russian?', 
//   from: { 
//     language: { 
//       didYouMean: false, 
//       iso: 'ru' 
//     }, 
//     text: { 
//       autoCorrected: false, 
//       value: '', 
//       didYouMean: false 
//     } 
//   },
//   raw: '' }

API

translatte(text, options)

text

Type: string

The text to be translated.

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response (string) from Google Translate.

agents

Type: array Default: []

An array of strings specifying the user-agent ['Mozilla/5.0 ...', 'Mozilla/4.0 ...']. One random result will be selected.

proxies

Type: array Default: []

An array of strings LOGIN:PASSWORD@IP:PORT specifying the proxies ['LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345', 'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321']. One random result will be selected.

tld

Type: string Default: com

TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls: https://translate.google.[tld]

client

Type: string Default: t

Query parameter client used in API calls. Can be t|gtx.

priority

Type: array Default: ['google_free']

Array of priority services.

services

Type: object Default: {"google_free": true}

Objects in order of priority, if one of the services does not perform the translation, it proceeds to the next.

Supported services:

  • {"google_free": true}
    • Google Translate, this service works by default. It is completely free and has no limits.
  • {"google_v3": {"project-id": "XXX", "token": "YYY"}}
    • Google Cloud, requires registration and credit card details. 500,000 characters per month are issued free of charge, then $20 for every million characters.
  • {"microsoft_v3": {"key": "XXX", "location": "global"}}
    • Microsoft Azure, requires registration and credit card details. Free of charge 2,000,000 characters per month, then $10 for every million characters.
  • {"yandex_v1": {"key": "XXX"}}
    • Yandex Translate, requires registration. Free of charge 10,000,000 characters per month.
  • {"yandex_v2": {"key": "XXX"}}
    • Yandex Cloud, requires registration and credit card details. $15 for every million characters.

Returns an object:

  • text (string) – The translated text.
  • from (object)
    • language (object)
      • didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
      • iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text
    • text (object)
      • autoCorrected (boolean)true if the API has auto corrected the text
      • value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections
      • didYouMean (boolean)true if the API has suggested corrections to the text
  • raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, ''.
  • proxy (string) – The proxy that were used in the request.
  • agent (string) – The agent that were used in the request.
  • service (object) – The service that were used in the request.

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ([ ]):

translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
    console.log(res.from.text.value);
    //=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
    console.error(err);
});

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ('').

Errors an object:

Errors in the name of each services.

{
  "google_free": "Could not get token from google",
  "google_v3": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
  "microsoft_v3": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
  "yandex_v1": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
  "yandex_v2": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)"
}

If the proxy server LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345 is inactive.

{
  "google_free": "LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345"
}

If the error is not related to services.

{
  "message": "The language «foo» is not supported"
}

