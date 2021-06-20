npm i translatte
Translate string to German:
const translatte = require('translatte');
translatte('Do you speak Russian?', {to: 'de'}).then(res => {
console.log(res.text);
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
// Ihr sprecht auf Russisch?
Translate string to English using proxy:
const translatte = require('translatte');
translatte('Вы говорите по-русски?', {
from: 'ru',
to: 'en',
agents: [
'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...',
'Mozilla/4.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...',
'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...'
],
proxies: [
'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345',
'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321'
]
}).then(res => {
console.log(res);
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
// { text: 'Do you speak Russian?',
// from: {
// language: {
// didYouMean: false,
// iso: 'ru'
// },
// text: {
// autoCorrected: false,
// value: '',
// didYouMean: false
// }
// },
// raw: '' }
Type:
string
The text to be translated.
Type:
object
Type:
string Default:
auto
The
text language. Must be
auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.
Type:
string Default:
en
The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.
Type:
boolean Default:
false
If
true, the returned object will have a
raw property with the raw response (
string) from Google Translate.
Type:
array Default:
[]
An
array of strings specifying the user-agent
['Mozilla/5.0 ...', 'Mozilla/4.0 ...']. One random result will be selected.
Type:
array Default:
[]
An
array of strings
LOGIN:PASSWORD@IP:PORT specifying the proxies
['LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345', 'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321']. One random result will be selected.
Type:
string Default:
com
TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls:
https://translate.google.[tld]
Type:
string Default:
t
Query parameter client used in API calls. Can be
t|gtx.
Type:
array Default:
['google_free']
Array of priority services.
Type:
object Default:
{"google_free": true}
Objects in order of priority, if one of the services does not perform the translation, it proceeds to the next.
Supported services:
{"google_free": true}
{"google_v3": {"project-id": "XXX", "token": "YYY"}}
{"microsoft_v3": {"key": "XXX", "location": "global"}}
{"yandex_v1": {"key": "XXX"}}
{"yandex_v2": {"key": "XXX"}}
object:
text (string) – The translated text.
from (object)
language (object)
didYouMean (boolean) -
true if the API suggest a correction in the source language
iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the
text
text (object)
autoCorrected (boolean) –
true if the API has auto corrected the
text
value (string) – The auto corrected
text or the
text with suggested corrections
didYouMean (boolean) –
true if the API has suggested corrections to the
text
raw (string) - If
options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise,
''.
proxy (string) – The proxy that were used in the request.
agent (string) – The agent that were used in the request.
service (object) – The service that were used in the request.
Note that
res.from.text will only be returned if
from.text.autoCorrected or
from.text.didYouMean equals to
true. In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets (
[ ]):
translate('I spea Dutch').then(res => {
console.log(res.from.text.value);
//=> I [speak] Dutch
}).catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
Otherwise, it will be an empty
string (
'').
object:
Errors in the name of each
services.
{
"google_free": "Could not get token from google",
"google_v3": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
"microsoft_v3": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
"yandex_v1": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)",
"yandex_v2": "Response code 403 (Forbidden)"
}
If the proxy server
LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345 is inactive.
{
"google_free": "LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345"
}
If the error is not related to
services.
{
"message": "The language «foo» is not supported"
}
