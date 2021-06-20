A free and unlimited translate for NodeJS.

Installation

npm i translatte

Usage

Translate string to German:

const translatte = require ( 'translatte' ); translatte( 'Do you speak Russian?' , { to : 'de' }).then( res => { console .log(res.text); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Translate string to English using proxy:

const translatte = require ( 'translatte' ); translatte( 'Вы говорите по-русски?' , { from : 'ru' , to : 'en' , agents : [ 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...' , 'Mozilla/4.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...' , 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; ...' ], proxies : [ 'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345' , 'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321' ] }).then( res => { console .log(res); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

API

text

Type: string

The text to be translated.

options

Type: object

from

Type: string Default: auto

The text language. Must be auto or one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

to

Type: string Default: en

The language in which the text should be translated. Must be one of the codes/names (not case sensitive) contained in languages.js.

raw

Type: boolean Default: false

If true , the returned object will have a raw property with the raw response ( string ) from Google Translate.

agents

Type: array Default: []

An array of strings specifying the user-agent ['Mozilla/5.0 ...', 'Mozilla/4.0 ...'] . One random result will be selected.

proxies

Type: array Default: []

An array of strings LOGIN:PASSWORD@IP:PORT specifying the proxies ['LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345', 'LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.200:54321'] . One random result will be selected.

tld

Type: string Default: com

TLD for Google translate host to be used in API calls: https://translate.google.[tld]

client

Type: string Default: t

Query parameter client used in API calls. Can be t|gtx .

priority

Type: array Default: ['google_free']

Array of priority services.

services

Type: object Default: {"google_free": true}

Objects in order of priority, if one of the services does not perform the translation, it proceeds to the next.

Supported services:

{"google_free": true} Google Translate, this service works by default. It is completely free and has no limits.

{"google_v3": {"project-id": "XXX", "token": "YYY"}} Google Cloud, requires registration and credit card details. 500,000 characters per month are issued free of charge, then $20 for every million characters.

{"microsoft_v3": {"key": "XXX", "location": "global"}} Microsoft Azure, requires registration and credit card details. Free of charge 2,000,000 characters per month, then $10 for every million characters.

{"yandex_v1": {"key": "XXX"}} Yandex Translate, requires registration. Free of charge 10,000,000 characters per month.

{"yandex_v2": {"key": "XXX"}} Yandex Cloud, requires registration and credit card details. $15 for every million characters.



Returns an object :

text (string) – The translated text.

(string) – The translated text. from (object) language (object) didYouMean (boolean) - true if the API suggest a correction in the source language iso (string) - The code of the language that the API has recognized in the text text (object) autoCorrected (boolean) – true if the API has auto corrected the text value (string) – The auto corrected text or the text with suggested corrections didYouMean (boolean) – true if the API has suggested corrections to the text

(object) raw (string) - If options.raw is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, '' .

(string) - If is true, the raw response from Google Translate servers. Otherwise, . proxy (string) – The proxy that were used in the request.

(string) – The proxy that were used in the request. agent (string) – The agent that were used in the request.

(string) – The agent that were used in the request. service (object) – The service that were used in the request.

Note that res.from.text will only be returned if from.text.autoCorrected or from.text.didYouMean equals to true . In this case, it will have the corrections delimited with brackets ( [ ] ):

translate( 'I spea Dutch' ).then( res => { console .log(res.from.text.value); }).catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Otherwise, it will be an empty string ( '' ).

Errors an object :

Errors in the name of each services .

{ "google_free" : "Could not get token from google" , "google_v3" : "Response code 403 (Forbidden)" , "microsoft_v3" : "Response code 403 (Forbidden)" , "yandex_v1" : "Response code 403 (Forbidden)" , "yandex_v2" : "Response code 403 (Forbidden)" }

If the proxy server LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345 is inactive.

{ "google_free" : "LOGIN:PASSWORD@192.0.2.100:12345" }

If the error is not related to services .

{ "message" : "The language «foo» is not supported" }

2020 ExtensionsApp