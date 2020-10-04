openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tjo

translate-json-object

by Khaled Mohamed
2.3.7 (see all)

A Node.js module to translate a JSON object from a detectable language to any other language currently via google translate API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

929

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Translate a JSON Object

Build Status Codacy Badge Version Downloads

↳ Links: NPM | GitHub

A Node.js module to translate a JSON object from a detectable language to any other language via

⍗ Install

npm i translate-json-object

Example

// Require the module and instantiate instance
var TJO = require('translate-json-object')();

// Choose the service to use google/yandex,
// if you provide both yandex will be used as the default
TJO.init({
  googleApiKey: 'api_key',
  yandexApiKey: 'api_key'
});

// An example scenario (json) object
var example = {
  "name": "Please enter your name",
  "list": ["translate", "object", "made", "easy"],
  "nested": {
    "hello": "hello",
    "world": "world"
    }
};

// Translate method takes (source object, and language code)
TJO.translate(example, 'es')
    .then(function(data) {
      console.log(data);
    }).catch(function(err) {
      console.log('error ', err)
    });

RESULT ↴

{ name: 'por favor, escriba su nombre',
 list: [ 'traducir', 'objeto', 'hecho', 'fácil' ],
 nested: { hello: 'Hola', world: 'mundo' }
}

◉ API

See API Doc

✼ Others

TODO 🔧

✔︎ Adding yandex service v2.1.0
✔︎ Unit test v2.1.4
✔︎ JS Linting v2.1.3
✔︎ semantic-release-cli v2.2.0Adding bing translate serviceAdding cli utility

Reach Out ☮

License semantic-release Commitizen friendly

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial