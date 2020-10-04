Translate a JSON Object

A Node.js module to translate a JSON object from a detectable language to any other language via

⍗ Install

npm i translate-json-object

Example

var TJO = require ( 'translate-json-object' )(); TJO.init({ googleApiKey : 'api_key' , yandexApiKey : 'api_key' }); var example = { "name" : "Please enter your name" , "list" : [ "translate" , "object" , "made" , "easy" ], "nested" : { "hello" : "hello" , "world" : "world" } }; TJO.translate(example, 'es' ) .then( function ( data ) { console .log(data); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'error ' , err) });

RESULT ↴

{ name : 'por favor, escriba su nombre' , list : [ 'traducir' , 'objeto' , 'hecho' , 'fácil' ], nested : { hello : 'Hola' , world : 'mundo' } }

◉ API

✼ Others

TODO 🔧

✔︎ Adding yandex service v2 .1 .0 ✔︎ Unit test v2 .1 .4 ✔︎ JS Linting v2 .1 .3 ✔︎ semantic-release-cli v2 .2 .0 ☐ Adding bing translate service ☐ Adding cli utility

Reach Out ☮