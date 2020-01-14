Transitory

Transitory is an in-memory cache for Node and browsers, with high hit rates using eviction based on frequency and recency. Additional cache layers support time-based expiration, automatic loading and metrics.

import { newCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = newCache() .maxSize( 1000 ) .expireAfterWrite( 60000 ) .build(); cache.set( 'key' , { value : 10 }); cache.set( 1234 , 'any value' ); const value = cache.getIfPresent( 'key' );

Using TypeScript:

import { newCache, BoundlessCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache: Cache< string , number > = newCache() .maxSize( 1000 ) .build(); const cacheWithoutBuilder = new BoundlessCache< string , number >({});

Supported features

Limiting cache size to a total number of items

Limiting cache size based on the weight of items

LFU (least-frequently used) eviction of items

Listener for evicted and removed items

Expiration of items a certain time after they were stored in the cache

Expiration of items based on if they haven't been read for a certain time

Automatic loading if a value is not cached

Collection of metrics about hit rates

Performance

The caches in this library are designed to have a high hit rate by evicting entries in the cache that are not frequently used. Transitory implements W-TinyLFU as its eviction policy which is a LFU policy that provides good hit rates for many use cases.

See Performance in the wiki for comparisons of the hit rate of Transitory to other libraries.

Cache API

There are a few basic things that all caches support. All caches support strings, numbers and booleans as their KeyType .

cache.set(key: KeyType, value: ValueType): ValueType | null Store a value tied to the specified key. Returns the previous value or null if no value currently exists for the given key.

cache.getIfPresent(key: KeyType): ValueType | null Get the cached value for the specified key if it exists. Will return the value or null if no cached value exist. Updates the usage of the key. This is the main way to get cached items, unless the cache is a loading cache.

cache.get(key: KeyType, loader?): Promise<ValueType | null> For loading caches: Get a value loading it if it is not cached. Can optionally take a loader function that loads the value.

cache.peek(key: KeyType): ValueType | null Peek to see if a key is present without updating the usage of the key. Returns the value associated with the key or null if the key is not present.

cache.has(key: KeyType): boolean Check if the given key exists in the cache.

cache.delete(key: KeyType): ValueType | null Delete a value in the cache. Returns the removed value or null if there was no value associated with the key in the cache.

cache.clear() Clear the cache removing all of the entries cached.

cache.keys(): KeyType[] Get all of the keys in the cache as an Array . Can be used to iterate over all of the values in the cache, but be sure to protect against values being removed during iteration due to time-based expiration if used.

cache.maxSize: number The maximum size of the cache or -1 if boundless. This size represents the weighted size of the cache.

cache.size: number The number of entries stored in the cache. This is the actual number of entries and not the weighted size of all of the entries in the cache.

cache.weightedSize: number Get the weighted size of the cache. This is the weight of all entries that are currently in the cache.

cache.cleanUp() Advanced: Request clean up of the cache by removing expired entries and old data. Clean up is done automatically a short time after sets and deletes, but if your cache uses time-based expiration and has very sporadic updates it might be a good idea to call cleanUp() at times. A good starting point would be to call cleanUp() in a setInterval with a delay of at least a few minutes.

cache.metrics: Metrics For metric enabled caches: Get metrics for this cache. Returns an object with the keys hits , misses and hitRate . For caches that do not have metrics enabled trying to access metrics will throw an error.

Building a cache

Caches are created via a builder that helps with adding on all requested functionality and returning a cache.

A builder is created by calling the imported function:

import { newCache } from 'transitory' ; const builder = newCache();

Calls on the builder can be chained:

newCache().maxSize( 100 ).loading().build();

Or using caches directly for tree-shaking and better bundle sizes:

import { BoundedCache, ExpirationCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new ExpirationCache({ maxWriteAge : 60000 , parent : new BoundedCache({ maxSize : 1000 }) });

Unlimited size cache

It's possible to create a cache without any limits, in which it acts like a standard Map .

const cache = newCache() .build(); import { BoundlessCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new BoundlessCache({});

This is mostly useful if you have another layer of logic on top of it or if you're creating caches without the builder.

Limiting the size of a cache

Caches can be limited to a certain size. This type of cache will evict the least frequently used items when it reaches its maximum size.

const cache = newCache() .maxSize( 100 ) .build(); import { BoundedCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new BoundedCache({ maxSize : 100 });

It is also possible to change how the size of each entry in the cache is calculated. This can be used to create a better cache if your entries vary in their size in memory.

const cache = newCache() .maxSize( 2000 ) .withWeigher( ( key, value ) => value.length) .build(); import { BoundedCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new BoundedCache({ maxSize : 2000 , weigher : ( key, value ) => value.length });

The size of an entry is evaluated when it is added to the cache so weighing works best with immutable data. Transitory includes a weigher for estimated memory:

import { memoryUsageWeigher } from 'transitory' ; const cache = newCache() .maxSize( 50000000 ) .withWeigher(memoryUsageWeigher) .build();

Automatic expiry

Limiting the maximum amount of time an entry can exist in the cache can be done by using expireAfterWrite(time) or expireAfterRead(time) . Entries are lazy evaluated and will be removed when the values are set or deleted from the cache.

const cache = newCache() .expireAfterWrite( 5000 ) .expireAfterRead( 1000 ) .build();

Both methods can also take a function that should return the maximum age of the entry in milliseconds:

const cache = newCache() .expireAfterWrite( ( key, value ) => 5000 ) .expireAfterRead( ( key, value ) => 5000 / key.length) .build();

Using caches directly requires a parent cache and that functions are always passed:

import { BoundlessCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new ExpirationCache({ maxWriteAge : () => 5000 , maxNoReadAge : () => 1000 , parent : new BoundlessCache({}); });

Loading caches

Caches can be made to automatically load values if they are not in the cache. This type of caches relies heavily on the use of promises.

With a global loader:

const cache = newCache() .withLoader( key => loadSlowData(key)) .build(); import { DefaultLoadingCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new DefaultLoadingCache({ loader : key => loadSlowData(key), parent : new BoundlessCache({}) });

Using a global loader is done by calling cache.get(key) , which returns a promise:

cache.get( 781 ) .then( data => handleLoadedData(data)) .catch( err => handleError(err)); cache.get( 1234 , specialLoadingFunction)

Without a global loader:

const cache = newCache() .loading() .build(); import { DefaultLoadingCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new DefaultLoadingCache({ parent : new BoundlessCache({}) });

Use via cache.get(key, functionToLoadData) :

cache.get( 781 , key => loadSlowData(key)) .then( data => handleLoadedData(data)) .catch( err => handleError(err));

Loading caches can be combined with other things such as maxSize .

Metrics

You can track the hit rate of the cache by activating support for metrics:

const cache = newCache() .metrics() .build(); import { MetricsCache } from 'transitory' ; const cache = new MetricsCache({ parent : new BoundlessCache({}) });

Fetching metrics:

const metrics = cache.metrics; console .log( 'hitRate=' , metrics.hitRate); console .log( 'hits=' , metrics.hits); console .log( 'misses=' , metrics.misses);

Removal listener

Caches support a single removal listener that will be notified when items in the cache are removed.

import { RemovalReason } from 'transitory' ; const cache = newCache() .withRemovalListener( ( key, value, reason ) => { switch (reason) { case RemovalReason.EXPLICIT: break ; case RemovalReason.REPLACED: break ; case RemovalReason.SIZE: break ; case RemovalReason.EXPIRED: break ; } }) .build();

When using caches directly the removal listener should go on the final cache: