Transitory is an in-memory cache for Node and browsers, with high hit rates using eviction based on frequency and recency. Additional cache layers support time-based expiration, automatic loading and metrics.
import { newCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = newCache()
.maxSize(1000)
.expireAfterWrite(60000) // 60 seconds
.build();
cache.set('key', { value: 10 });
cache.set(1234, 'any value');
const value = cache.getIfPresent('key');
Using TypeScript:
import { newCache, BoundlessCache } from 'transitory';
const cache: Cache<string, number> = newCache()
.maxSize(1000)
.build();
const cacheWithoutBuilder = new BoundlessCache<string, number>({});
The caches in this library are designed to have a high hit rate by evicting entries in the cache that are not frequently used. Transitory implements W-TinyLFU as its eviction policy which is a LFU policy that provides good hit rates for many use cases.
See Performance in the wiki for comparisons of the hit rate of Transitory to other libraries.
There are a few basic things that all caches support. All caches support
strings, numbers and booleans as their
KeyType.
cache.set(key: KeyType, value: ValueType): ValueType | null
Store a value tied to the specified key. Returns the previous value or
null if no value currently exists for the given key.
cache.getIfPresent(key: KeyType): ValueType | null
Get the cached value for the specified key if it exists. Will return
the value or
null if no cached value exist. Updates the usage of the
key. This is the main way to get cached items, unless the cache is a
loading cache.
cache.get(key: KeyType, loader?): Promise<ValueType | null>
For loading caches: Get a value loading it if it is not cached. Can
optionally take a
loader function that loads the value.
cache.peek(key: KeyType): ValueType | null
Peek to see if a key is present without updating the usage of the
key. Returns the value associated with the key or
null if the key
is not present.
cache.has(key: KeyType): boolean
Check if the given key exists in the cache.
cache.delete(key: KeyType): ValueType | null
Delete a value in the cache. Returns the removed value or
null if there
was no value associated with the key in the cache.
cache.clear()
Clear the cache removing all of the entries cached.
cache.keys(): KeyType[]
Get all of the keys in the cache as an
Array. Can be used to iterate
over all of the values in the cache, but be sure to protect against values
being removed during iteration due to time-based expiration if used.
cache.maxSize: number
The maximum size of the cache or
-1 if boundless. This size represents the
weighted size of the cache.
cache.size: number
The number of entries stored in the cache. This is the actual number of entries and not the weighted size of all of the entries in the cache.
cache.weightedSize: number
Get the weighted size of the cache. This is the weight of all entries that are currently in the cache.
cache.cleanUp()
Advanced: Request clean up of the cache by removing expired entries and
old data. Clean up is done automatically a short time after sets and
deletes, but if your cache uses time-based expiration and has very
sporadic updates it might be a good idea to call
cleanUp() at times.
A good starting point would be to call
cleanUp() in a
setInterval
with a delay of at least a few minutes.
cache.metrics: Metrics
For metric enabled caches: Get metrics for this cache. Returns an object
with the keys
hits,
misses and
hitRate. For caches that do not have
metrics enabled trying to access metrics will throw an error.
Caches are created via a builder that helps with adding on all requested functionality and returning a cache.
A builder is created by calling the imported function:
import { newCache } from 'transitory';
const builder = newCache();
Calls on the builder can be chained:
newCache().maxSize(100).loading().build();
Or using caches directly for tree-shaking and better bundle sizes:
import { BoundedCache, ExpirationCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new ExpirationCache({
maxWriteAge: 60000,
parent: new BoundedCache({
maxSize: 1000
})
});
It's possible to create a cache without any limits, in which it acts like a
standard
Map.
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { BoundlessCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new BoundlessCache({});
This is mostly useful if you have another layer of logic on top of it or if you're creating caches without the builder.
Caches can be limited to a certain size. This type of cache will evict the least frequently used items when it reaches its maximum size.
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.maxSize(100)
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { BoundedCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new BoundedCache({
maxSize: 100
});
It is also possible to change how the size of each entry in the cache is calculated. This can be used to create a better cache if your entries vary in their size in memory.
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.maxSize(2000)
.withWeigher((key, value) => value.length)
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { BoundedCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new BoundedCache({
maxSize: 2000,
weigher: (key, value) => value.length
});
The size of an entry is evaluated when it is added to the cache so weighing works best with immutable data. Transitory includes a weigher for estimated memory:
import { memoryUsageWeigher } from 'transitory';
const cache = newCache()
.maxSize(50000000)
.withWeigher(memoryUsageWeigher)
.build();
Limiting the maximum amount of time an entry can exist in the cache can be done
by using
expireAfterWrite(time) or
expireAfterRead(time). Entries
are lazy evaluated and will be removed when the values are set or deleted from
the cache.
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.expireAfterWrite(5000) // 5 seconds
.expireAfterRead(1000) // Values need to be read at least once a second
.build();
Both methods can also take a function that should return the maximum age of the entry in milliseconds:
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.expireAfterWrite((key, value) => 5000)
.expireAfterRead((key, value) => 5000 / key.length)
.build();
Using caches directly requires a parent cache and that functions are always passed:
import { BoundlessCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new ExpirationCache({
maxWriteAge: () => 5000,
maxNoReadAge: () => 1000,
parent: new BoundlessCache({});
});
Caches can be made to automatically load values if they are not in the cache. This type of caches relies heavily on the use of promises.
With a global loader:
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.withLoader(key => loadSlowData(key))
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { DefaultLoadingCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new DefaultLoadingCache({
loader: key => loadSlowData(key),
parent: new BoundlessCache({}) // or any other cache
});
Using a global loader is done by calling
cache.get(key), which returns a
promise:
cache.get(781)
.then(data => handleLoadedData(data))
.catch(err => handleError(err));
cache.get(1234, specialLoadingFunction)
Without a global loader:
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.loading()
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { DefaultLoadingCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new DefaultLoadingCache({
parent: new BoundlessCache({}) // or any other cache
});
Use via
cache.get(key, functionToLoadData):
cache.get(781, key => loadSlowData(key))
.then(data => handleLoadedData(data))
.catch(err => handleError(err));
Loading caches can be combined with other things such as
maxSize.
You can track the hit rate of the cache by activating support for metrics:
// Using the builder
const cache = newCache()
.metrics()
.build();
// Using caches directly
import { MetricsCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new MetricsCache({
parent: new BoundlessCache({})
});
Fetching metrics:
const metrics = cache.metrics;
console.log('hitRate=', metrics.hitRate);
console.log('hits=', metrics.hits);
console.log('misses=', metrics.misses);
Caches support a single removal listener that will be notified when items in the cache are removed.
import { RemovalReason } from 'transitory';
const cache = newCache()
.withRemovalListener((key, value, reason) => {
switch(reason) {
case RemovalReason.EXPLICIT:
// The user of the cache requested something to be removed
break;
case RemovalReason.REPLACED:
// A new value was loaded and this value was replaced
break;
case RemovalReason.SIZE:
// A value was evicted from the cache because the max size has been reached
break;
case RemovalReason.EXPIRED:
// A value was removed because it expired due to its max age
break;
}
})
.build();
When using caches directly the removal listener should go on the final cache:
import { LoadingCache, BoundlessCache } from 'transitory';
const cache = new LoadingCache({
removalListener: listenerFunction,
parent: new BoundlessCache({})
});