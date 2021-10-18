A tool for generating dynamic stylized transit maps that are easy to understand. Transitive takes in information describing specific transport network elements (routes, stops, journeys) -- typically produced by the OpenTripPlanner Profiler extension -- and produces a schematic map of those elements:
Dynamic styling of the network elements allows for interactivity and flexibility in the visual presentation. For instance, a single journey can be highlighted:
A Transitive map can be embedded as a freestanding web element or overlaid onto a Leaflet map using the Leaflet.TransitiveLayer plugin.
Transitive is supported by the Mobility Lab Transit Tech Initiative. Read more in this Mobility Lab article.
To view samples of Transitive in action, check out the live Storybook.
You can also run this locally with:
git clone https://github.com/conveyal/transitive.js
cd transitive.js
yarn start
# Go to http://localhost:5555 to view the storybook (the web page should open automatically)
These stories rely on the otp-ui project to render transitive data on a Leaflet map. Specifically, it uses:
To test out how your own data (e.g., an OpenTripPlanner itinerary) would appear in
Transitive, try replacing the
itinerary prop in the Itinerary (for OpenTripPlanner itineraries) story (or
transitiveData
in the Profile
story).
You can also override the default style by adding a
style prop. See a style
example here: https://github.com/conveyal/transitive-demo/blob/master/styles.js
MIT