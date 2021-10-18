openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

transitive-js

by conveyal
0.14.0 (see all)

Transit data visualization

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

642

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

transitive.js NPM version Build status

A tool for generating dynamic stylized transit maps that are easy to understand. Transitive takes in information describing specific transport network elements (routes, stops, journeys) -- typically produced by the OpenTripPlanner Profiler extension -- and produces a schematic map of those elements:

threeoptions

Dynamic styling of the network elements allows for interactivity and flexibility in the visual presentation. For instance, a single journey can be highlighted:

threeoptions_focused

A Transitive map can be embedded as a freestanding web element or overlaid onto a Leaflet map using the Leaflet.TransitiveLayer plugin.

Transitive is supported by the Mobility Lab Transit Tech Initiative. Read more in this Mobility Lab article.

Storybook

To view samples of Transitive in action, check out the live Storybook.

You can also run this locally with:

git clone https://github.com/conveyal/transitive.js
cd transitive.js
yarn start
# Go to http://localhost:5555 to view the storybook (the web page should open automatically)

Usage of otp-ui

These stories rely on the otp-ui project to render transitive data on a Leaflet map. Specifically, it uses:

  • @opentripplanner/base-map - renders a Leaflet base map
  • @opentripplanner/core-utils - converts an OpenTripPlanner itinerary object into data that Transitive can read.
  • @opentripplanner/transitive-overlay - copied from the otp-ui project and replaces the Transitive import with the local copy (useful for testing local changes)

BYOD - Bring your own data

To test out how your own data (e.g., an OpenTripPlanner itinerary) would appear in Transitive, try replacing the itinerary prop in the Itinerary (for OpenTripPlanner itineraries) story (or transitiveData in the Profile story).

You can also override the default style by adding a style prop. See a style example here: https://github.com/conveyal/transitive-demo/blob/master/styles.js

Demo

API

See documentation here.

See Also

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial