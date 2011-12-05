Transifex API client for nodejs
Install the node.js module using npm:
$ npm install transifex
Initialize the module with your credential and project name for the first time
var Transifex = require("transifex");
var transifex = new Transifex({
project_slug: "projectName",
credential: "user:pass" // In the same format
});
The module exposes a number of useful functions, including:
The
projectSetMethods function returns a list of (slug, name, description, source_language_code) for all projects the user has access to in JSON format. This method supports pagination through the options start and end.
transifex.projectSetMethods(options, function(err, data) {
...
});
Return all the projects in Transifex
or
transifex.projectSetMethods({ start: 1, end: 20 }, function(err, data) {
...
});
Return only the first 20 projects from the list.
The
projectInstanceMethods function returns the fields slug, name, description and source_language_code for the project of the specified slug in JSON format includes the above fields as well as the following ones:
transifex.projectInstanceMethods("transifex", function(err, data) {
...
});
The
resourcesSetMethod function returns a JSON-encoded list with the fields slug, name, i18n_type, source_language_code and the category of the resources that belong to the specified project.
transifex.resourcesSetMethod("transifex", function(err, data) {
...
});
The
resourcesInstanceMethods function returns a JSON encoded string with the details for the resource. The default fields returned are the name, the slug, the i18n_type, the source_language of the resource, its priority and the category. If the boolean in third parameter set to
true, then extra fields are returned:
Third parameter is option, and set to true by default.
transifex.resourcesInstanceMethods("webmaker", "slug_name", true, function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
...
{
"slug": "txc"
"mimetype": "text/x-po",
"source_language_code": "en",
"wordcount": 6160,
"total_entities": 1017,
"last_update": "2011-12-05 19:59:55",
"available_languages": [
{
"code_aliases": " ",
"code": "sq",
"name": "Albanian"
},
...
],
}
The
sourceLanguageMethods function returns the translation in the source language of the resource.
transifex.sourceLanguageMethods("webmaker", "profile", function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
{ permissionHelp: 'Your browser will now ask you for permission to use your camera. This will usually be at the top of your window.',
photo: 'GIF',
poweredBy: 'Powered by <a href="http://www.webmaker.org" target="_blank">Webmaker</a>',
...
...
...
Done: 'Done',
Likes: 'Likes',
login: 'Login' }
Note: The responded content is not parsed.
The
languageSetMethod function returns a JSON encoded list with the fields language_code, coordinators, translators and reviewers that are responsible and work on the languages that belong to the project.
Only the project owner or the project maintainers have access to this method.
transifex.languageSetMethod("webmaker", function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
[
{
'language_code': 'el',
'coordinators': [
'kbairak',
'glezos'
],
'translators': [
'mpessas',
'jkal',
],
reviewers: [
'sawidis',
'ilias'
]
},
{
'language_code': 'hi',
'coordinators': [
'rajeshr',
'rtnpro'
],
'translators': [
'sayan'
],
reviewers: [
'chandankumar'
]
}
]
The
languageInstanceMethod function returns a JSON encoded string with the fields language_code, coordinators, translators and reviewers for the specified language. If the boolean in third parameter set to
true, then extra fields are returned:
Third parameter is optional. It is set to true by default
Only the project owner, the maintainers and the people working on the translations for that language may access this method.
transifex.languageInstanceMethod("webmaker", "th_TH", false, function(err, data) {
...
});
The
contributorListFor function accept one of the three type of contributor, "coordinators", "reviewers" or "translators". It will returns a JSON list of the username of the specify type for the language of the project.
Only the project owner, the maintainers and the people working on the translations for that language may access this method.
transifex.contributorListFor("webmaker", "th_TH", "<type_of_contributor>", function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
{ coordinators: [
'glezos',
'kbairak'
]
}
The
listOfContributors function returns unique list of array of all the contributors in the project. The list also sorted in an alphabetical order.
transifex.listOfContributors(function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
[
"123_ayesha098",
"3ar7hkung",
"aali",
"Abdelhak",
"adityaputra",
"adraga",
"agnusdark",
"ahkeno",
"ahmedjubayer",
"ahsan_hq",
"akenygren",
"alexfuser",
"alexlakatos",
"alexxed",
"alfasst",
"amaciel"
...
...
]
The
translationInstanceMethod function returns the requested translation, if it exists. The translation is returned as a serialized string with the type name e.g. type
po or
json. Type also refer to the file extension. Moreover, you can specify the mode of the downloaded file with the
status in the fourth parameter. The available modes are:
transifex.translationInstanceMethod("webmaker", "profile", "zh_CN", { mode: "reviewed" }, function(err, data, type) {
...
});
status is optional. By default it will include all translated strings in the response (As mentioned in the default option).
Note: The responded content is not parsed.
The
translationStringsMethod function returns the requested translation strings, if they exists. The translation strings are returned as
json.
The
string-to-translate parameter is optional. If this is not provided, the request will return all strings for the specified language code.
transifex.translationStringsMethod("webmaker", "profile", "cs", "string-to-translate", function(err, data) {
...
});
Note: The returned content is not parsed.
The
statisticsMethods function returns the statistics for the specified resource. If the language_code part is given, statistics are returned only for that specific language. Otherwise, statistics are returned for all available languages. The specific data returned per language are:
transifex.statisticsMethods("webmaker", "profile", "zh_CN", function(err, data) {
...
});
Language code in the third parameter is optional. If not specified it will return all the available languages
Example
{
"en": {
"completed": "100%",
"untranslated_words": 0,
"last_commiter": "mpessas",
"last_update": "2011-12-05 19:59:52",
"translated_entities": 1017,
"translated_words": 6160,
"untranslated_entities": 0
},
"gu": {
"completed": "43%",
"untranslated_words": 4572,
"last_commiter": "mpessas",
"last_update": "2011-12-05 19:59:53",
"translated_entities": 439,
"translated_words": 1588,
"untranslated_entities": 578
},
...
}
The
languageStatisticsMethods function returns the statistics for all the resource_slug for the specified language_code. The specific data returned per language are:
transifex.languageStatisticsMethods("es", function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
{
"popcorn": {
"reviewed_percentage": "0%",
"completed": "6%",
"untranslated_words": 1040,
"last_commiter": "aali",
"reviewed": 0,
"translated_entities": 16,
"translated_words": 18,
"last_update": "2013-11-05 16:27:54",
"untranslated_entities": 248
},
...
...
...
"weblit": {
"reviewed_percentage": "0%",
"completed": "18%",
"untranslated_words": 810,
"last_commiter": "hasany81",
"reviewed": 0,
"translated_entities": 20,
"translated_words": 64,
"last_update": "2013-10-17 10:46:28",
"untranslated_entities": 88
}
}
The
projectStatisticsMethods function returns the statistics for all the resource_slug in all the language_code for the whole project. The specific data returned per language and resource_slug are:
transifex.projectStatisticsMethods(function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
{ `resource_slug_name`: {
hu:
{ reviewed_percentage: '0%',
completed: '0%',
untranslated_words: 111,
last_commiter: 'aali',
reviewed: 0,
translated_entities: 0,
translated_words: 0,
last_update: '2013-11-01 19:04:36',
untranslated_entities: 22 },
...
...
...
fa:
{ reviewed_percentage: '0%',
completed: '0%',
untranslated_words: 111,
last_commiter: 'aali',
reviewed: 0,
translated_entities: 0,
translated_words: 0,
last_update: '2013-10-26 19:53:27',
untranslated_entities: 22 },
hi:
{ reviewed_percentage: '0%',
completed: '0%',
untranslated_words: 111,
last_commiter: 'aali',
reviewed: 0,
translated_entities: 0,
translated_words: 0,
last_update: '2013-10-18 19:13:32',
untranslated_entities: 22 } } }
The
languageInstanceMethods function returns the fields name, code, nplurals and pluralequation for the language associated with the specified code in JSON format.
transifex.languageInstanceMethods("th_TH", function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
{
rtl: false,
pluralequation: "language.pluralequation",
code: "th_TH",
name: "Thai (Thailand)",
nplurals: 1
}
The
languageSetMethods function returns the fields name, code, nplurals and pluralequation for all languages supported by Transifex in JSON format.
transifex.languageSetMethods(function(err, data) {
...
});
The
languageSetInfoMethods function returns the field name and code for all languages available in the project.
transifex.languageSetInfoMethods(function(err, data) {
...
});
Example
[ { locale: 'cs', name: 'Czech' },
{ locale: 'el', name: 'Greek' },
{ locale: 'bn_IN', name: 'Bengali (India)' },
{ locale: 'ar', name: 'Arabic' },
{ locale: 'de', name: 'German' },
{ locale: 'es', name: 'Spanish' },
{ locale: 'en_GB', name: 'English (United Kingdom)' },
{ locale: 'eu', name: 'Basque' },
{ locale: 'fi', name: 'Finnish' },
{ locale: 'fa', name: 'Persian' },
{ locale: 'fr', name: 'French' },
{ locale: 'gl', name: 'Galician' },
{ locale: 'he', name: 'Hebrew' },
{ locale: 'hi', name: 'Hindi' },
{ locale: 'hu', name: 'Hungarian' },
{ locale: 'id', name: 'Indonesian' },
{ locale: 'it', name: 'Italian' },
{ locale: 'ja', name: 'Japanese' },
{ locale: 'ml', name: 'Malayalam' },
{ locale: 'mr', name: 'Marathi' },
{ locale: 'ms', name: 'Malay' },
{ locale: 'my', name: 'Burmese' },
{ locale: 'nb', name: 'Norwegian Bokmål' },
{ locale: 'ne', name: 'Nepali' },
{ locale: 'nl', name: 'Dutch' },
{ locale: 'pt', name: 'Portuguese' }]