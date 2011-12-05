Transifex API client for nodejs

Install the node.js module using npm:

$ npm install transifex

Initialize the module with your credential and project name for the first time

var Transifex = require ( "transifex" ); var transifex = new Transifex({ project_slug : "projectName" , credential : "user:pass" });

API

The module exposes a number of useful functions, including:

Project API

projectSetMethods

The projectSetMethods function returns a list of (slug, name, description, source_language_code) for all projects the user has access to in JSON format. This method supports pagination through the options start and end.

transifex.projectSetMethods(options, function ( err, data ) { ... });

Return all the projects in Transifex

or

transifex.projectSetMethods({ start : 1 , end : 20 }, function ( err, data ) { ... });

Return only the first 20 projects from the list.

projectInstanceMethods

The projectInstanceMethods function returns the fields slug, name, description and source_language_code for the project of the specified slug in JSON format includes the above fields as well as the following ones:

long_description

homepage

feed

created

anyone_submit

bug_tracker

trans_instructions

a list of tags

outsource

auto_join

a list of the maintainers' username

the username of the owner of the project

a list of the resources of the project containing the fields slug and name.

a list of language codes for the teams created for the project.

fill_up_resources, a boolean to specify whether the system will fill up

transifex.projectInstanceMethods( "transifex" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Resource API

resourcesSetMethod

The resourcesSetMethod function returns a JSON-encoded list with the fields slug, name, i18n_type, source_language_code and the category of the resources that belong to the specified project.

transifex.resourcesSetMethod( "transifex" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

resourcesInstanceMethods

The resourcesInstanceMethods function returns a JSON encoded string with the details for the resource. The default fields returned are the name, the slug, the i18n_type, the source_language of the resource, its priority and the category. If the boolean in third parameter set to true , then extra fields are returned:

created

available_languages

project_slug

wordcount

total_entities

accept_translations

last_update

Third parameter is option, and set to true by default.

transifex.resourcesInstanceMethods( "webmaker" , "slug_name" , true , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

... { "slug" : "txc" "mimetype" : "text/x-po" , "source_language_code" : "en" , "wordcount" : 6160, "total_entities" : 1017, "last_update" : "2011-12-05 19:59:55" , "available_languages" : [ { "code_aliases" : " " , "code" : "sq" , "name" : "Albanian" }, ... ], }

sourceLanguageMethods

The sourceLanguageMethods function returns the translation in the source language of the resource.

transifex.sourceLanguageMethods( "webmaker" , "profile" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

{ permissionHelp : 'Your browser will now ask you for permission to use your camera. This will usually be at the top of your window.' , photo : 'GIF' , poweredBy : 'Powered by <a href="http://www.webmaker.org" target="_blank">Webmaker</a>' , ... ... ... Done : 'Done' , Likes : 'Likes' , login : 'Login' }

Note: The responded content is not parsed.

Language API

languageSetMethod

The languageSetMethod function returns a JSON encoded list with the fields language_code, coordinators, translators and reviewers that are responsible and work on the languages that belong to the project.

Only the project owner or the project maintainers have access to this method.

transifex.languageSetMethod( "webmaker" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

[ { 'language_code' : 'el' , 'coordinators' : [ 'kbairak' , 'glezos' ], 'translators' : [ 'mpessas' , 'jkal' , ], reviewers: [ 'sawidis' , 'ilias' ] }, { 'language_code' : 'hi' , 'coordinators' : [ 'rajeshr' , 'rtnpro' ], 'translators' : [ 'sayan' ], reviewers: [ 'chandankumar' ] } ]

languageInstanceMethod

The languageInstanceMethod function returns a JSON encoded string with the fields language_code, coordinators, translators and reviewers for the specified language. If the boolean in third parameter set to true , then extra fields are returned:

translated_segments

untranslated_segments

reviewed_segments

total_segments

translated_words

list

completed_percentage

Third parameter is optional. It is set to true by default

Only the project owner, the maintainers and the people working on the translations for that language may access this method.

transifex.languageInstanceMethod( "webmaker" , "th_TH" , false , function ( err, data ) { ... });

contributorListFor

The contributorListFor function accept one of the three type of contributor, "coordinators", "reviewers" or "translators". It will returns a JSON list of the username of the specify type for the language of the project.

Only the project owner, the maintainers and the people working on the translations for that language may access this method.

transifex.contributorListFor( "webmaker" , "th_TH" , "<type_of_contributor>" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

{ coordinators : [ 'glezos' , 'kbairak' ] }

listOfContributors

The listOfContributors function returns unique list of array of all the contributors in the project. The list also sorted in an alphabetical order.

transifex.listOfContributors( function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

[ "123_ayesha098" , "3ar7hkung" , "aali" , "Abdelhak" , "adityaputra" , "adraga" , "agnusdark" , "ahkeno" , "ahmedjubayer" , "ahsan_hq" , "akenygren" , "alexfuser" , "alexlakatos" , "alexxed" , "alfasst" , "amaciel" ... ... ]

Translations API

translationInstanceMethod

The translationInstanceMethod function returns the requested translation, if it exists. The translation is returned as a serialized string with the type name e.g. type po or json . Type also refer to the file extension. Moreover, you can specify the mode of the downloaded file with the status in the fourth parameter. The available modes are:

default: to include all translated strings in the response.

reviewed: to include only reviewed strings in the response.

translator: to get a response suitable for offline translations.

transifex.translationInstanceMethod( "webmaker" , "profile" , "zh_CN" , { mode : "reviewed" }, function ( err, data, type ) { ... });

status is optional. By default it will include all translated strings in the response (As mentioned in the default option).

Note: The responded content is not parsed.

translationStringsMethod

The translationStringsMethod function returns the requested translation strings, if they exists. The translation strings are returned as json . The string-to-translate parameter is optional. If this is not provided, the request will return all strings for the specified language code.

transifex.translationStringsMethod( "webmaker" , "profile" , "cs" , "string-to-translate" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Note: The returned content is not parsed.

Statistics API

statisticsMethods

The statisticsMethods function returns the statistics for the specified resource. If the language_code part is given, statistics are returned only for that specific language. Otherwise, statistics are returned for all available languages. The specific data returned per language are:

completed: the percentage of the resource that has been translated for the language.

translated_entities: the number of entities that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_entities: the number of entities that have not been translated for the language.

translated_words: the number of words that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_words: the number of words that have not been translated for the language.

last_update: the date and time that the last update for this translation took place.

last_committer: the username of the last user to have updated the translation for the language.

reviewed: the number of entities which have been reviewed for the language.

reviewed_percentage: the percentage of entities that have been reviewed for the language.

transifex.statisticsMethods( "webmaker" , "profile" , "zh_CN" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Language code in the third parameter is optional. If not specified it will return all the available languages

Example

{ "en": { "completed": "100%" , "untranslated_words": 0 , "last_commiter": "mpessas" , "last_update": "2011-12-05 19:59:52" , "translated_entities": 1017 , "translated_words": 6160 , "untranslated_entities": 0 }, "gu": { "completed": "43%" , "untranslated_words": 4572 , "last_commiter": "mpessas" , "last_update": "2011-12-05 19:59:53" , "translated_entities": 439 , "translated_words": 1588 , "untranslated_entities": 578 }, ... }

languageStatisticsMethods

The languageStatisticsMethods function returns the statistics for all the resource_slug for the specified language_code. The specific data returned per language are:

completed: the percentage of the resource that has been translated for the language.

translated_entities: the number of entities that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_entities: the number of entities that have not been translated for the language.

translated_words: the number of words that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_words: the number of words that have not been translated for the language.

last_update: the date and time that the last update for this translation took place.

last_committer: the username of the last user to have updated the translation for the language.

reviewed: the number of entities which have been reviewed for the language.

reviewed_percentage: the percentage of entities that have been reviewed for the language.

transifex.languageStatisticsMethods( "es" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

{ "popcorn": { "reviewed_percentage": "0%" , "completed": "6%" , "untranslated_words": 1040 , "last_commiter": "aali" , "reviewed": 0 , "translated_entities": 16 , "translated_words": 18 , "last_update": "2013-11-05 16:27:54" , "untranslated_entities": 248 }, ... ... ... "weblit": { "reviewed_percentage": "0%" , "completed": "18%" , "untranslated_words": 810 , "last_commiter": "hasany81" , "reviewed": 0 , "translated_entities": 20 , "translated_words": 64 , "last_update": "2013-10-17 10:46:28" , "untranslated_entities": 88 } }

projectStatisticsMethods

The projectStatisticsMethods function returns the statistics for all the resource_slug in all the language_code for the whole project. The specific data returned per language and resource_slug are:

completed: the percentage of the resource that has been translated for the language.

translated_entities: the number of entities that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_entities: the number of entities that have not been translated for the language.

translated_words: the number of words that have been translated for the language.

untranslated_words: the number of words that have not been translated for the language.

last_update: the date and time that the last update for this translation took place.

last_committer: the username of the last user to have updated the translation for the language.

reviewed: the number of entities which have been reviewed for the language.

reviewed_percentage: the percentage of entities that have been reviewed for the language.

transifex.projectStatisticsMethods( function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

{ `resource_slug_name`: { hu: { reviewed_percentage: '0%' , completed: '0%' , untranslated_words: 111 , last_commiter: 'aali' , reviewed: 0 , translated_entities: 0 , translated_words: 0 , last_update: '2013-11-01 19:04:36' , untranslated_entities: 22 }, ... ... ... fa: { reviewed_percentage: '0%' , completed: '0%' , untranslated_words: 111 , last_commiter: 'aali' , reviewed: 0 , translated_entities: 0 , translated_words: 0 , last_update: '2013-10-26 19:53:27' , untranslated_entities: 22 }, hi: { reviewed_percentage: '0%' , completed: '0%' , untranslated_words: 111 , last_commiter: 'aali' , reviewed: 0 , translated_entities: 0 , translated_words: 0 , last_update: '2013-10-18 19:13:32' , untranslated_entities: 22 } } }

Language Info API

languageInstanceMethods

The languageInstanceMethods function returns the fields name, code, nplurals and pluralequation for the language associated with the specified code in JSON format.

transifex.languageInstanceMethods( "th_TH" , function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example

{ rtl : false, pluralequation : "language.pluralequation" , code : "th_TH" , name : "Thai (Thailand)" , nplurals : 1 }

languageSetMethods

The languageSetMethods function returns the fields name, code, nplurals and pluralequation for all languages supported by Transifex in JSON format.

transifex.languageSetMethods( function ( err, data ) { ... });

languageSetInfoMethods

The languageSetInfoMethods function returns the field name and code for all languages available in the project.

transifex.languageSetInfoMethods( function ( err, data ) { ... });

Example