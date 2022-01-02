Javascript isomorphic 2D affine transformations written in ES6 syntax. Manipulate transformation matrices with this totally tested library!

Features

Transformations, i.e. linear invertible automorphisms, are used to map a picture into another one with different size, position and orientation. Given a basis, transformations are represented by means of squared invertible matrices, called transformation matrices. A geometric transformation is defined as a one-to-one mapping of a point space to itself, which preservers some geometric relations of figures. - Geometric Programming for Computer Aided Design

This library allows us to:

generate transformation matrices for the following operations: translation , rotation , scale , shear , skew

, , , , merge multiple transformation matrices in a single matrix that is the composition of multiple matrices

work with strings in both directions: parse , render

, apply a transformation matrix to point(s)

decompose a matrix into translation, scaling and rotation components, with flip decomposition support

Documentation

Install

npm install transformation-matrix

or

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/transformation-matrix@2" > </ script >

Example

import {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} from 'transformation-matrix' ; let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = window .TransformationMatrix; let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = require ( 'transformation-matrix' ) let matrix = compose( translate( 40 , 40 ), rotate( Math .PI/ 2 ), scale( 2 , 4 ) ); applyToPoint(matrix, { x : 42 , y : 42 }); applyToPoint(matrix, [ 16 , 24 ]);

Changelog

0.0 - Preview version

- Preview version 1.0 - First public version

- First public version 1.1 - Splits lib into different files

- Splits lib into different files 1.2 - Adds shear operation

- Adds shear operation 1.3 - Adds umd support

- Adds umd support 1.4 - Adds typescript definitions

- Adds typescript definitions 1.5 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps 1.6 - Adds optional parameter support on translate(tx) , scale(sx) , rotate(angle, cx, cy)

- Adds optional parameter support on , , 1.7 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps 1.8 - Fixes #12, Adds fromTransformAttribute , Discontinues node 4 support

- Fixes #12, Adds , Discontinues node 4 support 1.9 - Adds skew(ax, ay) , Upgrades deps, Improves fromTransformAttribute

- Adds , Upgrades deps, Improves 1.10 - Updates typescript definitions #15

- Updates typescript definitions #15 1.11 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps 1.12 - Migrates tests on Jest, Integrates standard.js, Upgrades deps

- Migrates tests on Jest, Integrates standard.js, Upgrades deps 1.13 - Adds compose function, Upgrades deps, Exposes skew operation #37

- Adds function, Upgrades deps, Exposes skew operation #37 1.14 - Adds support for points defined as Array in the form [x, y] #38

- Adds support for points defined as in the form #38 1.15 - Adds fromTriangle and smoothMatrix functions #41

- Adds and functions #41 2.0 - Migrates to Babel 7 and updates dependencies; introduces fromDefinition function; breaking changes on fromTransformAttribute function; improves docs

- Migrates to Babel 7 and updates dependencies; introduces function; breaking changes on function; improves docs 2.1 - Upgrades deps; Adds Node.js v12 to CI

- Upgrades deps; Adds Node.js v12 to CI 2.2 - Upgrades deps; Improves typescript definition #66

- Upgrades deps; Improves typescript definition #66 2.3 - Adds (cx,cy) on scale function #62; Improves typescript definition #66; Upgrades deps

- Adds on function #62; Improves typescript definition #66; Upgrades deps 2.4 - Improves typescript definition #75

- Improves typescript definition #75 2.5 - Upgrades deps; Deprecates NodeJS 8; Adds NodeJs 14 support

- Upgrades deps; Deprecates NodeJS 8; Adds NodeJs 14 support 2.6 - Upgrades deps; Fixes fromTransformAttribute function #84

- Upgrades deps; Fixes fromTransformAttribute function #84 2.7 - Upgrades deps;

- Upgrades deps; 2.8 - Upgrades deps;

- Upgrades deps; 2.9 - Adds flipX() , flipY() , flipOrigin() functions; Deprecates NodeJS 12 and adds NodeJS 16 support; Upgrades deps;

- Adds , , functions; Deprecates NodeJS 12 and adds NodeJS 16 support; Upgrades deps; 2.10 - Adds decomposeTSR() function #88; Upgrades deps;

- Adds function #88; Upgrades deps; 2.11 - Migrates from yarn to npm; Upgrades deps; New APIs documentation; Integrates chrvadala/github-actions;

Contributors

Some projects using transformation-matrix