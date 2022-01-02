openbase logo
transformation-matrix

by Christian Vadalà
2.10.0 (see all)

Javascript isomorphic 2D affine transformations written in ES6 syntax. Manipulate transformation matrices with this totally tested library!

Readme

transformation-matrix

Javascript isomorphic 2D affine transformations written in ES6 syntax. Manipulate transformation matrices with this totally tested library!

Features

Transformations, i.e. linear invertible automorphisms, are used to map a picture into another one with different size, position and orientation. Given a basis, transformations are represented by means of squared invertible matrices, called transformation matrices. A geometric transformation is defined as a one-to-one mapping of a point space to itself, which preservers some geometric relations of figures. - Geometric Programming for Computer Aided Design

This library allows us to:

  • generate transformation matrices for the following operations: translation, rotation, scale, shear, skew
  • merge multiple transformation matrices in a single matrix that is the composition of multiple matrices
  • work with strings in both directions: parse, render
  • apply a transformation matrix to point(s)
  • decompose a matrix into translation, scaling and rotation components, with flip decomposition support

Documentation

Install

npm install transformation-matrix

or

<script src="https://unpkg.com/transformation-matrix@2"></script>

Example

import {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} from 'transformation-matrix';
let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = window.TransformationMatrix;
let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = require('transformation-matrix')

let matrix = compose(
  translate(40,40),
  rotate(Math.PI/2),
  scale(2, 4)
);

applyToPoint(matrix, {x: 42, y: 42});
// { x: -128, y: 124.00000000000001 }

applyToPoint(matrix, [16, 24]);
//  [ -56, 72 ]

Changelog

  • 0.0 - Preview version
  • 1.0 - First public version
  • 1.1 - Splits lib into different files
  • 1.2 - Adds shear operation
  • 1.3 - Adds umd support
  • 1.4 - Adds typescript definitions
  • 1.5 - Upgrades deps
  • 1.6 - Adds optional parameter support on translate(tx), scale(sx), rotate(angle, cx, cy)
  • 1.7 - Upgrades deps
  • 1.8 - Fixes #12, Adds fromTransformAttribute, Discontinues node 4 support
  • 1.9 - Adds skew(ax, ay), Upgrades deps, Improves fromTransformAttribute
  • 1.10- Updates typescript definitions #15
  • 1.11- Upgrades deps
  • 1.12- Migrates tests on Jest, Integrates standard.js, Upgrades deps
  • 1.13- Adds compose function, Upgrades deps, Exposes skew operation #37
  • 1.14- Adds support for points defined as Array in the form [x, y] #38
  • 1.15- Adds fromTriangle and smoothMatrix functions #41
  • 2.0- Migrates to Babel 7 and updates dependencies; introduces fromDefinition function; breaking changes on fromTransformAttribute function; improves docs
  • 2.1- Upgrades deps; Adds Node.js v12 to CI
  • 2.2- Upgrades deps; Improves typescript definition #66
  • 2.3- Adds (cx,cy) on scale function #62; Improves typescript definition #66; Upgrades deps
  • 2.4- Improves typescript definition #75
  • 2.5- Upgrades deps; Deprecates NodeJS 8; Adds NodeJs 14 support
  • 2.6- Upgrades deps; Fixes fromTransformAttribute function #84
  • 2.7- Upgrades deps;
  • 2.8- Upgrades deps;
  • 2.9- Adds flipX(), flipY(), flipOrigin() functions; Deprecates NodeJS 12 and adds NodeJS 16 support; Upgrades deps;
  • 2.10 - Adds decomposeTSR() function #88; Upgrades deps;
  • 2.11 - Migrates from yarn to npm; Upgrades deps; New APIs documentation; Integrates chrvadala/github-actions;

Some projects using transformation-matrix

