Javascript isomorphic 2D affine transformations written in ES6 syntax. Manipulate transformation matrices with this totally tested library!
Transformations, i.e. linear invertible automorphisms, are used to map a picture into another one with different size, position and orientation. Given a basis, transformations are represented by means of squared invertible matrices, called transformation matrices. A geometric transformation is defined as a one-to-one mapping of a point space to itself, which preservers some geometric relations of figures. - Geometric Programming for Computer Aided Design
This library allows us to:
Basic Operations
Calculate
Validate
Apply
Stringify
Compose
Decompose
npm install transformation-matrix
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/transformation-matrix@2"></script>
import {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} from 'transformation-matrix';
let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = window.TransformationMatrix;
let {scale, rotate, translate, compose, applyToPoint} = require('transformation-matrix')
let matrix = compose(
translate(40,40),
rotate(Math.PI/2),
scale(2, 4)
);
applyToPoint(matrix, {x: 42, y: 42});
// { x: -128, y: 124.00000000000001 }
applyToPoint(matrix, [16, 24]);
// [ -56, 72 ]
translate(tx),
scale(sx),
rotate(angle, cx, cy)
fromTransformAttribute, Discontinues node 4 support
skew(ax, ay), Upgrades deps, Improves
fromTransformAttribute
compose function, Upgrades deps, Exposes skew operation #37
Array in the form
[x, y] #38
fromTriangle and
smoothMatrix functions #41
fromDefinition function; breaking changes on
fromTransformAttribute function; improves docs
(cx,cy) on
scale function #62; Improves typescript definition #66; Upgrades deps
flipX(),
flipY(),
flipOrigin() functions; Deprecates NodeJS 12 and adds NodeJS 16 support; Upgrades deps;
decomposeTSR() function #88; Upgrades deps;