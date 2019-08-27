openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

transform-loader

by webpack-contrib
0.2.4 (see all)

transform loader for webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.8K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm node deps tests coverage chat size

transform-loader

A browserify transformation loader for webpack.

This loader allows use of browserify transforms via a webpack loader.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install transform-loader:

$ npm install transform-loader --save-dev

Note: We're using the coffeeify tranform for these examples.

Then invoke the loader through a require like so:

const thing = require('!transform-loader?coffeeify!widget/thing');

Or add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

// entry.js
import thing from 'widget/thing';

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.coffee?$/,
        loader: `transform-loader?coffeeify`,
        // options: {...}
      },
    ],
  },
};

And run webpack via your preferred method.

QueryString Options

When using the loader via a require query string you may specify one of two types; a loader name, or a function index.

Type: String

The name of the browserify transform you wish to use.

Note: You must install the correct transform manually. Webpack nor this loader will do that for you.

Type: Number

The index of a function contained within options.transforms which to use to transform the target file(s).

Options

transforms

Type: Array[Function] Default: undefined

An array of functions that can be used to transform a given file matching the configured loader test. For example:

// entry.js
const thing = require('widget/thing');

// webpack.config.js
const through = require('through2');

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.ext$/,
        // NOTE: we've specified an index of 0, which will use the `transform`
        //       function in `transforms` below.
        loader: 'transform-loader?0',
        options: {
          transforms: [
            function transform() {
              return through(
                (buffer) => {
                  const result = buffer
                    .split('')
                    .map((chunk) =>
                      String.fromCharCode(127 - chunk.charCodeAt(0))
                    );
                  return this.queue(result).join('');
                },
                () => this.queue(null)
              );
            },
          ],
        },
      },
    ],
  },
};

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial