A browserify transformation loader for webpack.

This loader allows use of browserify transforms via a webpack loader.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install transform-loader :

npm install transform-loader --save-dev

Note: We're using the coffeeify tranform for these examples.

Then invoke the loader through a require like so:

const thing = require ( '!transform-loader?coffeeify!widget/thing' );

Or add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

import thing from 'widget/thing' ;

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.coffee?$/ , loader : `transform-loader?coffeeify` , }, ], }, };

And run webpack via your preferred method.

QueryString Options

When using the loader via a require query string you may specify one of two types; a loader name, or a function index.

Type: String

The name of the browserify transform you wish to use.

Note: You must install the correct transform manually. Webpack nor this loader will do that for you.

Type: Number

The index of a function contained within options.transforms which to use to transform the target file(s).

Options

transforms

Type: Array[Function] Default: undefined

An array of functions that can be used to transform a given file matching the configured loader test . For example:

const thing = require ( 'widget/thing' );

const through = require ( 'through2' ); module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ext$/ , loader : 'transform-loader?0' , options : { transforms : [ function transform ( ) { return through( ( buffer ) => { const result = buffer .split( '' ) .map( ( chunk ) => String .fromCharCode( 127 - chunk.charCodeAt( 0 )) ); return this .queue(result).join( '' ); }, () => this .queue( null ) ); }, ], }, }, ], }, };

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT