transform-json-types

An utility to generate Flow, TypeScript, Rust Serde Struct and Scala Case Class from JSON.

Note : It also detects optional properties for TS/Flow from a Collection.

Installation

npm install transform - json - types

The online REPL is available at

Basic Usage

import transform from "transform-json-types" const json = `{ "hello": "world" }` console .log(transform(json, { lang : "typescript" })) console .log(transform(json, { lang : "rust-serde" }))

Usage with sarcastic and Flow

import is, { type AssertionType } from "sarcastic" const PersonInterface = is.shape({ name: is.string, age: is.number }); type Person = AssertionType< typeof PersonInterface> const assertPerson = (val: mixed): Person => is(val, PersonInterface, "Person" ) const person = assertPerson( JSON .parse( '{"name":"Giulio","age":43}' )))

Usage with io-ts and TypeScript

import * as t from "io-ts" const PersonInterface = t.type({ name: t.string, age: t.number }); PersonInterface.decode( JSON .parse( '{"name":"Giulio","age":43}' )) PersonInterface.decode( JSON .parse( '{"name":"Giulio"}' )) type Person = t.TypeOf< typeof Person>

API

json : String | JSON

You can pass a parsed JSON or a stringified JSON.

Options

Option Default Description lang 'flow' One of flow , typescript , scala , sarcastic , io-ts or rust-serde rustCase 'camelCase' either snakeCase or camelCase

Inspirations

Majority of the inspiration was from xperiment's json2dts

Development

Fork and clone the repo. Create a new branch. Create features or fix bugs. Write test to improve stability. Open a PR.

License

MIT @ Ritesh Kumar

