transform-json-types
An utility to generate Flow, TypeScript, Rust Serde Struct and Scala Case Class from JSON.
Note : It also detects optional properties for TS/Flow from a Collection.
npm install transform-json-types
The online REPL is available at
import transform from "transform-json-types"
const json = `{
"hello": "world"
}`
console.log(transform(json, {
lang: "typescript"
}))
// interface RootJson {
// hello: string
// }
console.log(transform(json, {
lang: "rust-serde"
}))
// #[derive(Serialize, Deserialize)]
// struct RootInterface {
// hello: String,
// }
//@flow
import is, { type AssertionType } from "sarcastic"
// Interface generated by "transform-json-types"
const PersonInterface = is.shape({
name: is.string,
age: is.number
});
// Use it like this:
type Person = AssertionType<typeof PersonInterface>
const assertPerson = (val: mixed): Person =>
is(val, PersonInterface, "Person")
const person = assertPerson(JSON.parse('{"name":"Giulio","age":43}')))
import * as t from "io-ts"
// Interface generated by "transform-json-types"
const PersonInterface = t.type({
name: t.string,
age: t.number
});
// Use it like this:
PersonInterface.decode(JSON.parse('{"name":"Giulio","age":43}')) // => Right({name: "Giulio", age: 43})
PersonInterface.decode(JSON.parse('{"name":"Giulio"}')) // => Left([...])
type Person = t.TypeOf<typeof Person>
String | JSON
You can pass a parsed JSON or a stringified JSON.
|Option
|Default
|Description
|lang
|'flow'
|One of
flow,
typescript,
scala,
sarcastic,
io-ts or
rust-serde
|rustCase
|'camelCase'
|either snakeCase or camelCase
Majority of the inspiration was from xperiment's json2dts
MIT @ Ritesh Kumar
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Ritesh Kumar
💻 📖 🤔
Florian Gilcher
💻
Pedro Casaubon
💻 🤔
stereobooster
💻
Will Fuqua
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!