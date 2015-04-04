Transduce Stream

Transform Node.js streams with transducers.

Works with transducers-js or transducers.js or transduce.

var stream = require ( 'transduce-stream' ) var transducer = process.stdin.resume() process.stdin.pipe(stream(transducer)).pipe(process.stdout)

Example:

var stream = require ( './' ), tr = require ( 'transduce' ) var trans = tr.compose( tr.string.words(), tr.map( function ( x ) { return (+x * +x) + ' ' }), tr.array.push( '

' )) process.stdin.resume() process.stdin.pipe(stream(trans)).pipe(process.stdout)

Run to get the squares of numbers passed on stdin .

$ echo '1 12 7 41' | node square.js 1 144 49 1681

This example makes use of transduce/array to add a new line at the end of the stream and transduce/string to split the input on words (can also split on lines, chars and separators or RegExps).

Or using underarm.

var _r = require ( 'underarm' ) stream = require ( 'transduce-stream' ) var transducer = _r() .words() .map( function ( x ) { return (+x * +x)+ ' ' }) .uniq() .take( 4 ) .push( '

' ) .compose() process.stdin.resume() process.stdin.pipe(stream(transducer)).pipe(process.stdout)

Run this from the terminal to calculate a formatted sequence of the first 4 unique squared values.