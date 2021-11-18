openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tra

transcribe

by David Chambers
1.1.2 (see all)

📝 Generate Markdown documentation from code comments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

578

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Transcribe

Transcribe is a simple program which generates Markdown documentation from code comments.

The general idea is that each "export" should be accompanied by a "docstring". The first line of the "docstring" should be a Haskell-inspired type signature in the form <heading-prefix> <name> :: <type>.

//# map :: (a -> b) -> Array a -> Array b
//.
//. Transforms a list of elements of type `a` into a list of elements
//. of type `b` using the provided function of type `a -> b`.
//.
//. ```javascript
//. > map (String) ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
//. ['1', '2', '3', '4', '5']
//. ```
const map = f => xs => {
  const output = [];
  for (let idx = 0; idx < xs.length; idx += 1) {
    output.push (f (xs[idx]));
  }
  return output;
};

The --heading-prefix option specifies which lines in the source files contain type signatures to become headings in the output. The default value is //#; specify a different value if using a different comment style. For example:

--heading-prefix '#%'

The --prefix option specifies which lines in the source files should appear in the output along with the lines prefixed with <heading-prefix>. The default value is //.; specify a different value if using a different comment style. For example:

--prefix '#.'

Each line beginning with zero or more whitespace characters followed by the prefix is included in the output, sans prefix and leading whitespace. The . in the default prefix makes it possible to be selective about which comments are included in the output: comments such as // Should never get here! will be ignored.

The --url option specifies a template for generating links to specific lines of source code on GitHub or another code-hosting site. The value should include {filename} and {line} placeholders to be replaced with the filename and line number of each of the signature lines. For example:

--url 'https://github.com/plaid/sanctuary/blob/v0.4.0/{filename}#L{line}'

Avoid pointing to a moving target: include a tag name or commit hash rather than a branch name such as master.

The --heading-level option specifies the heading level, an integer in range [1, 6]. The default value is 3, which corresponds to an <h3> element in HTML. Specify a different value if desired. For example:

--heading-level 4

The --insert-into option specifies the name of a file into which Transcribe will insert the generated output. By default, Transcribe writes to stdout. However, if --insert-into is provided, Transcribe will insert the output in the specified file between two special tags: <!--transcribe--> and <!--/transcribe-->. For example:

--insert-into README.md

The options should be followed by one or more filenames. The filenames may be separated from the options by --. Files are processed in the order in which they are specified.

Here's a complete example:

$ transcribe \
>   --url 'https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/{filename}#L{line}' \
>   -- examples/fp.js
### <a name="map" href="https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/examples/fp.js#L3">`map :: (a -> b) -> Array a -> Array b`</a>

Transforms a list of elements of type `a` into a list of elements
of type `b` using the provided function of type `a -> b`.

```javascript
> map (String) ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
['1', '2', '3', '4', '5']
```

### <a name="filter" href="https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/examples/fp.js#L21">`filter :: (a -> Boolean) -> Array a -> Array a`</a>

Returns the list of elements which satisfy the provided predicate.

```javascript
> filter (n => n % 2 === 0) ([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
[2, 4]
```

By default, the output is written to stdout. One could redirect it to a file to generate lightweight API documentation:

$ printf '\n## API\n\n' >>README.md
$ transcribe \
>   --url 'https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/{filename}#L{line}' \
>   -- examples/fp.js >>README.md

Reading from stdin is not currently supported.

One could also insert the output into an existing file by providing the --insert-into option:

$ transcribe \
>   --url 'https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/{filename}#L{line}' \
>   --insert-into README.md
>   -- examples/fp.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial