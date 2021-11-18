Transcribe

Transcribe is a simple program which generates Markdown documentation from code comments.

The general idea is that each "export" should be accompanied by a "docstring". The first line of the "docstring" should be a Haskell-inspired type signature in the form <heading-prefix> <name> :: <type> .

const map = f => xs => { const output = []; for ( let idx = 0 ; idx < xs.length; idx += 1 ) { output.push (f (xs[idx])); } return output; };

The --heading-prefix option specifies which lines in the source files contain type signatures to become headings in the output. The default value is //# ; specify a different value if using a different comment style. For example:

- -heading-prefix '#%'

The --prefix option specifies which lines in the source files should appear in the output along with the lines prefixed with <heading-prefix> . The default value is //. ; specify a different value if using a different comment style. For example:

- -prefix '#.'

Each line beginning with zero or more whitespace characters followed by the prefix is included in the output, sans prefix and leading whitespace. The . in the default prefix makes it possible to be selective about which comments are included in the output: comments such as // Should never get here! will be ignored.

The --url option specifies a template for generating links to specific lines of source code on GitHub or another code-hosting site. The value should include {filename} and {line} placeholders to be replaced with the filename and line number of each of the signature lines. For example:

- -url 'https://github.com/plaid/sanctuary/blob/v0.4.0/{filename}#L{line}'

Avoid pointing to a moving target: include a tag name or commit hash rather than a branch name such as master .

The --heading-level option specifies the heading level, an integer in range [1, 6]. The default value is 3 , which corresponds to an <h3> element in HTML. Specify a different value if desired. For example:

- -heading-level 4

The --insert-into option specifies the name of a file into which Transcribe will insert the generated output. By default, Transcribe writes to stdout. However, if --insert-into is provided, Transcribe will insert the output in the specified file between two special tags: <!--transcribe--> and <!--/transcribe--> . For example:

--insert-into README .md

The options should be followed by one or more filenames. The filenames may be separated from the options by -- . Files are processed in the order in which they are specified.

Here's a complete example:

$ transcribe \ > > ### <a name ="map" href="https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/examples/fp.js#L3">`map :: (a -> b) -> Array a -> Array b`</a> Transforms a list of elements of type `a` into a list of elements of type `b` using the provided function of type `a -> b`. ```javascript > map (String) ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) [ '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' ] ``` ### <a name ="filter" href="https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/examples/fp.js#L21">` filter :: (a -> Boolean ) -> Array a -> Array a`</a> Returns the list of elements which satisfy the provided predicate. ```javascript > filter (n => n % 2 === 0 ) ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) [ 2 , 4 ] ```

By default, the output is written to stdout. One could redirect it to a file to generate lightweight API documentation:

printf '

## API



' >>README.md transcribe \ --url 'https://github.com/plaid/example/blob/v1.2.3/{filename}#L{line}' \ -- examples/fp.js >>README.md

Reading from stdin is not currently supported.

One could also insert the output into an existing file by providing the --insert-into option: