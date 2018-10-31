Trampolines, to emulate tail-call recursion.

isTrampoline(t: obj): bool — Returns, whether t is a trampolined object.

wrap(t: Trampoline a | a): Trampoline a — Wrap t into trampoline, if it's not already one.

lazy(t : () -> Trampoline a | a) — Wrap lazy computation into trampoline. Useful when constructing computations.

Trampoline.jump(f : a -> b | Trampoline b) — map or flatmap trampoline computation. Like .then for promises.