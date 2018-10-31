Trampolines, to emulate tail-call recursion.
var trampa = require("trampa");
function loop(n, acc) {
return n === 0 ? trampa.wrap(acc) : trampa.lazy(function () {
return loop(n - 1, acc + 1);
});
}
loop(123456789, 0).run(); // doesn't cause stack overflow!
isTrampoline(t: obj): bool — Returns, whether
t is a trampolined object.
wrap(t: Trampoline a | a): Trampoline a — Wrap
t into trampoline, if it's not already one.
lazy(t : () -> Trampoline a | a) — Wrap lazy computation into trampoline. Useful when constructing computations.
Trampoline.jump(f : a -> b | Trampoline b) — map or flatmap trampoline computation. Like
.then for promises.
Trampoline.run(): a — Run the trampoline synchronously resulting a value.