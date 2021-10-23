openbase logo
trakt.tv

by Jean van Kasteel
8.1.1

A Trakt.tv API wrapper for Node.js

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

trakt.tv

Trakt.tv API wrapper for Node.js, featuring:

For more information about the trakt.tv API, read http://docs.trakt.apiary.io/

Example usage

Setup

npm install trakt.tv

Initialize

const Trakt = require('trakt.tv');

let options = {
  client_id: <the_client_id>,
  client_secret: <the_client_secret>,
  redirect_uri: null,   // defaults to 'urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob'
  api_url: null,        // defaults to 'https://api.trakt.tv'
  useragent: null,      // defaults to 'trakt.tv/<version>'
  pagination: true      // defaults to false, global pagination (see below)
};
const trakt = new Trakt(options);

Add debug: true to the options object to get debug logs of the requests executed in your console.

OAUTH

  1. Generate Auth URL
const traktAuthUrl = trakt.get_url();

  1. Authentication is done at that URL, it redirects to the provided uri with a code and a state

  2. Verify code (and optionally state for better security) from returned auth, and get a token in exchange

trakt.exchange_code('code', 'csrf token (state)').then(result => {
    // contains tokens & session information
    // API can now be used with authorized requests
});

Alternate OAUTH "device" method

trakt.get_codes().then(poll => {
    // poll.verification_url: url to visit in a browser
    // poll.user_code: the code the user needs to enter on trakt

    // verify if app was authorized
    return trakt.poll_access(poll);
}).catch(error => {
    // error.message == 'Expired' will be thrown if timeout is reached
});

Refresh token

trakt.refresh_token().then(results => {
    // results are auto-injected in the main module cache
});

Storing token over sessions

// get token, store it safely.
const token = trakt.export_token();

// injects back stored token on new session.
trakt.import_token(token).then(newTokens => {
    // Contains token, refreshed if needed (store it back)
});

Revoke token

trakt.revoke_token();

Actual API requests

See methods in methods.json or the docs.

trakt.calendars.all.shows({
    start_date: '2015-11-13',
    days: '7',
    extended: 'full'
}).then(shows => {
    // Contains Object{} response from API (show data)
});

trakt.search.text({
    query: 'tron',
    type: 'movie,person'
}).then(response => {
    // Contains Array[] response from API (search data)
});

trakt.search.id({
    id_type: 'imdb',
    id: 'tt0084827'
}).then(response => {
    // Contains Array[] response from API (imdb data)
});

Using pagination

You can extend your calls with pagination: true to get the extra pagination info from headers.

trakt.movies.popular({
    pagination: true
}).then(movies => {
    /**
    movies = Object {
        data: [<actual data from API>],
        pagination: {
            item-count: "80349",
            limit: "10",
            page: "1",
            page-count: "8035"
        }
    }
    **/
});

Note: this will contain data and pagination for all calls, even if no pagination is available (result.pagination will be false). it's typically for advanced use only

Load plugins

When calling new Trakt(), include desired plugins in an object (must be installed from npm):

const trakt = new Trakt({
    client_id: <the_client_id>,
    client_secret: <the_client_secret>,
    plugins: {  // load plugins
        images: require('trakt.tv-images')
    }
    options: {  // pass options to plugins
        images: {
            smallerImages: true
        }
    }
});

The plugin can be accessed with the key you specify. For example trakt.images.get().

Write plugins

See the documentation.

Notes

  • You can use 'me' as username if the user is authenticated.
  • Timestamps (such as token expires property) are Epoch in milliseconds.

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT) - author: Jean van Kasteel vankasteelj@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

