Trakt.tv API wrapper for Node.js, featuring:
For more information about the trakt.tv API, read http://docs.trakt.apiary.io/
npm install trakt.tv
const Trakt = require('trakt.tv');
let options = {
client_id: <the_client_id>,
client_secret: <the_client_secret>,
redirect_uri: null, // defaults to 'urn:ietf:wg:oauth:2.0:oob'
api_url: null, // defaults to 'https://api.trakt.tv'
useragent: null, // defaults to 'trakt.tv/<version>'
pagination: true // defaults to false, global pagination (see below)
};
const trakt = new Trakt(options);
Add
debug: true to the
options object to get debug logs of the requests executed in your console.
const traktAuthUrl = trakt.get_url();
Authentication is done at that URL, it redirects to the provided uri with a code and a state
Verify code (and optionally state for better security) from returned auth, and get a token in exchange
trakt.exchange_code('code', 'csrf token (state)').then(result => {
// contains tokens & session information
// API can now be used with authorized requests
});
trakt.get_codes().then(poll => {
// poll.verification_url: url to visit in a browser
// poll.user_code: the code the user needs to enter on trakt
// verify if app was authorized
return trakt.poll_access(poll);
}).catch(error => {
// error.message == 'Expired' will be thrown if timeout is reached
});
trakt.refresh_token().then(results => {
// results are auto-injected in the main module cache
});
// get token, store it safely.
const token = trakt.export_token();
// injects back stored token on new session.
trakt.import_token(token).then(newTokens => {
// Contains token, refreshed if needed (store it back)
});
trakt.revoke_token();
See methods in methods.json or the docs.
trakt.calendars.all.shows({
start_date: '2015-11-13',
days: '7',
extended: 'full'
}).then(shows => {
// Contains Object{} response from API (show data)
});
trakt.search.text({
query: 'tron',
type: 'movie,person'
}).then(response => {
// Contains Array[] response from API (search data)
});
trakt.search.id({
id_type: 'imdb',
id: 'tt0084827'
}).then(response => {
// Contains Array[] response from API (imdb data)
});
You can extend your calls with
pagination: true to get the extra pagination info from headers.
trakt.movies.popular({
pagination: true
}).then(movies => {
/**
movies = Object {
data: [<actual data from API>],
pagination: {
item-count: "80349",
limit: "10",
page: "1",
page-count: "8035"
}
}
**/
});
Note: this will contain
data and
pagination for all calls, even if no pagination is available (
result.pagination will be
false). it's typically for advanced use only
When calling
new Trakt(), include desired plugins in an object (must be installed from npm):
const trakt = new Trakt({
client_id: <the_client_id>,
client_secret: <the_client_secret>,
plugins: { // load plugins
images: require('trakt.tv-images')
}
options: { // pass options to plugins
images: {
smallerImages: true
}
}
});
The plugin can be accessed with the key you specify. For example
trakt.images.get().
See the documentation.
The MIT License (MIT) - author: Jean van Kasteel vankasteelj@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.