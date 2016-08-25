openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

traits-decorator

by CocktailJS
1.0.1 (see all)

Traits with decorators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

traits-decorator

npm version Build Status bitHound Score

Experimental library to apply Traits with ES7 decorators.

Install

using npm

npm i -S traits-decorator

using git repository

npm i -S git://github.com/cocktailjs/traits-decorator

API

Decorators

@traits(Trait1, ...TraitN)

Applicable to class definition. It will apply all the given Traits to the class.

@traits(TExample) class MyClass {}

@requires(description1, ...descriptionN)

Applicable to a method defined in a Trait. The decorator does nothing but it serves as a documentation to reflect what method / property the method needs access to.

class TFoo {

    @requires('bar: {String}')
    fooBar() {
        console.log('foo,' + this.bar);
    }
}

Bindings

excludes(Method1, ...MethodN)

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will exclude the given method names from the Trait.

@traits(TExample::excludes('foo', 'bar')) 
class MyClass {}

alias(aliases: {})

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will alias the method defined in the Trait with the key as the value .

@traits(TExample::alias({baz: 'parentBaz'}))
class MyClass {}

as({alias: {}, excludes: []})

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will apply aliases and excluded methods from the Trait

@traits( TExample::as({alias: {baz: 'parentBaz'}, excludes:['foo', 'bar'] }) )
class MyClass {}

Usage

Basically, we have a few Traits (classes) TFirst, TLast and we combine and apply them by using traits decorator:

example.js

'use strict';

import { traits, excludes, alias, requires }  from 'traits-decorator'

class TFirst {

    @requires('collection:[]')
    first() {
        return this.collection[0];
    }

}

class TLast {
    
    @requires('collection:[]')
    last() {
        let collection = this.collection;
        let l = collection.length;
        return collection[l-1];
    }

    justAnother() {}

    foo() {
        console.log('from TLast\'s foo');
    }
}

//composing a Trait with others
@traits( TFirst, TLast::excludes('foo', 'justAnother') )
class TEnum {

    foo() {
        console.log('enum foo')
    }
}

//apply trait TEnum
@traits(TEnum::alias({ foo: 'enumFoo' }) )
class MyClass {

    constructor (collection = []) {
        this.collection = collection
    }
}

let obj = new MyClass([1,2,3])

console.log(obj.first()) // 1

obj.enumFoo() // enum foo

In order to run the example.js we need babel and since we are using some experimental functionality, decorators (@traits) and bindOperator (::) we need to use the --stage 0.

babel-node --stage 0 example.js

Update

@mixins decorator has been removed. If you want to use mixins please use mixins-decorator package.

License MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial