Experimental library to apply Traits with ES7 decorators.

Install

using npm

npm i -S traits-decorator

using git repository

npm i -S git://github.com/cocktailjs/traits-decorator

API

Decorators

Applicable to class definition. It will apply all the given Traits to the class.

@traits(TExample) class MyClass {}

Applicable to a method defined in a Trait. The decorator does nothing but it serves as a documentation to reflect what method / property the method needs access to.

class TFoo { @requires( 'bar: {String}' ) fooBar() { console .log( 'foo,' + this .bar); } }

Bindings

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will exclude the given method names from the Trait.

@traits(TExample::excludes( 'foo' , 'bar' )) class MyClass {}

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will alias the method defined in the Trait with the key as the value .

@traits(TExample::alias({ baz : 'parentBaz' })) class MyClass {}

Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will apply aliases and excluded methods from the Trait

@traits( TExample:: as ({ alias : { baz : 'parentBaz' }, excludes :[ 'foo' , 'bar' ] }) ) class MyClass {}

Usage

Basically, we have a few Traits (classes) TFirst, TLast and we combine and apply them by using traits decorator:

example.js

; import { traits, excludes, alias, requires } from 'traits-decorator' class TFirst { @requires( 'collection:[]' ) first() { return this .collection[ 0 ]; } } class TLast { @requires( 'collection:[]' ) last() { let collection = this .collection; let l = collection.length; return collection[l -1 ]; } justAnother() {} foo() { console .log( 'from TLast\'s foo' ); } } @traits( TFirst, TLast ::excludes( 'foo' , 'justAnother' ) ) class TEnum { foo() { console .log( 'enum foo' ) } } @traits(TEnum::alias({ foo : 'enumFoo' }) ) class MyClass { constructor (collection = []) { this .collection = collection } } let obj = new MyClass([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) console .log(obj.first()) obj.enumFoo()

In order to run the example.js we need babel and since we are using some experimental functionality, decorators (@traits) and bindOperator (::) we need to use the --stage 0 .

babel-node --stage 0 example .js

@mixins decorator has been removed. If you want to use mixins please use mixins-decorator package.

License MIT