Experimental library to apply Traits with ES7 decorators.
using npm
npm i -S traits-decorator
using git repository
npm i -S git://github.com/cocktailjs/traits-decorator
Applicable to
class definition. It will apply all the given Traits to the class.
@traits(TExample) class MyClass {}
Applicable to a method defined in a Trait. The decorator does nothing but it serves as a documentation to reflect what method / property the method needs access to.
class TFoo {
@requires('bar: {String}')
fooBar() {
console.log('foo,' + this.bar);
}
}
Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will exclude the given method names from the Trait.
@traits(TExample::excludes('foo', 'bar'))
class MyClass {}
Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will alias the method defined in the Trait with the
key as the
value .
@traits(TExample::alias({baz: 'parentBaz'}))
class MyClass {}
Applicable to Trait definition in '@traits'. It will apply aliases and excluded methods from the Trait
@traits( TExample::as({alias: {baz: 'parentBaz'}, excludes:['foo', 'bar'] }) )
class MyClass {}
Basically, we have a few Traits (classes) TFirst, TLast and we combine and apply them by using
traits decorator:
example.js
'use strict';
import { traits, excludes, alias, requires } from 'traits-decorator'
class TFirst {
@requires('collection:[]')
first() {
return this.collection[0];
}
}
class TLast {
@requires('collection:[]')
last() {
let collection = this.collection;
let l = collection.length;
return collection[l-1];
}
justAnother() {}
foo() {
console.log('from TLast\'s foo');
}
}
//composing a Trait with others
@traits( TFirst, TLast::excludes('foo', 'justAnother') )
class TEnum {
foo() {
console.log('enum foo')
}
}
//apply trait TEnum
@traits(TEnum::alias({ foo: 'enumFoo' }) )
class MyClass {
constructor (collection = []) {
this.collection = collection
}
}
let obj = new MyClass([1,2,3])
console.log(obj.first()) // 1
obj.enumFoo() // enum foo
In order to run the
example.js we need babel and since we are using some experimental functionality, decorators (@traits) and bindOperator (::) we need to use the
--stage 0.
babel-node --stage 0 example.js
@mixins decorator has been removed. If you want to use
mixins please use mixins-decorator package.