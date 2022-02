Node On Train

Welcome to Node on Train

Install node on train

sudo npm install -g trainjs

sudo npm update -g trainjs

Running Tests

Before you run tests, you may need to first install mocha module and jspec module.

sudo npm install -g mocha

To run the tests:

npm test

Tutorial

Step-by-Step Guide For Getting Started

http://nodeontrain.xyz/tuts/home

Report an issue

Please create an issue or contact us at @trainjs

License

Copyright (C) by Đặng Duy Thanh

The Node On Train is license under the terms of the GNU General Public License v3.