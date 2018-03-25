Trails is a modern, community-driven web application framework for Node.js. It builds on the pedigree of Rails and Grails to accelerate development by adhering to a straightforward, convention-based, API-driven design philosophy.
$ npm install -g yo generator-trails
$ yo trails
Trails uses Yeoman to generate scaffolding for new applications, and to create resources inside the application.
$ yo trails --help
Usage:
yo trails
Generators:
Create New Model
yo trails:model <model-name>
Create New Controller
yo trails:controller <controller-name>
Create New Policy
yo trails:policy <policy-name>
Create New Service
yo trails:service <service-name>
Once installation is complete, begin your journey!
$ node server.js
Trailpacks extend the framework's capabilities and allow developers to leverage existing ecosystem tools through a simple and well-defined API. New features, behavior, APIs, and other functionality can be added to the Trails framework through Trailpacks.
Many Trails installations will include some of the following Trailpacks:
See trailsjs.io/doc for complete documentation.
See https://github.com/trailsjs/trails/wiki/FAQ
We love contributions! Please check out our Contributor's Guide for more information on how our projects are organized and how to get started.