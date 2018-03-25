Trails is a modern, community-driven web application framework for Node.js. It builds on the pedigree of Rails and Grails to accelerate development by adhering to a straightforward, convention-based, API-driven design philosophy.

Getting Started

Install

$ npm install -g yo generator-trails $ yo trails

Trailblaze

Trails uses Yeoman to generate scaffolding for new applications, and to create resources inside the application.

$ yo trails -- help Usage: yo trails Generators: Create New Model yo trails:model <model-name> Create New Controller yo trails:controller <controller-name> Create New Policy yo trails:policy <policy-name> Create New Service yo trails:service <service-name>

Run

Once installation is complete, begin your journey!

$ node server.js

Happy Trails!

Trailpacks

Trailpacks extend the framework's capabilities and allow developers to leverage existing ecosystem tools through a simple and well-defined API. New features, behavior, APIs, and other functionality can be added to the Trails framework through Trailpacks.

Many Trails installations will include some of the following Trailpacks:

Compatibility

Windows, Mac, and Linux

Node 7.0 and newer

Documentation

See trailsjs.io/doc for complete documentation.

More Resources

Tutorials

Videos

Support

FAQ

See https://github.com/trailsjs/trails/wiki/FAQ

Contributing

We love contributions! Please check out our Contributor's Guide for more information on how our projects are organized and how to get started.

License

MIT