trailpack-core

by trailsjs
2.0.0 (see all)

🌲 Modern Web Application Framework for Node.js.

3

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Trails is a modern, community-driven web application framework for Node.js. It builds on the pedigree of Rails and Grails to accelerate development by adhering to a straightforward, convention-based, API-driven design philosophy.

Getting Started

Install

$ npm install -g yo generator-trails
$ yo trails

Trailblaze

Trails uses Yeoman to generate scaffolding for new applications, and to create resources inside the application.

$ yo trails --help

Usage:
  yo trails

Generators:

  Create New Model
    yo trails:model <model-name>

  Create New Controller
    yo trails:controller <controller-name>

  Create New Policy
    yo trails:policy <policy-name>

  Create New Service
    yo trails:service <service-name>

Run

Once installation is complete, begin your journey!

$ node server.js

Happy Trails!

Trailpacks

Trailpacks extend the framework's capabilities and allow developers to leverage existing ecosystem tools through a simple and well-defined API. New features, behavior, APIs, and other functionality can be added to the Trails framework through Trailpacks.

Many Trails installations will include some of the following Trailpacks:

Compatibility

  • Windows, Mac, and Linux
  • Node 7.0 and newer

Documentation

See trailsjs.io/doc for complete documentation.

More Resources

Tutorials

Videos

Support

FAQ

See https://github.com/trailsjs/trails/wiki/FAQ

Contributing

We love contributions! Please check out our Contributor's Guide for more information on how our projects are organized and how to get started.

License

MIT

