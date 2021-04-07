TradingVue.js was a hackable charting lib for traders. You could draw literally ANYTHING on top of candlestick charts. [Not Maintained]

Why

If you create trading software - this lib is probably for you. If you like to make custom indicators and think out of the box - this lib is most likely for you. And if you miss usability of TradingView.com in other open-source libraries and can't stand it - you are definetly in the right place!

Features

Scrolling & zooming as we all like

Simple API for making new overlays

Custom drawing tools

Non-time based charts (e.g. Renko)

One overlay === one .vue component

Fully reactive

Fully responsive

Customizable colors and fonts

Quite fast (works even with 3 mil candles)

Scripts (make your own indicators)

Demo & Docs

To run the examples, download the repo & npm run test

Install

NPM

npm i trading-vue-js

In browser

< script src = "trading-vue.min.js" > </ script >

How to use

Minimal working example:

< template > < trading-vue :data = "this.$data" > </ trading-vue > </ template > < script > import TradingVue from 'trading-vue-js' export default { name : 'app' , components : { TradingVue }, data() { return { ohlcv : [ [ 1551128400000 , 33 , 37.1 , 14 , 14 , 196 ], [ 1551132000000 , 13.7 , 30 , 6.6 , 30 , 206 ], [ 1551135600000 , 29.9 , 33 , 21.3 , 21.8 , 74 ], [ 1551139200000 , 21.7 , 25.9 , 18 , 24 , 140 ], [ 1551142800000 , 24.1 , 24.1 , 24 , 24.1 , 29 ], ] } } } </ script >

Core philosophy

The core philosophy is Data -> Screen Mapping (DSM). The library provides you with functions that map your data (it could be anything) to screen coordinates. The lib does all the dirty work behind the scenes: scrolling, scaling, reactivity, etc.

layout.t2screen(t) layout.$ 2 screen($) layout.t_magnet(t) layout.screen2$(y) layout.screen2t(x)

Using these functions and the standard js canvas API, you can do magic.

Data structure

PRO TIP: chart is mandatory if you want to see something other than a white screen

IMPORTANT: All data must be sorted by time (in ascending order). The main OHLCV must not contain duplicate timestamps.

Full version of DataStructure

{ "chart" : { "type" : "<Chart Type, e.g. Candles>" , "data" : [ [timestamp, open, high, low, close, volume], ... ], "settings" : { } }, "onchart" : [ { "name" : "<Indicator name>" , "type" : "<e.g. EMA, SMA>" , "data" : [ [timestamp, ... ], ... ], "settings" : { } }, ... ], "offchart" : [ { "name" : "<Indicator name>" , "type" : "<e.g. RSI, Stoch>" , "data" : [ [timestamp, ... ], ... ], "settings" : { } }, ... ] }

The process of adding a new indicator is simple: first you define your own data format (should be timestamped though) and display settings. For example, EMA data might look like this:

{ "name" : "EMA, 25" , "type" : "EMA" , "data" : [ [ 1551128400000 , 3091 ], [ 1551132000000 , 3112 ], [ 1551135600000 , 3105 ] ], "settings" : { "color" : "#42b28a" } },

Example of a simple overlay class

And then you make a new overlay class to display that data on the grid:

import { Overlay } from 'trading-vue-js' export default { name : 'EMA' , mixins : [Overlay], methods : { draw(ctx) { const layout = this .$props.layout ctx.strokeStyle = this .color ctx.beginPath() for ( var p of this .$props.data) { let x = layout.t2screen(p[ 0 ]) let y = layout.$ 2 screen(p[ 1 ]) ctx.lineTo(x, y) } ctx.stroke() }, use_for() { return [ 'EMA' ] }, data_colors() { return [ this .color] } }, computed : { color() { return this .$props.settings.color } } }

That's why the title doesn't lie: you can draw ANYTHING.

Grin

Roadmap

Docs

Tests

Solve known issues (marked as 'TODO: IMPORTANT') [PARTIALLY]

[PARTIALLY] Performance improvements

Data-manipulation helpers

Add more built-in overlays

Add toolbar (drawing tools)

Custom loayout / layout persistence [POST-RELEASE]

[POST-RELEASE] Fix and improve mobile version

Version 1.0.0 here

Progress in details: https://github.com/tvjsx/trading-vue-js/projects/1

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Development & Building

Install devDependencies

npm install

Run development enviroment (hot)

npm run dev

Server is running on http://localhost:8080

Run in a CDN-like mode

npm run cdn

Server is running on http://localhost:8080

Build the bundle

npm run build

Visual testing

npm run test

Server is running on http://localhost:8080

Automatic testing

npm run auto-test

Contributing

Fork ( https://github.com/tvjsx/trading-vue-js/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b cool-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Let's rock smth' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin cool-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Please read the guidelines in CONTRIBUTING.md