Technical indicators and overlays to run technical analysis with JavaScript / TypeScript.
The "trading-signals" library provides a TypeScript implementation for common technical indicators with arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic.
The main focus of this library is on the accuracy of calculations, but using the provided faster implementations you can also use it where performance is important.
All indicators can be updated over time by streaming data (prices or candles) to the
update method. Some indicators also provide
static batch methods for further performance improvements when providing data up-front during a backtest or historical data import.
Utility Methods:
import {SMA} from 'trading-signals';
const sma = new SMA(3);
// You can add numbers:
sma.update(40);
sma.update(30);
sma.update(20);
// You can add strings:
sma.update('10');
// You can add arbitrary-precision decimals:
import Big from 'big.js';
sma.update(new Big(30));
// You can get the result in various formats:
console.log(sma.getResult().valueOf()); // "20"
console.log(sma.getResult().toFixed(2)); // "20.00"
update(...)?
You have to call an indicator's
update method to enter input data. The update method may or may not return a result from the indicator depending on whether the minimum amount of input data has been reached.
getResult()?
You can call
getResult() at any point in time, but it throws errors unless an indicator has received the minimum amount of data. If you call
getResult(), before an indicator has received the required amount of input values, a
NotEnoughDataError will be thrown.
Example:
import {SMA} from 'trading-signals';
// Our interval is 3, so we need 3 input values
const sma = new SMA(3);
// We supply 2 input values
sma.update(10);
sma.update(40);
try {
// We will get an error, because the minimum amount of inputs is 3
sma.getResult();
} catch (error) {
console.log(error.constructor.name); // "NotEnoughDataError"
}
// We will supply the 3rd input value
sma.update(70);
// Now, we will receive a proper result
console.log(sma.getResult().valueOf()); // "40"
Most of the time, the minimum amount of data depends on the interval / time period used.
JavaScript is very bad with numbers. When calculating
0.1 + 0.2 it shows you
0.30000000000000004, but the truth is
0.3.
As specified by the ECMAScript standard, all arithmetic in JavaScript uses double-precision floating-point arithmetic, which is only accurate until certain extent. To increase the accuracy and avoid miscalculations, the trading-signals library uses big.js which offers arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic. However, this arbitrary accuracy comes with a downside: Calculations with it are not as performant as with the primitive data type
number.
To get the best of both worlds (high accuracy & high performance), you will find two implementations of each indicator (e.g.
SMA &
FasterSMA). The standard implementation uses big.js and the
Faster-prefixed version uses common
number types. Use the standard one when you need high accuracy and use the
Faster-one when you need high performance.
You can run
yarn start:benchmark to see the runtime performance of each technical indicator on your machine. This will give you an understanding of which indicators can be calculated faster than others.
The information and publications of trading-signals do not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other form of advice. All results from trading-signals are intended for information purposes only.
It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment based on your own personal circumstances. If you need financial advice or further advice in general, it is recommended that you identify a relevantly qualified individual in your jurisdiction who can advise you accordingly.
