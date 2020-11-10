tractor

A UI around Protractor to help write E2E tests for Angular applications without needing to know JavaScript

This repository contains the code for the underlying infrastructure of tractor, as well as some plugins that contain the main functionality.

Install

To install the cli, add @tractor/cli as a dev dependency to your Angular application:

npm install @tractor/cli -D

That will install the CLI, which can then be used inside your application.

Setup

To get started, you'll need to run the following:

./node_modules/.bin/tractor init

The initialisation can be configured with a tractor.conf.js file (described in the Config section).

Once everything has been initialised, you need to start the tractor application from the root directory of your app with:

./node_modules/.bin/tractor start

The app should then be available running at http://localhost:4000. The port can be configured in the tractor.conf.js file.

Config

If you want to change the port that tractor runs at, or the different environments you can target, you need to add a tractor.conf.js file in the root of your app directory. It might look something like the following:

module .exports = { port : number, environments : Array <string> };

The tractor.conf.js file is also used to configure any plugins you have installed.

Development

To set up development:

yarn lerna run build

More information on yarn workspaces.

More information on lerna .

You can use lerna to run commands across all packages, or groups of packages: