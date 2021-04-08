埋点逻辑往往是侵入性的，我们需要将这块代码拆分出去。 幸运的是es6,es7 给我们提供了可能。
npm i trackpoint-tools --save
使用trackpoint-tools你可能会用下面的方式写埋点信息, 完全不侵入原有逻辑
class SomeComponent {
@track(composeWith(ms => (element) => ajax.post(url, {ms, name: element.name}), time))
onClick (element) {
return element.someMethod()
}
}
示例(React 全): https://codesandbox.io/s/wqxr0j2qj5 示例(Vue 演示):https://codesandbox.io/s/oxxw580yz5
所有的API都满足curryable, 所有的trackFn 都不会影响正常逻辑执行。
trackFn 指实际执行逻辑的跟踪函数， fn为普通的业务函数。
import { before } from 'trackpoint-tools'
class SomeComponent {
onClick = before((name) => console.log('seed some ', name))((name) => {
// normal
console.log('normal click ', name)
})
}
onClick('me')
->
seed some me
normal click me
import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools'
class SomeComponent {
onClick = after(() => console.log('send after'))(() => {
// normal
console.log('normal click')
})
}
onClick
->
normal click
send after
Using Promise
import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools'
class SomeComponent {
onClick = after(() => console.log('send after'))(() => {
return ajax.post(...).then(() => {
console.log('normal click')
})
})
}
onClick
->
normal click
send after
same as lodash/once lodash/once
借助es7的decorator提案可以让我们以一种非常优雅的方式使用高阶函数， track用来将普通的class函数包装成decorator 使用起来非常简单
babel plugin: https://github.com/loganfsmyth/babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy
class SomeComponent {
@track(before(() => console.log('before')))
onClick () {
console.log('click')
}
@track(after(() => console.log('after')))
onClickAjax () {
return ajax.get(...').then(() => {
console.log('request done')
})
}
}
->
before
click
->
request done
after
do nothing , empty function
composeWith 类似after, 主要执行收集执行期间性能的操作, 并将参数传给普通trackFn更高一阶函数
ops会被展开为
fn -> (...args) -> {}, 执行顺序为从右到左，如果只有一项操作
可省略数组直接传入ops函数
class SomeComponent {
@track(composeWith(m => (...args) => console.log(m + 'ms'), [time]))
onClick () {
...
...
return 0
}
}
->
somecomponent.onClick() // return 0 . output 100ms
evols是一个求值对象，value为实际求值操作(例如time, identity). 与composeWith结合使用.
注意，evolve中每个操作都有可能跟踪fn，但是fn只能执行一次，所以只有fn第一次执行才能进行有效的性能计算。 所以需要将性能计算写在evols的第一行(但其实顺序并不能保障 ref)。
例如
const evols = {
timeMs: trackpoint.time,
value: trackpoint.identity
}
const trackFn = ({timeMs, value}) => (...args) => {
console.log('timeMs ', timeMs)
console.log('value ', value)
}
const evolve = trackpoint,evolve
class SomeComponent {
@track(composeWith(trackFn, evolve(evols)))
onClick() {
// some sync operation, about 300ms
return 101
}
}
output->
timeMs 301
value 101
测量普通函数与thenable函数执行时间, 单位毫秒
time(() => console.log('out'))() // return 1
输出fn的执行结果
创建一个计数器，可以用来统计fn函数被调用的次数
const trackFn = ({count}) => (...args) => console.log('count is:', count)
const fn = () => { console.log('why always click me?')}
const composeFn = composeWith(trackFn, evolve({count: createCounter()}))(fn)
composeFn()
// why always click me?
// count is 1
composeFn()
// why always click me?
// count is 2
...
...
使用
class SomeComponent {
@track(before(function () {
}))
onClick () {
}
}
会自动将this绑定到before的函数体中。
注意： JS中此处如果有箭头函数会绑定到全局的this(null), 所以在此处不建议使用箭头函数
推荐使用es7的decorator 大量流程控制虽然为高阶函数, 但实际调用的参数皆为用户输入的参数
欢迎fork, 有新的想法可以直接提PR
npm run build
npm run test