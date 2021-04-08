埋点逻辑往往是侵入性的，我们需要将这块代码拆分出去。 幸运的是es6,es7 给我们提供了可能。

npm i trackpoint-tools --save

使用trackpoint-tools你可能会用下面的方式写埋点信息, 完全不侵入原有逻辑

class SomeComponent { @track(composeWith( ms => ( element ) => ajax.post(url, {ms, name : element.name}), time)) onClick (element) { return element.someMethod() } }

示例(React 全): https://codesandbox.io/s/wqxr0j2qj5 示例(Vue 演示):https://codesandbox.io/s/oxxw580yz5

API 列表

所有的API都满足curryable, 所有的trackFn 都不会影响正常逻辑执行。

trackFn 指实际执行逻辑的跟踪函数， fn为普通的业务函数。

import { before } from 'trackpoint-tools' class SomeComponent { onClick = before( ( name ) => console .log( 'seed some ' , name))( ( name ) => { console .log( 'normal click ' , name) }) }

onClick('me')

->

seed some me normal click me

import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools' class SomeComponent { onClick = after( () => console .log( 'send after' ))( () => { console .log( 'normal click' ) }) }

onClick

->

normal click send after

Using Promise

import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools' class SomeComponent { onClick = after( () => console .log( 'send after' ))( () => { return ajax.post(...).then( () => { console .log( 'normal click' ) }) }) }

onClick

->

normal click send after

same as lodash/once lodash/once

借助es7的decorator提案可以让我们以一种非常优雅的方式使用高阶函数， track用来将普通的class函数包装成decorator 使用起来非常简单

babel plugin: https://github.com/loganfsmyth/babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy

class SomeComponent { @track (before(() => console.log( 'before' ))) onClick () { console .log ( 'click' ) } @ track (after(() => console.log( 'after' ))) onClickAjax () { return ajax .get (...') .then (() => { console .log ( 'request done' ) }) } }

->

before click

->

request done after

do nothing , empty function

composeWith 类似after, 主要执行收集执行期间性能的操作, 并将参数传给普通trackFn更高一阶函数

ops会被展开为 fn -> (...args) -> {} , 执行顺序为从右到左，如果只有一项操作 可省略数组直接传入ops函数

class SomeComponent { @track(composeWith( m => ( ...args ) => console .log(m + 'ms' ), [time])) onClick () { ... ... return 0 } }

->

somecomponent .onClick ()

evols是一个求值对象，value为实际求值操作(例如time, identity). 与composeWith结合使用.

注意，evolve中每个操作都有可能跟踪fn，但是fn只能执行一次，所以只有fn第一次执行才能进行有效的性能计算。 所以需要将性能计算写在evols的第一行(但其实顺序并不能保障 ref)。

例如

const evols = { timeMs : trackpoint.time, value : trackpoint.identity } const trackFn = ( {timeMs, value} ) => ( ...args ) => { console .log( 'timeMs ' , timeMs) console .log( 'value ' , value) } const evolve = trackpoint,evolve class SomeComponent { @track(composeWith(trackFn, evolve(evols))) onClick() { return 101 } }

output->

timeMs 301 value 101

time(fn) -> (...) -> ms

测量普通函数与thenable函数执行时间, 单位毫秒

time( () => console .log( 'out' ))()

identity(fn) -> (...) -> value

输出fn的执行结果

createCounter() -> (fn) -> (...) -> value

创建一个计数器，可以用来统计fn函数被调用的次数

const trackFn = ( {count} ) => ( ...args ) => console .log( 'count is:' , count) const fn = () => { console .log( 'why always click me?' )} const composeFn = composeWith(trackFn, evolve({ count : createCounter()}))(fn) composeFn() composeFn() ... ...

关于 this

使用

class SomeComponent { @track(before( function ( ) { })) onClick () { } }

会自动将this绑定到before的函数体中。

注意： JS中此处如果有箭头函数会绑定到全局的this(null), 所以在此处不建议使用箭头函数

推荐使用es7的decorator 大量流程控制虽然为高阶函数, 但实际调用的参数皆为用户输入的参数

贡献

欢迎fork, 有新的想法可以直接提PR

build

npm run build

test