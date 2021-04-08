openbase logo
tt

trackpoint-tools

by 李权威
0.1.0

Javascript 无痕埋点辅助工具库(React,Vue)，track everywhere,

Readme

Build Status npm

不能再让埋点继续侵入我们的逻辑了，我们需要做点什么

trackpoint-tools

埋点逻辑往往是侵入性的，我们需要将这块代码拆分出去。 幸运的是es6,es7 给我们提供了可能。

npm i trackpoint-tools --save

使用trackpoint-tools你可能会用下面的方式写埋点信息, 完全不侵入原有逻辑

class SomeComponent {
  @track(composeWith(ms => (element) => ajax.post(url, {ms, name: element.name}), time))
  onClick (element) {
    return element.someMethod()
  }
}

示例(React 全): https://codesandbox.io/s/wqxr0j2qj5 示例(Vue 演示):https://codesandbox.io/s/oxxw580yz5

API 列表

所有的API都满足curryable, 所有的trackFn 都不会影响正常逻辑执行。

trackFn 指实际执行逻辑的跟踪函数， fn为普通的业务函数。

before(trackFn, fn)

import { before } from 'trackpoint-tools'

class SomeComponent {
    onClick = before((name) => console.log('seed some ', name))((name) => {
       // normal
       console.log('normal click ', name)
    })
}

onClick('me')

->

  seed some me
  normal click me

after(trackFn, fn)

import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools'

class SomeComponent {
  onClick = after(() => console.log('send after'))(() => {
    // normal
    console.log('normal click')
  })
}

onClick

->

    normal click
    send after

Using Promise

import { after } from 'trackpoint-tools'

class SomeComponent {
    onClick = after(() => console.log('send after'))(() => {
         return ajax.post(...).then(() => {
             console.log('normal click')
         })
    })
}

onClick

->

    normal click
    send after

once(fn)

same as lodash/once lodash/once

track(fn)

借助es7的decorator提案可以让我们以一种非常优雅的方式使用高阶函数， track用来将普通的class函数包装成decorator 使用起来非常简单

babel plugin: https://github.com/loganfsmyth/babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy

class SomeComponent {
  @track(before(() => console.log('before')))
  onClick () {
    console.log('click')
  }

  @track(after(() => console.log('after')))
  onClickAjax () {
    return ajax.get(...').then(() => {
        console.log('request done')
    })
  }
}

->

 before
 click

->

 request done
 after

nop()

do nothing , empty function

composeWith(convergeFn, [ops])

composeWith 类似after, 主要执行收集执行期间性能的操作, 并将参数传给普通trackFn更高一阶函数

ops会被展开为 fn -> (...args) -> {}, 执行顺序为从右到左，如果只有一项操作 可省略数组直接传入ops函数

class SomeComponent {
  @track(composeWith(m => (...args) => console.log(m + 'ms'), [time]))
  onClick () {
     ...
     ...
     return 0
  }
}

->

 somecomponent.onClick() // return 0 . output 100ms

evolve(evols)

evols是一个求值对象，value为实际求值操作(例如time, identity). 与composeWith结合使用.

注意，evolve中每个操作都有可能跟踪fn，但是fn只能执行一次，所以只有fn第一次执行才能进行有效的性能计算。 所以需要将性能计算写在evols的第一行(但其实顺序并不能保障 ref)。

例如

const evols = {
  timeMs: trackpoint.time,
  value: trackpoint.identity
}

const trackFn = ({timeMs, value}) => (...args) => {
  console.log('timeMs ', timeMs)
  console.log('value ', value)
}

const evolve = trackpoint,evolve

class SomeComponent {
  @track(composeWith(trackFn, evolve(evols)))
  onClick() {
    // some sync operation, about 300ms
    return 101
  }
}

output->

timeMs 301
value 101

time(fn) -> (...) -> ms

测量普通函数与thenable函数执行时间, 单位毫秒

 time(() => console.log('out'))() // return 1

identity(fn) -> (...) -> value

输出fn的执行结果

createCounter() -> (fn) -> (...) -> value

创建一个计数器，可以用来统计fn函数被调用的次数

const trackFn = ({count}) => (...args) => console.log('count is:', count)
const fn = () => { console.log('why always click me?')}


const composeFn = composeWith(trackFn, evolve({count: createCounter()}))(fn)

composeFn()
// why always click me?
// count is 1
composeFn()
// why always click me?
// count is 2
...
...

关于 this

使用

class SomeComponent {
  @track(before(function () {
  }))
  onClick () {
  }
}

会自动将this绑定到before的函数体中。

注意： JS中此处如果有箭头函数会绑定到全局的this(null), 所以在此处不建议使用箭头函数

TL;DR

推荐使用es7的decorator 大量流程控制虽然为高阶函数, 但实际调用的参数皆为用户输入的参数

贡献

欢迎fork, 有新的想法可以直接提PR

  • build

npm run build

  • test

npm run test

