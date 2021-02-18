To use the Agent, call
TrackJS.install(options) as soon as possible in your code. It will install the monitors into the environment.
// ES5
const TrackJS = require("trackjs-node").TrackJS;
// ES6
import { TrackJS } from "trackjs-node";
TrackJS.install({
token: "YOUR_TOKEN"
/* other options */
});
To add more context to your errors, add context and metadata through the agent.
TrackJS.configure({
sessionId: "session",
version: "1.0.0",
userId: "frank@gmail.com"
});
// or add arbitrary keys for whatever you think is important
TrackJS.addMetadata({
foo: "bar"
});
TrackJS will automatically gather Telemetry and send errors. If you want to trigger these events yourself, you can.
TrackJS.addLogTelemetry("warn", [
"a warning message",
{
/*state object*/
}
]);
TrackJS.track(new Error("everything has gone wrong!"));