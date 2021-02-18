



TrackJS Agent for NodeJS

Reference

Usage

To use the Agent, call TrackJS.install(options) as soon as possible in your code. It will install the monitors into the environment.

const TrackJS = require ( "trackjs-node" ).TrackJS; import { TrackJS } from "trackjs-node" ; TrackJS.install({ token : "YOUR_TOKEN" });

To add more context to your errors, add context and metadata through the agent.

TrackJS.configure({ sessionId : "session" , version : "1.0.0" , userId : "frank@gmail.com" }); TrackJS.addMetadata({ foo : "bar" });

TrackJS will automatically gather Telemetry and send errors. If you want to trigger these events yourself, you can.