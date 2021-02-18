openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


TrackJS Agent for NodeJS

Reference

Usage

To use the Agent, call TrackJS.install(options) as soon as possible in your code. It will install the monitors into the environment.

// ES5
const TrackJS = require("trackjs-node").TrackJS;
// ES6
import { TrackJS } from "trackjs-node";

TrackJS.install({
  token: "YOUR_TOKEN"
  /* other options */
});

To add more context to your errors, add context and metadata through the agent.

TrackJS.configure({
  sessionId: "session",
  version: "1.0.0",
  userId: "frank@gmail.com"
});

// or add arbitrary keys for whatever you think is important
TrackJS.addMetadata({
  foo: "bar"
});

TrackJS will automatically gather Telemetry and send errors. If you want to trigger these events yourself, you can.

TrackJS.addLogTelemetry("warn", [
  "a warning message",
  {
    /*state object*/
  }
]);

TrackJS.track(new Error("everything has gone wrong!"));

