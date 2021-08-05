TrackJS Browser Agent

The browser agent for collecting errors from JavaScript, Network, and console exceptions. The agent wraps the browser API to record context about your application, network, and visitor, and include that context when unhandled errors occur.

You'll need a TrackJS account to use this agent. If you don't have one, why not start a free trial today?

Quick Start

Signup for TrackJS and get your token. Add a dependency on TrackJS with npm install trackjs --save Install the agent in your app. You can paste the script tags into the <head> of your HTML:

< script src = "PATH_TO_TRACKJS/t.js" > </ script > < script > window .TrackJS && TrackJS.install({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' }); </ script >

Or you can bundle it as a module into your application.

import { TrackJS } from 'trackjs' ; TrackJS.install({ token : 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' });

Test it out by calling TrackJS.track('testing!') somewhere in your application. You should see your error on TrackJS within a few seconds.

More Information