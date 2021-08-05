The browser agent for collecting errors from JavaScript, Network, and console exceptions. The agent wraps the browser API to record context about your application, network, and visitor, and include that context when unhandled errors occur.
You'll need a TrackJS account to use this agent. If you don't have one, why not start a free trial today?
npm install trackjs --save
<head> of your HTML:
<script src="PATH_TO_TRACKJS/t.js"></script>
<script>
window.TrackJS && TrackJS.install({ token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' });
</script>
Or you can bundle it as a module into your application.
import { TrackJS } from 'trackjs';
TrackJS.install({ token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' });
TrackJS.track('testing!') somewhere in your
application.
You can find more information about how to install and configure the agent in
the TrackJS Documentation. If you run into any
trouble, let us know right away at
hello@trackjs.com