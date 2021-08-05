openbase logo
trackjs

by TrackJs
3.10.1 (see all)

JavaScript Browser Error Monitoring Agent from TrackJS

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

65.1K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TrackJS Browser Agent

The browser agent for collecting errors from JavaScript, Network, and console exceptions. The agent wraps the browser API to record context about your application, network, and visitor, and include that context when unhandled errors occur.

You'll need a TrackJS account to use this agent. If you don't have one, why not start a free trial today?

Quick Start

  1. Signup for TrackJS and get your token.
  2. Add a dependency on TrackJS with npm install trackjs --save
  3. Install the agent in your app. You can paste the script tags into the <head> of your HTML:
<script src="PATH_TO_TRACKJS/t.js"></script>
<script>
  window.TrackJS && TrackJS.install({ token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' });
</script>

Or you can bundle it as a module into your application.

import { TrackJS } from 'trackjs';
TrackJS.install({ token: 'YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' });
  1. Test it out by calling TrackJS.track('testing!') somewhere in your application.
  2. You should see your error on TrackJS within a few seconds.

More Information

You can find more information about how to install and configure the agent in the TrackJS Documentation. If you run into any trouble, let us know right away at hello@trackjs.com

