C++ tracking protection filter parser for lists like https://github.com/disconnectme/disconnect-tracking-protection/blob/master/services.json

Setup

npm install --save tracking-protection

Installation

Clone the git repository from GitHub: git clone https://github.com/SergeyZhukovsky/tracking-protection Open the working directory: cd tracking-protection Install the Node (v5+) dependencies: npm install

Sample

using std :: cout ; using std :: endl ; int main ( int argc, char **argv) { CTPParser parser; parser.addTracker( "facebook.com" ); parser.addTracker( "facebook.de" ); if (parser.matchesTracker( "facebook.com" )) { cout << "matches" << endl ; } else { cout << "does not match" << endl ; } if (parser.matchesTracker( "facebook1.com" )) { cout << "matches" << endl ; } else { cout << "does not match" << endl ; } if (parser.matchesTracker( "subdomain.google-analytics.com." )) { cout << "matches" << endl ; } else { cout << "does not match" << endl ; } parser.addFirstPartyHosts( "facebook.com" , "facebook.fr,facebook.de" ); parser.addFirstPartyHosts( "google.com" , "2mdn.net,admeld.com" ); parser.addFirstPartyHosts( "subdomain.google.com" , "facebook.fr,facebook.de" ); char * thirdPartyHosts = parser.findFirstPartyHosts( "subdomain.google.com" ); if ( nullptr != thirdPartyHosts) { cout << thirdPartyHosts << endl ; delete []thirdPartyHosts; } unsigned int totalSize = 0 ; char * data = parser.serialize(&totalSize); parser.deserialize(data); if (parser.matchesTracker( "facebook.com" )) { cout << "matches" << endl ; } else { cout << "does not match" << endl ; } if (parser.matchesTracker( "facebook1.com" )) { cout << "matches" << endl ; } else { cout << "does not match" << endl ; } thirdPartyHosts = parser.findFirstPartyHosts( "google.com" ); if ( nullptr != thirdPartyHosts) { cout << thirdPartyHosts << endl ; } if (data) { delete []data; } return 0 ; }

Build everything in release

make

Build everything in debug

make build- debug

Running sample

make sample

Running tests

make test

Clearing build files