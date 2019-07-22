openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tracking-protection

by brave
1.2.0 (see all)

Tracking protection engine used in the Brave browser for list like disconnectme.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tracking-protection

C++ tracking protection filter parser for lists like https://github.com/disconnectme/disconnect-tracking-protection/blob/master/services.json

Setup

npm install --save tracking-protection

Installation

  1. Clone the git repository from GitHub:

    git clone https://github.com/SergeyZhukovsky/tracking-protection

  2. Open the working directory:

    cd tracking-protection

  3. Install the Node (v5+) dependencies:

    npm install

Sample

#include <iostream>
#include "./TPParser.h"

using std::cout;
using std::endl;

int main(int argc, char **argv) {
    CTPParser parser;
    parser.addTracker("facebook.com");
    parser.addTracker("facebook.de");

    // Prints matches
    if (parser.matchesTracker("facebook.com")) {
        cout << "matches" << endl;
    }
    else {
        cout << "does not match" << endl;
    }

    // Prints does not match
    if (parser.matchesTracker("facebook1.com")) {
        cout << "matches" << endl;
    } else {
        cout << "does not match" << endl;
    }

    // Prints does not match
    if (parser.matchesTracker("subdomain.google-analytics.com.")) {
        cout << "matches" << endl;
    } else {
        cout << "does not match" << endl;
    }

    parser.addFirstPartyHosts("facebook.com", "facebook.fr,facebook.de");
    parser.addFirstPartyHosts("google.com", "2mdn.net,admeld.com");
    parser.addFirstPartyHosts("subdomain.google.com", "facebook.fr,facebook.de");

    // Returns combined result of third party hosts for "google.com" and for "subdomain.google.com"
    // "facebook.fr,facebook.de,2mdn.net,admeld.com"
    char* thirdPartyHosts = parser.findFirstPartyHosts("subdomain.google.com");
    if (nullptr != thirdPartyHosts) {
        cout << thirdPartyHosts << endl;
        delete []thirdPartyHosts;
    }

    unsigned int totalSize = 0;
    // Serialize data
    char* data = parser.serialize(&totalSize);

    // Deserialize data
    parser.deserialize(data);

    // Prints matches
    if (parser.matchesTracker("facebook.com")) {
        cout << "matches" << endl;
    }
    else {
        cout << "does not match" << endl;
    }
    // Prints does not match
    if (parser.matchesTracker("facebook1.com")) {
        cout << "matches" << endl;
    } else {
        cout << "does not match" << endl;
    }

    // Prints "2mdn.net,admeld.com"
    thirdPartyHosts = parser.findFirstPartyHosts("google.com");
    if (nullptr != thirdPartyHosts) {
        cout << thirdPartyHosts << endl;
    }

    if (data) {
        delete []data;
    }

    return 0;
}

Build everything in release

make

Build everything in debug

make build-debug

Running sample

make sample

Running tests

make test

Clearing build files

make clean

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial