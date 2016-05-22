Current version 1.3.21
this.subscribe and ensures your subscription are correctly stopped when your component unmounts.
index.jsx, there's no magic going on, only 48 lines of code.
Tracker.Component is an improvement to what other methods offer (see comparison) for React. Using Tracker.Component you are no longer required to "freeze" all your reactivity in a single method or composition. You set the state from the reactive data sources (e.g:
collection.find().fetch() or
Session.get('foo') in
this.autorun, which is also reactive to changes in
this.props or
this.state. Have fun!
npm i --save tracker-component
meteor create myapp --release METEOR@1.3
In this example we render a couple cars from MongoDB.
You'll probably recognize the autorun and subscribe from Blaze's Tracker implementation. That's the core idea, simplicity.
npm i --save react react-dom
// main.jsx
import React from 'react';
import Tracker from 'tracker-component';
Models = new Mongo.Collection('models');
if (Meteor.isServer) {
Meteor.publish('cars', () => Models.find());
}
class Models extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.subscribe('cars');
this.autorun(() => {
this.setState({
cars: Models.find().fetch()
});
});
}
}
const Cars = ({ cars = [] }) => (
<ul className="cars">
{cars.map(car =>
<li className="car">{car.brand} {car.model}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
if (Meteor.isClient) {
Meteor.startup(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<Models><Cars /></Models>, document.body);
});
}
Try adding new car models while running meteor, you'll notice it is fully reactive throughout the whole stack.
// Bootstrap database with some cars.
Meteor.startup(function() {
let models = {
"Volvo": ['XC90', 'V90', 'V70'],
"Tesla": ['Model S', 'Model X', 'Model 3', 'Roadster'],
"DeLorean": ["DMC-12"]
};
Object.keys(models).forEach(brand => {
models[brand].forEach(model => {
car = { brand: brand, model: model };
Models.upsert(car, car);
});
});
});
Meteor.publish('brand', (brand) => {
// Simulate network latency to show the loader.
// Meteor._sleepForMs(2000);
if (brand) {
return Models.find({ brand: brand });
}
return Models.find();
});
<body>
<ul class="cars">
<li>Volvo XC90</li>
<li>Volvo V90</li>
<li>Volvo V70</li>
<li>Tesla Model S</li>
<li>Tesla Model X</li>
<li>Tesla Model 3</li>
<li>Tesla Roadster</li>
<li>DeLorean DMC-12</li>
</ul>
<body>
We got you're back on this one too! And have a look below, we've also added a select button to switch between selected car brand.
Just add
this.subscriptionsReady() to your autorun like below and you will get a reactive boolean to use for a ready flag.
Notice! We advice in using "ready" flag rather "loading" due to that the data will default be ready when rendered on the server. The reason is basically to avoid having React complaining about different markup on server and client, which would happen when using the loading pattern.
// main.jsx
Models = new Mongo.Collection('models');
Brands = class Cars extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
brand: this.props.brand
};
this.autorun(() => {
this.subscribe( 'brand', this.state.brand );
});
this.autorun(() => {
this.setState({
ready: this.subscriptionsReady(),
cars: Models.find({ brand: this.state.brand }).fetch()
});
});
}
handleChange() {
this.setState({brand: this.refs.brand.value});
}
render() {
let {cars = []} = this.state;
let selectBrand = this.handleChange.bind(this);
let brands = ["Volvo", "Tesla", "DeLorean"];
return (
<div>
<select ref="brand" onChange={selectBrand} defaultValue={this.state.selected}>
{brands.map((brand, i) =>
<option value={brand} key={i}>{brand}</option>
)}
{super.render()}
</select>
</div>
);
}
}
Brands.propTypes = {
brand: React.PropTypes.string
};
Brands.defaultProps = { brand: 'Volvo' };
const Cars = ({ cars = [], ready }) => (
<ul className={["cars", ready ? "ready" : ""].join(' ')}>
{cars.map((car, i) =>
<li className="car" key={i}>{car.brand} {car.model}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
if (Meteor.isClient) {
ReactDOM.render(<Brands><Cars /></Brands>, document.body);
}
Here's an example on some CSS to show a loading icon when we're waiting for the cars to arrive to the client. We have also added a transition with a delay that we reset when the class ready is set, this is to avoid flashing the icon when the data is really fast, which is usually the case.
Add
Meteor._sleepForMs(2000); in the publication to get view of the beautiful loading icon.
.cars:before {
content: '';
display: block;
position: absolute;
top: 16px;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 20px;
background: url("/loader.gif") no-repeat center center;
background-size: auto 20px;
transition: opacity 0.1s ease 1s;
opacity: 1;
}
.cars.ready:before {
opacity: 0;
transition: none;
}
First off, remove the rendering to DOM from
main.jsx:
if (Meteor.isClient) {
ReactDOM.render(<Brands><Cars /></Brands>, document.body);
}
Add some packages, both Meteor and NPM.
meteor add kadira:flow-router-ssr
npm i --save react-mounter (for React 0.14.7)
If you prefer React 15.x you can use react-mount-layout for that, a fork of react-mounter:
npm i --save react-mount-layout@^15.x (for React 15.x, will replace with react-mounter when supporting React 15.x)
// router.jsx
import React from 'react';
import { FlowRouter } from 'meteor/kadira:flow-router-ssr';
const MainLayout = ({content}) => (
<main>{content}</main>
);
FlowRouter.route("/", {
action() {
ReactLayout.render(MainLayout, {
content: <Cars />
});
}
});
<main>
<ul class="cars">
<li>Volvo XC90</li>
<li>Volvo V90</li>
<li>Volvo V70</li>
<li>Tesla Model S</li>
<li>Tesla Model X</li>
<li>Tesla Model 3</li>
<li>Tesla Roadster</li>
<li>DeLorean DMC-12</li>
</ul>
</main>
meteor add studiointeract:tracker-component@1.2.1
Models = new Mongo.Collection('models');
Cars = class Cars extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.autorun(() => {
this.setState({
cars: Models.find().fetch()
});
})
}
render() {
let {cars = []} = this.state;
return (
<ul className="cars">
{cars.map(car =>
<li className="car">{car.brand} {car.model}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
}
}
if (Meteor.isClient) {
Meteor.startup(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<Cars />, document.body);
});
}
Try adding new car models while running meteor, you'll notice it is fully reactive throughout the whole stack.
// Bootstrap database with some cars.
Meteor.startup(function() {
let models = {
"Volvo": ['XC90', 'V90', 'V70'],
"Tesla": ['Model S', 'Model X', 'Model 3', 'Roadster'],
"DeLorean": ["DMC-12"]
};
Object.keys(models).forEach(brand => {
models[brand].forEach(model => {
car = { brand: brand, model: model };
Models.upsert(car, car);
});
});
});
// Publish cars by brand or all of them.
Meteor.publish('brand', (brand) => {
// Simulate network latency to show the loader.
// Meteor._sleepForMs(2000);
if (brand) {
return Models.find({ brand: brand });
}
return Models.find();
});
<body>
<ul class="cars">
<li>Volvo XC90</li>
<li>Volvo V90</li>
<li>Volvo V70</li>
<li>Tesla Model S</li>
<li>Tesla Model X</li>
<li>Tesla Model 3</li>
<li>Tesla Roadster</li>
<li>DeLorean DMC-12</li>
</ul>
</body>
meteor add kadira:flow-router-ssr
meteor add kadira:react-layout
// router.jsx
const MainLayout = ({content}) => (
<main>{content}</main>
);
FlowRouter.route("/", {
action() {
ReactLayout.render(MainLayout, {
content: <Cars />
});
}
});
<main>
<ul class="cars">
<li>Volvo XC90</li>
<li>Volvo V90</li>
<li>Volvo V70</li>
<li>Tesla Model S</li>
<li>Tesla Model X</li>
<li>Tesla Model 3</li>
<li>Tesla Roadster</li>
<li>DeLorean DMC-12</li>
</ul>
</main>
Models = new Mongo.Collection('models');
Cars = class Cars extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
brand: this.props.brand
};
this.autorun(() => {
this.subscribe( 'models', this.state.brand );
});
this.autorun(() => {
this.setState({
ready: this.subscriptionsReady(),
cars: Models.find({ brand: this.state.brand }).fetch()
});
});
}
handleChange() {
this.setState({brand: this.refs.brand.value});
}
render() {
let {cars = []} = this.state;
let selectBrand = this.handleChange.bind(this);
let brands = ["Volvo", "Tesla", "DeLorean"];
return (
<div>
<select ref="brand" onChange={selectBrand} defaultValue={this.state.selected}>
{brands.map((brand, i) =>
<option value={brand} key={i}>{brand}</option>
)}
</select>
<ul className={["cars",
this.state.ready ? "ready" : ""].join(' ')}>
{cars.map((car, i) =>
<li className="car" key={i}>{car.brand} {car.model}</li>
)}
</ul>
</div>
);
}
}
Cars.propTypes = {
brand: React.PropTypes.string
};
Cars.defaultProps = { brand: 'Volvo' };
As described on its own documentation this is a utility to increase rendering performance for react components where
Here's the official ES6 example:
import PureRenderMixin from 'react-addons-pure-render-mixin';
class FooComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.shouldComponentUpdate = PureRenderMixin.shouldComponentUpdate.bind(this);
}
render() {
return <div className={this.props.className}>foo</div>;
}
}
|Tracker.Component
|TrackerReact
|ReactMeteorData
|react-komposer
|Lines of code
|48
|148
|200
|292
|ES6 Class Inheritance
|Yes
|-
|-
|-
|Composition
|Yes
|Yes
|createContainer
|Yes
|Mixin
|-
|-
|Yes
|-
|Subscriptions
|this.subscribe
|-
|-
|-
|SSR
|Yes
|Partial
|Partial
|Partial
|Reactivity
|this.autorun
|render
|getMeteorData
|composeWithTracker
|NPM module
|Yes
|-
|-
|Yes
To get the server to render your component with prefilled data, you will need to have that data with known methods (ReactMeteorData, createContainer and TrackerReact) to manually load specific for the server, this method can potentially render more data then the client expected from a subscription and React will definitely complain when the client version takes over.
The issue is that you have to match up the selectors for find() with the current subscription. With Tracker.Component which has subscription support built in, you setup these in the constructor together with your find() for the collection, this ensures the data available is equally specified on both server and client.
With subscription management built in, your component will unsubscribe to the data you needed for the component when it is unmounted/destroyed, compared to known methods (ReactMeteorData, createContainer, TrackerReact and react-komposer) you will need to manage this yourself and potentially overload the client with data from multiple subscriptions that was never stopped, when the user is moving around your application.
With Tracker.Component you subscribe to publications per component like this:
Notice! The
autorunmethod is also reactive to changes on
this.propsand
this.state, which makes it possible to react accordingly on changes to these and change the subscriptions.
Cars = class Cars extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
brand: this.props.brand
};
this.subscribe('brands');
this.autorun(() => {
this.subscribe( 'brand', this.state.brand );
});
}
}
With Class Inheritance we talk about the method we can extend existing Components with new functionality and a method of overloading existing method with your own, the benefits is that you are in full control of the component how it behaves and if you don't like how a particular method or handler does things, you can replace it with your own implementation.
This is the default method for Tracker.Component because it requires you to write the least amount of code.
With Composition in React we mean the method to split up data management and pure rendering components, composition is actually a known method in mathematics, "the pointwise application of one function to the result of another to produce a third function" (ref. Function Composition).
Composition can be achieved with known methods (createContainer, TrackerReact and react-komposer) by passing your data management function to the compostion method which resolves in a method that takes your Component as an argument.
With Tracker.Component this can be achivieved with (full example):
// main.jsx
import React from 'react';
import Tracker from 'tracker-component';
Models = new Mongo.Collection('models');
if (Meteor.isServer) {
Meteor.publish('cars', brand => Models.find({ brand: brand }));
}
class Composition extends Tracker.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.subscribe('cars', this.props.brand);
this.autorun(() => {
this.setState({
cars: Models.find({ brand: this.props.brand }).fetch()
});
});
}
}
const Cars = ({ cars = [] }) => (
<ul className="cars">
{cars.map(car =>
<li className="car">{car.brand} {car.model}</li>
)}
</ul>
);
if (Meteor.isClient) {
Meteor.startup(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<Composition brand={ 'Volvo' }><Cars /></Composition>, document.body);
});
}
<body>
<ul class="cars">
<li>Volvo XC90</li>
<li>Volvo V90</li>
<li>Volvo V70</li>
</ul>
</body>
Mixins are a method of previous versions of React, we used them to extend the components with extra features on top, the new way to achive the same functionality is through Composition or Class Inheritance. Don't forget to read the article on Mixins by Dan Abramov, Mixins Are Dead. Long Live Composition.
Usually you don't need to stop the computation as it will automatically will be stopped when the component is destroyed, though notice that if you re-implement componentWillUnmount, be sure to call the super implementation as noticed below.
Supported from version 1.3.18.
Use the returned reference to the computation and stop it from there.
const comp = this.autorun(() => {});
comp.stop();
You can always just pick up the reference to the computation passed in the arguments of your autorun implementation and stop it.
const comp = this.autorun(c => {
c.stop();
});
Beware, if you re-implement componentWillUpdate or componentWillUnmount, don't forget to call the super implementation (
super.componentWillUpdate() or
super.componentWillUnmount()).
Made by the creative folks at Studio Interact.