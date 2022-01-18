Note: This addon supports IE 11 or older browsers. If you don't need to support them, you may find tracked-built-ins valuable as well: it adds support for the other standard collection types in JavaScript: objects and arrays.
This addon provides tracked versions of JavaScript's Maps and Sets:
import {
TrackedMap,
TrackedWeakMap,
TrackedSet,
TrackedWeakSet,
} from 'tracked-maps-and-sets';
These classes have the same APIs as their native equivalents, but reading from them or writing to them will be tracked, allowing you to use them in your Ember apps and have changes automatically propagate!
This project follows the current draft of the Semantic Versioning for TypeScript Types proposal.
-private module are public
ember install tracked-maps-and-sets
See the MDN documentation for each class to learn more about it:
All public APIs are the same, and they will also return true in
instanceof
checks against the base datatype.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.