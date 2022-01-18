Note: This addon supports IE 11 or older browsers. If you don't need to support them, you may find tracked-built-ins valuable as well: it adds support for the other standard collection types in JavaScript: objects and arrays.

This addon provides tracked versions of JavaScript's Maps and Sets:

import { TrackedMap, TrackedWeakMap, TrackedSet, TrackedWeakSet, } from 'tracked-maps-and-sets' ;

These classes have the same APIs as their native equivalents, but reading from them or writing to them will be tracked, allowing you to use them in your Ember apps and have changes automatically propagate!

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

TypeScript

This project follows the current draft of the Semantic Versioning for TypeScript Types proposal.

Currently supported TypeScript versions: v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, v4.0, v4.1, v4.2, v4.3, v4.4, and v4.5

v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, v4.0, v4.1, v4.2, v4.3, v4.4, and v4.5 Compiler support policy: simple majors

simple majors Public API: all published types not in a -private module are public

Installation

ember install tracked-maps-and-sets

Usage

See the MDN documentation for each class to learn more about it:

All public APIs are the same, and they will also return true in instanceof checks against the base datatype.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.