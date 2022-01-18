openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tracked-maps-and-sets

by tracked-tools
3.0.2 (see all)

Autotracked Map, WeakMap, Set, and WeakSet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.5K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tracked-maps-and-sets GitHub Actions Build Status

Note: This addon supports IE 11 or older browsers. If you don't need to support them, you may find tracked-built-ins valuable as well: it adds support for the other standard collection types in JavaScript: objects and arrays.

This addon provides tracked versions of JavaScript's Maps and Sets:

import {
  TrackedMap,
  TrackedWeakMap,
  TrackedSet,
  TrackedWeakSet,
} from 'tracked-maps-and-sets';

These classes have the same APIs as their native equivalents, but reading from them or writing to them will be tracked, allowing you to use them in your Ember apps and have changes automatically propagate!

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.24 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

TypeScript

This project follows the current draft of the Semantic Versioning for TypeScript Types proposal.

  • Currently supported TypeScript versions: v3.7, v3.8, v3.9, v4.0, v4.1, v4.2, v4.3, v4.4, and v4.5
  • Compiler support policy: simple majors
  • Public API: all published types not in a -private module are public

Installation

ember install tracked-maps-and-sets

Usage

See the MDN documentation for each class to learn more about it:

All public APIs are the same, and they will also return true in instanceof checks against the base datatype.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial