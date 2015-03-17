Traceur Runner allows you to run code authored for Traceur seamlessly in Node.js. It does so by compiling the code on the fly using Traceur's mechanism for overriding
require, but with some additional smarts.
In particular, Traceur Runner will avoid compiling any dependent packages (i.e. those found in
node_modules), unless those packages are marked with
"traceur-runner": true in their
package.json. This way, you can seamlessly consume most packages without Traceur trying to transpile them, while still getting Traceur compilation for those of your dependencies that are targeted at Traceur themselves.
Additionally, whenever you use Traceur Runner, you will automatically get all error stacks rewritten to have the correct line and column numbers, via the excellent traceur-source-maps package!
You can use
traceur-runner as a binary, pointing it at some code that needs transpiling:
$ traceur-runner my-script.js
You can also use command-line arguments:
$ traceur-runner my-script.js arg1 arg2
If you do this latter, then
my-script.js will have a
process.argv such that
"arg1" is at index
2,
"arg2" at index
3, and so on.
Finally, you can also use it programmatically: if you do
require("traceur-runner");
in your source file, any further
requires will be transpiled as appropriate.
Traceur Runner peer-depends on Traceur, allowing you to use it with whatever version of Traceur you are already using in your project. This means you should add
traceur as a dependency in your
package.json, if you haven't already.