openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

traceur

by google
0.0.111 (see all)

Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.8K

GitHub Stars

8.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

73

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/google/traceur-compiler Build Status

Traceur logo

What is Traceur?

Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler that allows you to use features from the future today. Traceur supports ES6 as well as some experimental ES.next features.

Traceur's goal is to inform the design of new JavaScript features which are only valuable if they allow you to write better code. Traceur allows you to try out new and proposed language features today, helping you say what you mean in your code while informing the standards process.

JavaScript's evolution needs your input. Try out the new language features. Tell us how they work for you and what's still causing you to use more boilerplate and "design patterns" than you prefer.

What now? What can Traceur do for me?

Read the Getting Started page to get up and running. You can use some language features right now and even try it out in your browser here. Just type in some code and see what Traceur produces. For an idea of what is available and what we have in the pipeline, see the Language Features page.

The JSConf 2011 presentation of Traceur describes the goals of the project and what it can do today. Some documentation is on the wiki on this site. Extra demos are in the source repository.

We also presented Traceur at NodeConf 2011. The video is available on YouTube.

Questions, suggestions, and comments can be directed to the discussion group.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nikolay KolevIrvine, CA, US75 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Cloud Architect
5 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial