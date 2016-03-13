Simple wrapper around native traceroute command. Each hop contains the hosts in that hop and the respective round trip times of each host.

Install

npm install traceroute

Usage

The trace method will always return a steam and will call an optional callback when done.

Stream

const Traceroute = require ( 'traceroute' ); const trace = Traceroute.trace( 'google.com' ); trace.on( 'hop' , (hop) => { console .log(hop) }); trace.on( 'done' , (hops) => { console .log(hops); });

Async

const Traceroute = require ( 'traceroute' ); Traceroute.trace( 'google.com' , (err, hops) => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(hops); });

This example would write the following to the console if run from my network...