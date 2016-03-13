Simple wrapper around native traceroute command. Each hop contains the hosts in that hop and the respective round trip times of each host.
$ npm install traceroute
trace method will always return a steam and will call an optional callback when done.
const Traceroute = require('traceroute');
const trace = Traceroute.trace('google.com');
trace.on('hop', (hop) => {
console.log(hop)
});
trace.on('done', (hops) => {
console.log(hops);
});
const Traceroute = require('traceroute');
Traceroute.trace('google.com', (err, hops) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(hops);
});
This example would write the following to the console if run from my network...
[ { '66.97.5.249': [ 43.206, 43.377, 43.379 ] },
{ '216.182.7.102': [ 43.575, 43.799, 43.808 ] },
{ '216.182.7.165': [ 44.538, 44.613, 44.837 ] },
{ '216.182.7.253': [ 44.846, 56.281, 56.303 ] },
{ '4.53.88.197': [ 57.735, 57.707, 57.891 ] },
{ '4.69.155.254': [ 58.618, 48.514, 48.567 ] },
{ '4.69.134.77': [ 34.167, 44.317 ], '4.69.148.45': [ 44.366 ] },
{ '4.69.141.22': [ 44.542, 44.316, 44.642 ] },
{ '4.69.138.196': [ 44.56, 35.554 ],
'4.69.138.228': [ 45.035 ] },
{ '4.59.128.18': [ 35.777, 35.827, 45.305 ] },
{ '72.14.238.232': [ 45.621 ],
'209.85.255.68': [ 45.079, 42.695 ] },
{ '209.85.251.37': [ 32.588, 32.569, 32.657 ] },
{ '209.85.251.9': [ 59.068 ],
'209.85.254.48': [ 60.287, 75.094 ] },
{ '66.249.94.22': [ 61.565, 62.063 ],
'72.14.238.242': [ 63.001 ] },
{ '64.233.174.140': [ 96.476, 97.585 ],
'72.14.239.83': [ 98.656 ] },
{ '64.233.174.191': [ 149.286, 93.528, 94.405 ] },
{ '216.239.43.76': [ 83.901, 85.089, 84.837 ] },
{ '74.125.224.240': [ 84.645, 75.322, 75.585 ] } ]