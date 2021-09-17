This is a basic implementation of the traceparent header part of the W3C trace context spec.
npm install traceparent
const crypto = require('crypto')
const TraceParent = require('traceparent')
const version = Buffer.alloc(1).toString('hex')
const traceId = crypto.randomBytes(16).toString('hex')
const id = crypto.randomBytes(8).toString('hex')
const flags = '01'
const header = `${version}-${traceId}-${id}-${flags}`
const parent = TraceParent.fromString(header)
new TraceParent(buffer)
Construct a new
TraceParent instance from an existing buffer. The contents are binary data that corresponds to the structure of the W3C traceparent header format, with separators removed.
TraceParent.fromString(header)
Reconstruct a
TraceParent instance from a formatted W3C traceparent header string.
TraceParent.startOrResume(parent, settings)
Resume from a parent context, if given, or start a new context. Accepts another
TraceParent instance, a W3C traceparent header string, or a
Span or
Transaction instance from elastic-apm-node.
Requires a
settings object with a
transactionSampleRate value from 0.0 to 1.0 to generate a sampling decision for the context. This will only be applied when starting a new context. When continuing an existing context, the sampling decision will be propagated into all child contexts.
traceParent.recorded
Returns
true if this
TraceParent is sampled.
traceParent.traceId
The
traceId property will propagate through all children in the tree to link them all together.
traceParent.id
The
id property is used to uniquely identify a given
TraceParent instance within the tree.
traceParent.parentId
The
parentId property links this context to its direct parent in the tree.
traceParent.flags
The
flags property is used to store metadata such as the sampling decision.
traceParent.version
The
version property corresponds to the version segment of the W3C traceparent header.
traceParent.child()
Create a new
TraceParent instance that is a child of this one.
traceParent.toString()
Formats the
TraceParent instance as a W3C traceparent header.
traceParent.ensureParentId()
Return the parent ID, if there is none, generate one. This is useful in browser instrumentation to produce a starting span around a browser request which was not instrumented prior to page load.