TraceKit - Cross browser stack traces.

Supports all major browsers, from IE6 to Opera, the Android webview and everywhere in between.

Not all browsers support stack traces on error objects, but TraceKit squeezes out as much useful information as possible and normalizes it. 3kB minified + gzipped

Install

bower install tracekit

This places TraceKit at components/tracekit/tracekit.js . Install bower: npm install bower -g , download npm with Node: http://nodejs.org

Then include the <script> to your page

Usage

First, register a subscriber for error reports:

TraceKit.report.subscribe( function yourLogger ( errorReport ) { });

Then, make sure all your code is in a try/catch block:

try { throw new Error ( 'oops' ); } catch (e) { TraceKit.report(e); }

In order to get stack traces, you need to wrap your code in a try/catch block like above. Otherwise the error hits window.onerror handler and will only contain the error message, line number, and column number.

You also need to throw errors with throw new Error('foo') instead of throw 'foo' .

You can unsubscribe some subscriber function by doing TraceKit.report.unsubscribe(someFunction)

Eliminating (anonymous function)'s

Api.foo = function Api_foo ( ) { }; var bar = function barFn ( ) { };

We recommend the above convention of function naming, Api_foo always corresponds to Api.foo , barFn corresponds to bar - just as long as the function name is not the same as the identifier. Otherwise, you can have bugs in IE.

Options

TraceKit will attempt to fetch and analyze source files, but you can turn this off using:

TraceKit.remoteFetching = false ;

You can also tell TraceKit to ignore global window errors with:

TraceKit.collectWindowErrors = false ;

View the source for more details and examples.

Contributing

All code must pass JSHint and tests. Run grunt to compile and run JSHint and grunt test for the test suite. New features need accompanying documentation in the README, changes to existing api's need updated documentation. In general, open an issue for whatever it is you're thinking, get some quick feedback, make good stuff, and we'll accept the PR.

Before building (minifying) you will need to get the closure compiler jar:

wget http://dl.google.com/closure-compiler/compiler-latest.zip unzip compiler-latest.zip -d closure

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Onur Can Cakmak onur.cakmak@gmail.com and all TraceKit contributors.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.