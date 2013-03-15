Providing better stack traces for V8 by giving you full-fledged objects for each frame in the trace.

Examples

Creating a nice color trace with context, reversed so that the latest call is printed last:

var trace = require ( 'tracejs' ).trace; try { somethingThatThrowsAnError(); } catch (err) { var stacktrace = trace(err); console .error(stacktrace.toString()); }

Iterating through frames and grabbing the constituent files:

var trace = require ( 'tracejs' ).trace; try { somethingThatThrowsAnError(); } catch (err) { var stacktrace = trace(err); for ( var i = 0 , len = stacktrace.frames.length; i < len; ++i) { console .error(stacktrace.frames[i].filename, stacktrace.frames[i].filedata()); } }

API

Creates and returns a Trace object by parsing an Error object.

object Trace

Holds the original error, the first line of the trace (the message), and the frames that make up the stack trace. Returned by trace .

Members:

frames : an Array of Frame objects.

: an of objects. first_line : the first line of the original stack trace -- usually contains the error message, if any.

: the first line of the original stack trace -- usually contains the error message, if any. original_error : the original Error object that the Trace was generated from.

The default output of Trace#toString looks like the following:

The default printing mode for the trace; an array of [context_lines:int, print_cursor:boolean , highlight_character_color:string`]. Defaults to two lines of context with a cursor, with the character that caused the error appearing red.

Returns the prettified stack trace as a string, using Trace.defaults . reversed defaults to true , meaning the most recent call is displayed last. The remaining arguments are passed to Frame#toString for each frame in Trace#frames .

object Frame

Contains information about a specific stack frame.

Members:

named_location : The name of the scope where the frame originated; e.g., 'ReadStream.emit' .

: The name of the scope where the frame originated; e.g., . filename : The filename of the frame.

: The filename of the frame. line : The integer line number of the frame.

: The integer line number of the frame. character : The character at which the error occurred in the line of the frame.

Returns a string containing the text of the file the frame originated from. Works on both native modules as well as userland modules. Cached and synchronous.

Wraps the output from Frame#get_lines() with information about the file, line number, character, and scope if available.

Returns a string containing context lines surrounding the error line from the file of this frame. If ascii_cursor is true , it will insert a > at the line where the error occurred, and a space before all other lines. highlight_error_start can be any value that ansi-colors will accept, or false to avoid highlighting the character.

License

new BSD.