Writing a Node app? Need to know the function backtrace? Don't want to compile C++ code? Use Traceback.
Traceback provides a normal JavaScript array of the execution stack frames. You can see function names, line numbers, and other useful stuff.
Traceback is available from NPM.
$ npm install traceback
example.js
var traceback = require('../traceback');
function start() { first() }
function first() { second() }
var second = function() { last() }
function last() {
var stack = traceback();
console.log('I am ' + stack[0].name + ' from file ' + stack[0].file)
for(var i = 1; i <= 3; i++)
console.log(' ' + i + ' above me: ' + stack[i].name + ' at line ' + stack[i].line);
}
start();
Output:
I am last from file example.js
1 above me: second at line 5
2 above me: first at line 4
3 above me: start at line 3
Simply calling
traceback() gives you the stack, with the current function in position 0.
Stack frame objects have normal V8 CallSite objects as prototypes. All those methods will work. You can also call
traceback.raw() to get the exact stack made by V8.
But
traceback()'s stack frame objects have convenient attribute names:
path file (
"example.js")
this in the function
this; the name of the constructor function (Object, ReadStream, etc.)
CallSite that ran
eval(), if this frame is an eval
this
eval() call
new) call
They also work correctly in
JSON.stringify().
Tests use node-tap. If you clone this Git repository, tap is included.
$ tap test
ok test/api.js ...................................... 286/286
ok test/fail.js ....................................... 35/35
ok test/format.js ....................................... 6/6
ok test/readme.js ....................................... 1/1
total ............................................... 332/332
ok
Apache 2.0