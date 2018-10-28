Creates super long stack traces
See https://trace.js.org for examples.
Trace only works with node.js v8.x and newer. Use
npm install trace@^2
for node.js v6 and v4.
npm install trace --save
node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace debug-me.js
This will provide a very long stack trace, if you are not interested in node internal lines, take a look at clarify.
npm install clarify --save
node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace -r clarify debug-me.js
For specific examples see https://trace.js.org.
I encourage you to file any bugs you may find, even if you can't reduce the issue to only involve nodecore modules. I will then use all my power to fix it.
I want this module to be the best and most trusted async trace module ever!