Creates super long stack traces

See https://trace.js.org for examples.

Trace only works with node.js v8.x and newer. Use npm install trace@^2 for node.js v6 and v4.

How

npm install trace --save node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace debug-me.js

This will provide a very long stack trace, if you are not interested in node internal lines, take a look at clarify.

npm install clarify --save node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace -r clarify debug-me.js

For specific examples see https://trace.js.org.

Found a bug?

I encourage you to file any bugs you may find, even if you can't reduce the issue to only involve nodecore modules. I will then use all my power to fix it.