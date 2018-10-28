openbase logo
by Andreas Madsen
3.1.1 (see all)

Creates super long stack traces

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.1K

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

trace Build Status

Creates super long stack traces

See https://trace.js.org for examples.

Trace only works with node.js v8.x and newer. Use npm install trace@^2 for node.js v6 and v4.

How

npm install trace --save
node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace debug-me.js

This will provide a very long stack trace, if you are not interested in node internal lines, take a look at clarify.

npm install clarify --save
node --stack_trace_limit=100 -r trace -r clarify debug-me.js

For specific examples see https://trace.js.org.

Found a bug?

I encourage you to file any bugs you may find, even if you can't reduce the issue to only involve nodecore modules. I will then use all my power to fix it.

I want this module to be the best and most trusted async trace module ever!

