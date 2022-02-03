TP-Link Smarthome API

Changelog

Known Supported Devices

Model Type HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110,

HS200, HS210, HS220, HS300, KP303, KP400

ES20M, EP40, ...etc. Plug LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230, KL50, KL120, KL125

...etc. Bulb KL430

...etc. Bulb (light strip)

Many other TP-Link Plug and Bulb models may work as well. Note that Tapo devices are not supported.

Related Projects

Examples

See more examples.

const { Client } = require ( 'tplink-smarthome-api' ); const client = new Client(); const plug = client.getDevice({ host : '10.0.1.2' }).then( ( device ) => { device.getSysInfo().then( console .log); device.setPowerState( true ); }); client.startDiscovery().on( 'device-new' , (device) => { device.getSysInfo().then( console .log); device.setPowerState( true ); });

CLI

Install the command line utility with npm install -g tplink-smarthome-api . Run tplink-smarthome-api --help for help.

API

API docs can be found here.

For functions that send commands, the last argument is SendOptions where you can set the transport ('tcp','udp') and timeout , etc.

Functions that take more than 3 arguments are passed a single options object as the first argument (and if its a network command, SendOptions as the second.)

Credits

Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for figuring out the HS1XX encryption.

Some design cues for Client based on node-lifx