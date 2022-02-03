TP-Link Smarthome API
|Model
|Type
|HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110,
HS200, HS210, HS220, HS300, KP303, KP400
ES20M, EP40, ...etc.
|Plug
|LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230, KL50, KL120, KL125
...etc.
|Bulb
|KL430
...etc.
|Bulb (light strip)
Many other TP-Link Plug and Bulb models may work as well. Note that Tapo devices are not supported.
See more examples.
const { Client } = require('tplink-smarthome-api');
const client = new Client();
const plug = client.getDevice({ host: '10.0.1.2' }).then((device) => {
device.getSysInfo().then(console.log);
device.setPowerState(true);
});
// Look for devices, log to console, and turn them on
client.startDiscovery().on('device-new', (device) => {
device.getSysInfo().then(console.log);
device.setPowerState(true);
});
Install the command line utility with
npm install -g tplink-smarthome-api. Run
tplink-smarthome-api --help for help.
For functions that send commands, the last argument is
SendOptions where you can set the
transport ('tcp','udp') and
timeout, etc.
Functions that take more than 3 arguments are passed a single options object as the first argument (and if its a network command, SendOptions as the second.)
Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for figuring out the HS1XX encryption.
Some design cues for Client based on node-lifx