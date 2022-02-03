openbase logo
tsa

tplink-smarthome-api

by Patrick Seal

TP-Link Smarthome WiFi API

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

876

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tplink-smarthome-api

NPM Version Build Status codecov

TP-Link Smarthome API

Changelog

Known Supported Devices

ModelType
HS100, HS103, HS105, HS107, HS110,
HS200, HS210, HS220, HS300, KP303, KP400
ES20M, EP40, ...etc.		Plug
LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, LB200, LB230, KL50, KL120, KL125
...etc.		Bulb
KL430
...etc.		Bulb (light strip)

Many other TP-Link Plug and Bulb models may work as well. Note that Tapo devices are not supported.

Examples

See more examples.

const { Client } = require('tplink-smarthome-api');

const client = new Client();
const plug = client.getDevice({ host: '10.0.1.2' }).then((device) => {
  device.getSysInfo().then(console.log);
  device.setPowerState(true);
});

// Look for devices, log to console, and turn them on
client.startDiscovery().on('device-new', (device) => {
  device.getSysInfo().then(console.log);
  device.setPowerState(true);
});

CLI

Install the command line utility with npm install -g tplink-smarthome-api. Run tplink-smarthome-api --help for help.

API

API docs can be found here.

For functions that send commands, the last argument is SendOptions where you can set the transport ('tcp','udp') and timeout, etc.

Functions that take more than 3 arguments are passed a single options object as the first argument (and if its a network command, SendOptions as the second.)

Credits

Thanks to George Georgovassilis and Thomas Baust for figuring out the HS1XX encryption.

Some design cues for Client based on node-lifx

