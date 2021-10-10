Control TP-Link smart-home devices from nodejs

This will allow you to control TP-Link smart-home devices from nodejs or the command-line.

If you want to use kasa (allows you to hit your tplink devices, on an external network) have a look at kasa_control.

If you'd like to run a GraphQL server to control your lights, see tplink-graphql.

If you like to see a demo web-app that uses react & websockets, see tpserver.

supported devices

Not all TP-Link smart-home devices can do all things, here's the support-matrix:

raw details on off temp hex hsb cloud wifi join LB100 X X X X X X X X LB120 X X X X X X X X LB130 X X X X X X X X X X HS100 X X X X X X HS105 X X X X X X HS110 X X X X X X HS200 X X X X X X KP100 X X X X X X LB200 X X X X X X X X LB230 X X X X X X X X X X KL110 X X X X X X KL120 X X X X X X X X KL130 X X X X X X X X X X

I have LB120, LB130, and HS105, so any testing (and packet-capture) with other devices would be greatly appreciated.

If you have nodejs installed, you can install it for your system with this:

npm i -g tplink-lightbulb

You can even run it without installing:

npx tplink-lightbulb

If you don't want to install nodejs, or just want the standalone-version, install a release for your system.

Now, you can use it like this:

Usage : tplight <COMMAND> Commands: tplight scan Scan for lightbulbs tplight on <ip> Turn on lightbulb tplight off <ip> Turn off lightbulb tplight bright <ip> <brightness> Set the brightness of the lightbulb ( for those that support it) tplight temp <ip> <color> Set the color-temperature of the lightbulb ( for those that support it) tplight hex <ip> <color> Set color of lightbulb using hex color ( for those that support it) tplight hsb <ip> <hue> <saturation> Set color of lightbulb using HSB <brightness> color ( for those that support it) tplight cloud <ip> Get cloud info tplight raw <ip> <json> Send a raw JSON command tplight details <ip> Get details about the device tplight led <ip> <ledState> Turn on/off LED indicator tplight wifi <ip> List available wifi for a particular device tplight join <ip> <SSID> [SECRET] Configure the device to use these wifi settings Options: -h, --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean] Examples: tplight scan -h Get more detailed help with `scan` command tplight on -h Get more detailed help with `on` command tplight off -h Get more detailed help with `off` command tplight temp -h Get more detailed help with `temp` command tplight hex -h Get more detailed help with `hex` command tplight hsb -h Get more detailed help with `hsb` command tplight cloud -h Get more detailed help with `cloud` command tplight raw -h Get more detailed help with `raw` command tplight details -h Get more detailed help with `details` command tplight led -h Get more detailed help with `led` command tplight wifi -h Get more detailed help with `wifi` command tplight join -h Get more detailed help with `join` command

wireshark

If you want to analyze the protocol, you can use the included tplink-smarthome.lua .

Install in the location listed in About Wireshark/Folders/Personal Plugins

I captured packets with tcpdump running on a raspberry pi pretending to be a router. In general, this is a really useful way to capture IOT protocols and mess around with them.

I ssh'd into my pi, ran sudo apt update && sudo apt install tcpdump , then tcpdump -i wlan0 -w lights.pcap

I connected the lights to that network (reset them to factory default by turning the power off/on 5 times, then configure in Kasa app.)

After I did stuff like switch the lights on/off in app, I open the pcap file in wireshark on my desktop.

library

You can install it in your project like this:

npm i -S tplink-lightbulb

Include it in your project like this:

const TPLSmartDevice = require ( 'tplink-lightbulb' )

or for ES6:

import TPLSmartDevice from 'tplink-lightbulb'

