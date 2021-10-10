Control TP-Link smart-home devices from nodejs
This will allow you to control TP-Link smart-home devices from nodejs or the command-line.
Not all TP-Link smart-home devices can do all things, here's the support-matrix:
|raw
|details
|on
|off
|temp
|hex
|hsb
|cloud
|wifi
|join
|LB100
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|LB120
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|LB130
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|HS100
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|HS105
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|HS110
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|HS200
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|KP100
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|LB200
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|LB230
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|KL110
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|KL120
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|KL130
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
I have LB120, LB130, and HS105, so any testing (and packet-capture) with other devices would be greatly appreciated.
If you have nodejs installed, you can install it for your system with this:
npm i -g tplink-lightbulb
You can even run it without installing:
npx tplink-lightbulb
If you don't want to install nodejs, or just want the standalone-version, install a release for your system.
Now, you can use it like this:
Usage: tplight <COMMAND>
Commands:
tplight scan Scan for lightbulbs
tplight on <ip> Turn on lightbulb
tplight off <ip> Turn off lightbulb
tplight bright <ip> <brightness> Set the brightness of the lightbulb
(for those that support it)
tplight temp <ip> <color> Set the color-temperature of the
lightbulb (for those that support
it)
tplight hex <ip> <color> Set color of lightbulb using hex
color (for those that support it)
tplight hsb <ip> <hue> <saturation> Set color of lightbulb using HSB
<brightness> color (for those that support it)
tplight cloud <ip> Get cloud info
tplight raw <ip> <json> Send a raw JSON command
tplight details <ip> Get details about the device
tplight led <ip> <ledState> Turn on/off LED indicator
tplight wifi <ip> List available wifi for a particular
device
tplight join <ip> <SSID> [SECRET] Configure the device to use these
wifi settings
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
tplight scan -h Get more detailed help with `scan` command
tplight on -h Get more detailed help with `on` command
tplight off -h Get more detailed help with `off` command
tplight temp -h Get more detailed help with `temp` command
tplight hex -h Get more detailed help with `hex` command
tplight hsb -h Get more detailed help with `hsb` command
tplight cloud -h Get more detailed help with `cloud` command
tplight raw -h Get more detailed help with `raw` command
tplight details -h Get more detailed help with `details` command
tplight led -h Get more detailed help with `led` command
tplight wifi -h Get more detailed help with `wifi` command
tplight join -h Get more detailed help with `join` command
If you want to analyze the protocol, you can use the included
tplink-smarthome.lua.
Install in the location listed in About Wireshark/Folders/Personal Plugins
I captured packets with tcpdump running on a raspberry pi pretending to be a router. In general, this is a really useful way to capture IOT protocols and mess around with them.
I ssh'd into my pi, ran
sudo apt update && sudo apt install tcpdump, then
tcpdump -i wlan0 -w lights.pcap
I connected the lights to that network (reset them to factory default by turning the power off/on 5 times, then configure in Kasa app.)
After I did stuff like switch the lights on/off in app, I open the pcap file in wireshark on my desktop.
You can install it in your project like this:
npm i -S tplink-lightbulb
Include it in your project like this:
const TPLSmartDevice = require('tplink-lightbulb')
or for ES6:
import TPLSmartDevice from 'tplink-lightbulb'
Read more about the API.