Introduction

The tplink-cloud-api NPM module allows your to remotely control your TP-Link smartplugs (HS100, HS110, HS300...), smart switches (HS200), and smartbulbs (LB100, LB110, LB120, LB130, KL60, KL110, KL120, KL130, and more) using the TP-Link cloud web service, from anywhere, without the need to be on the same wifi/lan.

It's especially useful in scenarios where you want to control your devices from public web services, like IFTTT, Thinger.io, Webtask.io, Glitch.com, Tasker (Android)...

It's based on my investigation work on the TP-Link API protocol, which I have been sharing in my blog http://itnerd.space.

Installation

You can install this module with npm :

npm install --save tplink-cloud-api

Usage

Authenticate

First instantiate a TP-Link object. TermID (UUIDv4) is generated if not specified:

const { login } = require ( "tplink-cloud-api" ); const tplink = await login( "username@example.com" , "Password" , "TermID" );

Retrieve devices

Once authenticated, you can use your tplink instance to retrieve the list of your devices:

let deviceList = await tplink.getDeviceList();

Control your devices

Smartplugs (HS100 & HS110)

Now you can toggle a plug:

await tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug" ).toggle();

You can also create an object and use it like this:

let myPlug = tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug " ); let response = await myPlug.toggle(); console .log( await myPlug.getRelayState());

Replace My Smart Plug with the alias you gave to your plug in the Kasa app (be sure to give a different alias to each device). Alternatively, you can also specify the unique deviceId or each device.

Instead of toggle() , you can use powerOn() or powerOff() . See all available methods below.

If you want to trigger multiple plugs, you can do it like this:

await tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug" ).toggle(); await tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug 2" ).powerOn(); await tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug 3" ).powerOff(); await tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug 4" ).powerOff();

To retrieve power consumption data for the HS110:

await tplink.getHS110( "My Smart Plug" ).getPowerUsage();

Smart Switches (HS200, HS300...)

You can toggle smart switches with the same API as the smart plugs.

For an example of how to control a multiplug power outlet like the HS300 series, see examples of code in Issue 27. (Support for multiplug outlet was added after v0.8 of the npm module).

Smartbulbs (LB100/110/120/130, KL110/120/130)

If you have an LB100/110 or KL50/60/110 (dimmable), you can change its state with:

await tplink.getLB100( "Bedroom LB120" ).setState( 1 , 90 );

The two parameters are:

on_off: 1 on, 0 off

brightness: 0-100

If you have an LB120 or KL120 (tunable white), you can also change color temperature:

await tplink.getLB120( "Lamp LB120" ).setState( 1 , 90 , 2700 );

The three parameters for LB120 or KL120 are:

on_off: 1 on, 0 off

brightness: 0-100

color_temp: 2500-6500 (LB120) 2700-5000 (KL120)



If you have an LB130 or KL130 (multicolor), use this:

await tplink.getLB130( "Kitchen LB130" ).setState( 1 , 90 , 150 , 80 ); await tplink.getLB130( "Kitchen LB130" ).setState( 1 , 90 , 0 , 0 , 2700 );

The five parameters for LB130 or KL130 are:

on_off: 1 on, 0 off

brightness: 0-100

hue: 0-360

saturation: 0-100

color_temp: 2500-9000

For color bulbs, color_temp overrides hue/saturation. If a bulb is in white mode, color_temp must be set to 0 in order to change colors.

For help to choose the hue/saturation value, you can head to http://colorizer.org/.

Example

const { login } = require ( "tplink-cloud-api" ); const uuidV4 = require ( "uuid/v4" ); const TPLINK_USER = process.env.TPLINK_USER; const TPLINK_PASS = process.env.TPLINK_PASS; const TPLINK_TERM = process.env.TPLINK_TERM || uuidV4(); async function main ( ) { const tplink = await login(TPLINK_USER, TPLINK_PASS, TPLINK_TERM); console .log( "current auth token is" , tplink.getToken()); const dl = await tplink.getDeviceList(); console .log(dl); let myPlug = tplink.getHS100( "My Smart Plug" ); console .log( "myPlug:" , myPlug); let response = await myPlug.toggle(); console .log( "response=" + response); response = await myPlug.getSysInfo(); console .log( "relay_state=" + response.relay_state); console .log( await myPlug.getRelayState()); } main();

Nodejs App example

You can remix this App on Glitch and call it via webhook using POST to the corresponing URL (given when you create the App):

https://glitch.com/edit/#!/tplink-api-example

Available methods

TPLink class

This constructor method authenticates against the TP-Link cloud API and retrieves a token.

Parameters

Parameter Specification Description user String TP-Link account user name password String TP-Link account password termid UUIDv4 String Your client application Terminal ID

termid is an arbitrary value. The API expects a UUIDv4 string, but at this time it doesn't validate this.

Returns

Returns the TPLink instance that you can later use to retrieve the Device List.

This method returns an object that describe all the TP-Link devices registred to this TP-Link account.

You need to call this method once after login() in order to be able to get a particular device. Call this method every time you need to refresh the list of devices.

Parameters

None

Returns

Returns an object that describe all the TP-Link devices registred to this TP-Link account.

Requires

Requires Node.js > v7.7 (async)