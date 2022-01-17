Typescript to UML (PlantUML)
Will convert a Typescript file to UML diagram. Following all inheritances.
npm install --global tplant
tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.svg
tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.png
Internet connection is required
tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.puml
tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.puml
Define the path of the Typescript file
Define the path of the output file. If not defined, it'll output on the STDOUT
Compile a project given a valid configuration file.
The argument can be a file path to a valid JSON configuration file, or a directory path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json file.
Show associations between classes with cardinalities
Example:
class Wheel {
public size: number;
}
class Car {
public wheel: Wheel[];
}
@startuml
class Wheel {
+size: number
}
class Car {
+wheel: Wheel
}
Car --> "*" Wheel
@enduml
Only convert interfaces
By default it is
plantuml
If
mermaid is specific, then the class diagram is generated for mermaidjs
If specified will generated the hierarchy class diagram of the specified class
https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/Using-the-Compiler-API