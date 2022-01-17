tplant

Typescript to UML (PlantUML)

Will convert a Typescript file to UML diagram. Following all inheritances.

Usage

Install

npm install --global tplant

Generate image file (svg or png)

tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.svg tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.png

Internet connection is required

Generate puml file

tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.puml tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.puml

Options

Define the path of the Typescript file

Define the path of the output file. If not defined, it 'll output on the STDOUT

Compile a project given a valid configuration file. The argument can be a file path to a valid JSON configuration file, or a directory path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json file.

Show associations between classes with cardinalities Example :

class Wheel { public size: number ; } class Car { public wheel: Wheel[]; }

@startuml class Wheel { +size: number } class Car { +wheel: Wheel } Car --> "*" Wheel @enduml

Only convert interfaces

-f, --format mermaid

By default it is plantuml If mermaid is specific, then the class diagram is generated for mermaidjs

--targetClass MyClass

If specified will generated the hierarchy class diagram of the specified class

References

https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/Using-the-Compiler-API