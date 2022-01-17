openbase logo
tpl

tplant

by Brian Folts
3.1.0

Typescript to plantuml

711

174

1mo ago

10

4

ISC

Built-In

No?

Readme

tplant

Typescript to UML (PlantUML)

Will convert a Typescript file to UML diagram. Following all inheritances.

Usage

Install

npm install --global tplant

Generate image file (svg or png)

tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.svg
tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.png

Internet connection is required

Generate puml file

tplant --input test/Playground/**/*.ts --output test/Playground/Playground.puml
tplant --input test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.ts --output test/Playground/Classes/Greeter.puml

Options

-i, --input 

Define the path of the Typescript file

-o, --output 

Define the path of the output file. If not defined, it'll output on the STDOUT

-p, --project 

Compile a project given a valid configuration file.
The argument can be a file path to a valid JSON configuration file, or a directory path to a directory containing a tsconfig.json file.

-A, --associations

Show associations between classes with cardinalities
Example:

class Wheel {
    public size: number;
}
class Car {
    public wheel: Wheel[];
}

@startuml
class Wheel {
    +size: number
}
class Car {
    +wheel: Wheel
}
Car --> "*" Wheel
@enduml

-I, --only-interfaces

Only convert interfaces

-f, --format mermaid

By default it is plantuml If mermaid is specific, then the class diagram is generated for mermaidjs

--targetClass MyClass

If specified will generated the hierarchy class diagram of the specified class

References

https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/Using-the-Compiler-API

