Retrying made simple, easy, and async.
// Packages
const retry = require('async-retry');
const fetch = require('node-fetch');
await retry(
async (bail) => {
// if anything throws, we retry
const res = await fetch('https://google.com');
if (403 === res.status) {
// don't retry upon 403
bail(new Error('Unauthorized'));
return;
}
const data = await res.text();
return data.substr(0, 500);
},
{
retries: 5,
}
);
retry(retrier : Function, opts : Object) => Promise
async or not. In other words, it can be a function that returns a
Promise or a value.
Function you can invoke to abort the retrying (bail)
Number identifying the attempt. The absolute first attempt (before any retries) is
1.
opts are passed to
node-retry. Read its docs
retries: The maximum amount of times to retry the operation. Default is
10.
factor: The exponential factor to use. Default is
2.
minTimeout: The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Default is
1000.
maxTimeout: The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Default is
Infinity.
randomize: Randomizes the timeouts by multiplying with a factor between
1 to
2. Default is
true.
onRetry: an optional
Function that is invoked after a new retry is performed. It's passed the
Error that triggered it as a parameter.