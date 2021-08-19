A Webpack plugin that handles wix tpa styles, it extracts the dynamic css from the static css and injects it back to the bundle.

Requirements

Node.js v8 or above

Webpack 4.x

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev tpa-style-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config.

const TpaStyleWebpackPlugin = require ( 'tpa-style-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { module : { ... }, plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : '[name].[chunkhash].css' }), new TpaStyleWebpackPlugin() ] };

getProcessedCss

import getProcessedCss function from plugins runtime in your production code.

import {getProcessedCss} from 'tpa-style-webpack-plugin/runtime' ; import {addStyles} from 'tpa-style-webpack-plugin/addStyles' ; const dynamicCss = getProcessedCss( {styleParams, siteColors, siteTextPresets}, { isRTL : false , prefixSelector : '.style-id' , strictMode : true } ); addStyles(dynamicCss, 'tag-id' );

getProcessedCss Options

Name Type Default Description isRTL {Boolean} false Defines id the direction replacers will work on ltr/rtl mode. prefixSelector {String} '' Prefix of each selector in the css strictMode {Boolean} true Defines if the function should throw on invalid css or invalid values.

Supported Css Functions

.my-selector { --my-font : "font(Body-M)" ; --my-font2 : "font({theme: 'Body-M', size: '10px', lineHeight: '2em', weight: 'bold', style:'italic'})" --default-width: "number(42)" ; font : "font({theme: 'var-from-settings', size: '32px', lineHeight: '40px'})" ; font : "font(--my-font)" ; width : calc (100% - '"unit(--default-width, px)"' ); width : calc (100% / "number(--default-width)" + 0px); color : "color(color-8)" ; background-color : "join(opacity(color-1, 0.5), opacity(color-8, 0.5))" ; color : "opacity(color-8, 0.3)" ; color : "withoutOpacity(opacity(color-8, 0.3))" ; color : "darken(color-8, 0.3)" ; color : "whiten(color-8, 0.3)" ; color : "lighten(color-8, 0.3)" ; font : "font(--my-font2)" ; border-width : "unit(--var-from-settings, px)" ; color : "fallback(color(--var-from-settings), color(color-8))" ; }

Direction support

Expression RTL LTR START right left END left right STARTSIGN '' '-' ENDSIGN '-' '' DEG-START 180 0 DEG-END 0 180 DIR rtl ltr

.my-selector { padding-start : 9px ; float : START; padding-end : 9px ; direction : DIR; margin : STARTSIGN5px; margin : ENDSIGN5px; transform : rotate (DEG-STARTdeg); transform : rotate (DEG-ENDdeg); }

You can check out an example project.

getStaticCss

Use it to inject the static css content to your .js bundle

This plugin was written in order to add support for SSR to Wix tpa dynamic styles as part of OOI project.

It uses the same syntax as wix-style-proccesor but it works completely different, instead of searching the DOM for style tags with special syntax, it extracts the special syntax css, prepare all the data-structure that is needed at build-time and then exposes a function that given site params (colors, settings etc...) at run-time returns the css as a string.

You can use a built in method to inject it as a style tag or use your framework to render the style tag.

Usage example (React)

import React from "react" ; import {getProcessedCss} from "tpa-style-webpack-plugin/runtime" ; export const withStyles = ( Component, options ) => { return function WithStyles ( props ) { const {isRTL, siteStyles, styleId} = props; const dynamicCss = getProcessedCss(siteStyles, { prefixSelector : styleId ? `. ${styleId} ` : "" , isRTL : !!isRTL, strictMode : !!options.strictMode, }); return ( <div className={styleId}> <style dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: dynamicCss}} /> <Component {...props} /> </div> ); }; };

⚠️ Caveats