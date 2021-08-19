A Webpack plugin that handles wix tpa styles, it extracts the dynamic css from the static css and injects it back to the bundle.
$ npm install --save-dev tpa-style-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to your webpack config.
// webpack.config.js
const TpaStyleWebpackPlugin = require('tpa-style-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
module: {
...
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({filename: '[name].[chunkhash].css'}),
new TpaStyleWebpackPlugin()
]
};
import
getProcessedCss function from plugins runtime in your production code.
import {getProcessedCss} from 'tpa-style-webpack-plugin/runtime';
import {addStyles} from 'tpa-style-webpack-plugin/addStyles';
const dynamicCss = getProcessedCss(
{styleParams, siteColors, siteTextPresets},
{isRTL: false, prefixSelector: '.style-id', strictMode: true}
);
addStyles(dynamicCss, 'tag-id');
getProcessedCss Options
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|isRTL
{Boolean}
false
|Defines id the direction replacers will work on ltr/rtl mode.
|prefixSelector
{String}
''
|Prefix of each selector in the css
|strictMode
{Boolean}
true
|Defines if the function should throw on invalid css or invalid values.
.my-selector {
--my-font: "font(Body-M)"; /* define a custom variable with a default value */
--my-font2: "font({theme: 'Body-M', size: '10px', lineHeight: '2em', weight: 'bold', style:'italic'})" /* will use Body-M as base font and override the given attributes */
--default-width: "number(42)"; /* define a numeric custom var */
font: "font({theme: 'var-from-settings', size: '32px', lineHeight: '40px'})"; /* will use var-from-settings as base font and override the given attributes */
font: "font(--my-font)"; /* assign a dynamic font value from a custom var */
width: calc(100% - '"unit(--default-width, px)"'); /* assign a dynamic numeric value from a custom var */
width: calc(100% / "number(--default-width)" + 0px); /* assign a dynamic numeric value from a custom var */
color: "color(color-8)"; /* assign a color from the site's palette */
background-color: "join(opacity(color-1, 0.5), opacity(color-8, 0.5))"; /* blends 2 colors */
color: "opacity(color-8, 0.3)"; /* add opacity to a site palette color */
color: "withoutOpacity(opacity(color-8, 0.3))"; /* will remove the opacity of site palette color */
color: "darken(color-8, 0.3)"; /* make a darken version of site palette color */
color: "whiten(color-8, 0.3)"; /* make a whiten version of site palette color - Mix the color with pure white, from 0 to 100 */
color: "lighten(color-8, 0.3)"; /* make a lighten version of site palette color - from 0 to 100. Providing 100 will always return white */
font: "font(--my-font2)"; /* will use the overridden default unless it was defined in settings */
border-width: "unit(--var-from-settings, px)"; /* will produce border-width: 42px */
color: "fallback(color(--var-from-settings), color(color-8))"; /* will return the first none falsy value from left to right */
}
|Expression
|RTL
|LTR
|START
|right
|left
|END
|left
|right
|STARTSIGN
|''
|'-'
|ENDSIGN
|'-'
|''
|DEG-START
|180
|0
|DEG-END
|0
|180
|DIR
|rtl
|ltr
.my-selector {
padding-start: 9px; /* START will be replaced with left / right, given rtl = false / true */
float: START; /* Same as above, applied to the value */
padding-end: 9px; /* END will be replaced with left / right, given rtl = true / false */
direction: DIR; /* DIR will be replaced with ltr / rtl, given rtl = false / true */
margin: STARTSIGN5px; /* STARTSIGN will be replaced with -, given rtl = false, and will be removed for rtl = true */
margin: ENDSIGN5px; /* ENDSIGN will be replaced with -, given rtl = true, and will be removed for rtl = false */
transform: rotate(DEG-STARTdeg);
transform: rotate(DEG-ENDdeg);
}
You can check out an example project.
Use it to inject the static css content to your .js bundle
This plugin was written in order to add support for SSR to Wix tpa dynamic styles as part of OOI project.
It uses the same syntax as
wix-style-proccesor but it works completely different, instead of searching the DOM for style tags with special syntax, it extracts the special syntax css, prepare all the data-structure that is needed at build-time and then exposes a function that given site params (colors, settings etc...) at run-time returns the
css as a string.
You can use a built in method to inject it as a style tag or use your framework to render the style tag.
import React from "react";
import {getProcessedCss} from "tpa-style-webpack-plugin/runtime";
export const withStyles = (Component, options) => {
return function WithStyles(props) {
const {isRTL, siteStyles, styleId} = props;
const dynamicCss = getProcessedCss(siteStyles, {
prefixSelector: styleId ? `.${styleId}` : "",
isRTL: !!isRTL,
strictMode: !!options.strictMode,
});
return (
<div className={styleId}>
<style dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: dynamicCss}} />
<Component {...props} />
</div>
);
};
};
If you use cssnano to minify CSS, be aware of the following limitations:
Don't mix static and dynamic values inside of
border shorthand declaration (see the issue):
.my-selector {
/* DON'T */
border: "unit(--var-from-settings, px)" solid "color(color-1)"; /* `cssnano` will remove the dynamic values, and it will become "border: solid;" */
/* DO */
border-width: "unit(--var-from-settings, px)";
border-style: solid;
border-color: "color(color-1)";
}
If you use percentages and dynamic values together inside of
calc, you need to have mixed units in order to opt out of
calc minification:
.my-selector {
/* DON'T */
width: calc(100% / "number(4)"); /* `reduce-css-calc` (used by `cssnano`) will transform it to "calc(1 / 4)" */
/* DO */
width: calc(100% / "number(4)" + 0px); /* notice 0px here */
}
Currently there is no support for usage of
style-loader, coming soon.