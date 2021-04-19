The hapi utility toy chest
Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy
npm install @hapipal/toys
See also the API Reference
Toys is intended for use with hapi v19+ and nodejs v12+ (see v2 for lower support).
Toys is a collection of utilities made to reduce common boilerplate in hapi v19+ projects, aid usage of events and streams in
async functions (e.g. handlers and server methods), and provide versions of widely-used utilities from Hoek optimized to perform well in hot code paths such as route handlers.
Below is an example featuring
Toys.auth.strategy(),
Toys.reacher(), and
Toys.withRouteDefaults(). The API Reference is also filled with examples.
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Boom = require('@hapi/boom');
const Toys = require('@hapipal/toys');
(async () => {
const server = Hapi.server();
// Make a one-off auth strategy for testing
Toys.auth.strategy(server, 'name-from-param', (request, h) => {
// Yes, perhaps not the most secure
const { username } = request.params;
if (!username) {
throw Boom.unauthorized(null, 'Custom');
}
return h.authenticated({ credentials: { user: { name: username } } });
});
// Make function to efficiently index into a request to grab an authed user's name
const grabAuthedUsername = Toys.reacher('auth.credentials.user.name');
// Default all route methods to "get", unless otherwise specified
const defaultToGet = Toys.withRouteDefaults({ method: 'get' });
server.route(
defaultToGet([
{
method: 'post',
path: '/',
handler: (request) => {
return { posted: true };
}
},
{ // Look ma, my method is defaulting to "get"!
path: '/as/{username}',
options: {
auth: 'name-from-param', // Here's our simple auth strategy
handler: (request) => {
// grabAuthedUsername() is designed to be quick
const username = grabAuthedUsername(request);
return { username };
}
}
}
])
);
await server.start();
console.log(`Now, go forth and ${server.info.uri}/as/your-name`);
})();