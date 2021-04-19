toys

The hapi utility toy chest

Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy

Installation

npm install @hapipal/toys

Usage

See also the API Reference Toys is intended for use with hapi v19+ and nodejs v12+ (see v2 for lower support).

Toys is a collection of utilities made to reduce common boilerplate in hapi v19+ projects, aid usage of events and streams in async functions (e.g. handlers and server methods), and provide versions of widely-used utilities from Hoek optimized to perform well in hot code paths such as route handlers.

Below is an example featuring Toys.auth.strategy() , Toys.reacher() , and Toys.withRouteDefaults() . The API Reference is also filled with examples.