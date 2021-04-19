openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

toys

by hapipal
2.3.1 (see all)

The hapi utility toy chest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

toys

The hapi utility toy chest

Build Status Coverage Status

Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy

Installation

npm install @hapipal/toys

Usage

See also the API Reference

Toys is intended for use with hapi v19+ and nodejs v12+ (see v2 for lower support).

Toys is a collection of utilities made to reduce common boilerplate in hapi v19+ projects, aid usage of events and streams in async functions (e.g. handlers and server methods), and provide versions of widely-used utilities from Hoek optimized to perform well in hot code paths such as route handlers.

Below is an example featuring Toys.auth.strategy(), Toys.reacher(), and Toys.withRouteDefaults(). The API Reference is also filled with examples.

const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Boom = require('@hapi/boom');
const Toys = require('@hapipal/toys');

(async () => {

    const server = Hapi.server();

    // Make a one-off auth strategy for testing
    Toys.auth.strategy(server, 'name-from-param', (request, h) => {

        // Yes, perhaps not the most secure
        const { username } = request.params;

        if (!username) {
            throw Boom.unauthorized(null, 'Custom');
        }

        return h.authenticated({ credentials: { user: { name: username } } });
    });

    // Make function to efficiently index into a request to grab an authed user's name
    const grabAuthedUsername = Toys.reacher('auth.credentials.user.name');

    // Default all route methods to "get", unless otherwise specified
    const defaultToGet = Toys.withRouteDefaults({ method: 'get' });

    server.route(
        defaultToGet([
            {
                method: 'post',
                path: '/',
                handler: (request) => {

                    return { posted: true };
                }
            },
            {   // Look ma, my method is defaulting to "get"!
                path: '/as/{username}',
                options: {
                    auth: 'name-from-param', // Here's our simple auth strategy
                    handler: (request) => {

                        // grabAuthedUsername() is designed to be quick
                        const username = grabAuthedUsername(request);

                        return { username };
                    }
                }
            }
        ])
    );

    await server.start();

    console.log(`Now, go forth and ${server.info.uri}/as/your-name`);
})();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial