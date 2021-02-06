toxy

Hackable HTTP proxy to simulate server failure scenarios, systems resiliency testing and unexpected network conditions, built for node.js.

It was mainly designed for failure resistance testing, when toxy becomes particularly useful in order to cover fault tolerance and resiliency capabilities of a system, especially in disruption-tolerant networks and service-oriented architectures, where toxy may act as MitM proxy among services in order to inject failure.

toxy allows you to plug in poisons, optionally filtered by rules, which essentially can intercept and alter the HTTP flow as you need, performing multiple evil actions in the middle of that process, such as limiting the bandwidth, delaying network packets, injecting network jitter latency or replying with a custom error or status code. It primarily operates at L7, although it can simulate L3 network conditions.

toxy can be fluently used programmatically or via HTTP API. It was built on top of rocky, a full-featured middleware-oriented HTTP proxy, and it's also pluggable in connect/express as standard middleware.

Requires node.js +4.

Contents

Features

Full-featured HTTP/S proxy (backed by rocky and http-proxy)

Hackable and elegant programmatic API (inspired on connect/express)

Admin HTTP API for external management and dynamic configuration

Featured built-in router with nested configuration

Hierarchical and composable poisoning with rule based filtering

Hierarchical middleware layer (both global and route scopes)

Easily augmentable via middleware (based on connect/express middleware)

Supports both incoming and outgoing traffic poisoning

Built-in poisons (bandwidth, error, abort, latency, slow read...)

Rule-based poisoning (probabilistic, HTTP method, headers, body...)

Supports third-party poisons and rules

Built-in balancer and traffic interceptor via middleware

Inherits API and features from rocky

Compatible with connect/express (and most of their middleware)

Able to run as standalone HTTP proxy

Introduction

Why toxy?

There're some other similar solutions like toxy in the market, but most of them do not provide a proper programmatic control and usually are not easy to hack, configure or are directly closed to extensibility.

Furthermore, the majority of those solutions only operates at TCP L3 level stack instead of providing high-level abstractions to cover common requirements in the specific domain and nature of the HTTP L7 protocol, like toxy tries to provide

toxy brings a powerful hackable and extensible solution with a convenient abstraction, but without losing a proper low-level interface capabilities to deal with HTTP protocol primitives easily.

toxy was designed based on the rules of composition, simplicity and extensibility. Via its built-in hierarchical domain specific middleware layer you can easily augment toxy features to your own needs.

Concepts

toxy introduces two directives: poisons and rules.

Poisons are the specific logic which infects an incoming or outgoing HTTP transaction (e.g: injecting a latency, replying with an error). One HTTP transaction can be poisoned by one or multiple poisons, and those poisons can be also configured to infect both global or route level traffic.

Rules are a kind of match validation filters that inspects an HTTP request/response in order to determine, given a certain rules, if the HTTP transaction should be poisoned or not (e.g: if headers matches, query params, method, body...). Rules can be reused and applied to both incoming and outgoing traffic flows, including different scopes: global, route or poison level.

How it works

↓ ( Incoming request ) ↓ ↓ ||| ↓ ↓ + ↓ | Toxy Router | ↓ -> Match the incoming request ↓ + ↓ ||| ↓ ↓ + ↓ | Incoming phase | ↓ -> The proxy receives the request from the client ↓ |~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| ↓ ↓ | ↓ | | Exec Rules | | ↓ -> Apply configured rules for the incoming request ↓ | ↓ | ||| | ↓ ↓ | ↓ | | Exec Poisons | | ↓ -> If all rules passed, then poison the HTTP flow ↓ | ↓ +~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~+ ↓ ↓ / \ ↓ ↓ \ / ↓ ↓ + ↓ | HTTP dispatcher | ↓ -> Forward the HTTP traffic to the target server , either poisoned or not ↓ + ↓ / \ ↓ ↓ \ / ↓ ↓ + ↓ | Outgoing phase | ↓ -> Receives response from target server ↓ |~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| ↓ ↓ | ↓ | | Exec Rules | | ↓ -> Apply configured rules for the outgoing request ↓ | ↓ | ||| | ↓ ↓ | ↓ | | Exec Poisons | | ↓ -> If all rules passed, then poison the HTTP flow before send it to the client ↓ | ↓ +~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~+ ↓ ↓ ||| ↓ ↓ ( Send to the client ) ↓ -> Finally, send the request to the client, either poisoned or not

Usage

Installation

npm install toxy

Examples

See examples directory for more use cases.

var toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) var poisons = toxy.poisons var rules = toxy.rules var proxy = toxy() proxy .forward( 'http://httpbin.org' ) proxy .poison(poisons.latency({ jitter : 500 })) .rule(rules.probability( 25 )) proxy .get( '/download/*' ) .forward( 'http://files.myserver.net' ) .poison(poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 })) .withRule(rules.headers({ 'Authorization' : /^Bearer (.*)$/i })) proxy .get( '/image/*' ) .outgoingPoison(poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 512 })) .withRule(rules.method( 'GET' )) .withRule(rules.timeThreshold({ duration : 1000 , threshold : 1000 * 10 })) .withRule(rules.responseStatus({ range : [ 200 , 400 ] })) proxy .all( '/api/*' ) .poison(poisons.rateLimit({ limit : 10 , threshold : 1000 })) .withRule(rules.method([ 'POST' , 'PUT' , 'DELETE' ])) .poison(poisons.rateLimit({ limit : 50 , threshold : 1000 })) .withRule(rules.method( 'GET' )) proxy .all( '/*' ) .poison(poisons.slowClose({ delay : 1000 })) .poison(poisons.slowRead({ bps : 128 })) .withRule(rules.probability( 50 )) proxy.listen( 3000 ) console .log( 'Server listening on port:' , 3000 ) console .log( 'Test it:' , 'http://localhost:3000/image/jpeg' )

Benchmark

See toxy/benchmark for details.

Poisons

Poisons host specific logic which intercepts and mutates, wraps, modify and/or cancel an HTTP transaction in the proxy server. Poisons can be applied to incoming or outgoing, or even both traffic flows (see poison phases).

Poisons can be composed and reused for different HTTP scenarios. They are executed in FIFO order and asynchronously.

Poisoning scopes

toxy has a hierarchical design based on two different scopes: global and route .

Global scope points to all the incoming HTTP traffic received by the proxy server, regardless of the HTTP method or path.

Route scope points to any incoming traffic which matches with a specific HTTP verb and URI path.

Poisons can be plugged to both scopes, meaning you can operate with better accuracy and restrict the scope of the poisoning, for instance, you might wanna apply a bandwidth limit poisoning only to a certain routes, such as /download or /images .

See routes.js for a featured example.

Poisoning phases

Poisons can be plugged to incoming or outgoing traffic flows, or even both.

Incoming poisoning is applied when the traffic has been received by proxy but it has not been forwarded to the target server yet.

Outgoing poisoning refers to the traffic that has been forwarded to the target server and when proxy receives the response from it, but that response has not been sent to the client yet.

This means, essentially, that you can plug in your poisons to infect the HTTP traffic before or after the request is forwarded to the target HTTP server or sent to the client.

This allows you apply a better and more accurated poisoning based on the request or server response. For instance, given the nature of some poisons, like inject error , you may want to enable it according to the target server response (e.g: some header is present or not).

See poison-phases.js for a featured example.

Built-in poisons

Latency

Name latency Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Infects the HTTP flow injecting a latency jitter in the response

Arguments:

options object jitter number - Jitter value in milliseconds max number - Random jitter maximum value min number - Random jitter minimum value



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.latency({ jitter : 1000 })) toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.latency({ max : 1000 , min : 100 }))

Inject response

Name inject Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server false (only as incoming poison)

Injects a custom response, intercepting the request before sending it to the target server. Useful to inject errors originated in the server.

Arguments:

options object code number - Response HTTP status code. Default 500 headers object - Optional headers to send body mixed - Optional body data to send. It can be a buffer or string encoding string - Body encoding. Default to utf8



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.inject({ code : 503 , body : '{"error": "toxy injected error"}' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } }))

Bandwidth

Name bandwidth Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Limits the amount of bytes sent over the network in outgoing HTTP traffic for a specific time frame.

This poison is basically an alias to throttle.

Arguments:

options object bytes number - Amount of chunk of bytes to send. Default 1024 threshold number - Packets time frame in milliseconds. Default 1000



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bytes : 512 }))

Rate limit

Name rateLimit Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Limits the amount of requests received by the proxy in a specific threshold time frame. Designed to test API limits. Exposes typical X-RateLimit-* headers.

Note that this is very simple rate limit implementation, indeed limits are stored in-memory, therefore are completely volatile. There're a bunch of featured and consistent rate limiter implementations in npm that you can plug in as poison. You might be also interested in token bucket algorithm.

Arguments:

options object limit number - Total amount of requests. Default to 10 threshold number - Limit time frame in milliseconds. Default to 1000 message string - Optional error message when limit is reached. code number - HTTP status code when limit is reached. Default to 429 .



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.rateLimit({ limit : 5 , threshold : 10 * 1000 }))

Slow read

Name slowRead Poisoning Phase incoming Reaches the server true

Reads incoming payload data packets slowly. Only valid for non-GET request.

Arguments:

options object chunk number - Packet chunk size in bytes. Default to 1024 threshold number - Limit threshold time frame in milliseconds. Default to 1000



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowRead({ chunk : 2048 , threshold : 1000 }))

Slow open

Name: slowOpen

Name slowOpen Poisoning Phase incoming Reaches the server true

Delays the HTTP connection ready state.

Arguments:

options object delay number - Delay connection in milliseconds. Default to 1000



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowOpen({ delay : 2000 }))

Slow close

Name slowClose Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Delays the HTTP connection close signal (EOF).

Arguments:

options object delay number - Delay time in milliseconds. Default to 1000



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowClose({ delay : 2000 }))

Throttle

Name throttle Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Restricts the amount of packets sent over the network in a specific threshold time frame.

Arguments:

options object chunk number - Packet chunk size in bytes. Default to 1024 delay object - Data chunk delay time frame in milliseconds. Default to 100



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.throttle({ chunk : 2048 , threshold : 1000 }))

Abort connection

Name abort Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server false (only as incoming poison)

Aborts the TCP connection. From the low-level perspective, this will destroy the socket on the server, operating only at TCP level without sending any specific HTTP application level data.

Arguments:

options object delay number - Aborts TCP connection after waiting the given milliseconds. Default to 0 next boolean - If true , the connection will be aborted if the target server takes more than the delay param time to reply. Default to false error Error - Custom internal node.js error to use when destroying the socket. Default to null



toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort()) toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort( 1000 )) toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort({ delay : 2000 , next : true }))

Timeout

Name timeout Poisoning Phase incoming / outgoing Reaches the server true

Defines a response timeout. Useful when forward to potentially slow servers.

Arguments:

milliseconds number - Timeout limit in milliseconds

toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.timeout( 5000 ))

How to write poisons

Poisons are implemented as standard middleware function with the same interface as connect/express middleware.

Some poisons are not trivial to implement so you've to be familiar with node.js http module and its API.

Here's a simple example of a server latency poison:

var toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) function customLatencyPoison ( delay ) { return function customLatency ( req, res, next ) { var timeout = setTimeout(process, delay) req.once( 'close' , onClose) function onClose ( ) { clearTimeout(timeout) next( 'client connection closed' ) } function process ( ) { req.removeListener( 'close' , onClose) next() } } } var proxy = toxy() proxy .get( '/foo' ) .poison(customLatencyPoison( 2000 ))

You can optionally extend the build-in poisons with your own poisons:

toxy.addPoison(customLatency) proxy .get( '/foo' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.customLatency)

For featured real example, take a look to the built-in poisons implementation.

Rules

Rules are simple validation filters which inspects an incoming or outgoing HTTP traffic in order to determine, given a certain rules (e.g: matches the method, headers, query params, body...), if the current HTTP transaction should be poisoned or not, based on the resolution value of the rule.

Rules are useful to compose, decouple and reuse logic among different scenarios of poisoning. Rules can be applied to global, route or even poison scope, and it also applies to both phases of poisoning.

Rules are executed in FIFO order. Their evaluation logic is equivalent to Array#every() in JavaScript: all the rules must pass in order to proceed with the poisoning.

Built-in rules

Probability

Name probability Poison Phase incoming / outgoing

Enables the rule by a random probabilistic. Useful for random poisoning.

Arguments:

percentage number - Percentage of filtering. Default 50

var rule = toxy.rules.probability( 85 ) toxy.rule(rule)

Time threshold

Name timeThreshold Poison Phase incoming / outgoing

Simple rule to enable poisons based on a specific time threshold and duration. For instance, you can enable a certain poisons during a specific amount of time (e.g: 1 second) within a time threshold (e.g: 1 minute).

Arguments:

options object duration number - Enable time interval in milliseconds. Default to 1000 threshold number - Time threshold in milliseconds to wait before re-enable the poisoning. Default to 10000



proxy.rule(toxy.rules.timeThreshold( 100 )) proxy.rule(toxy.rules.timeThreshold({ duration : 1000 , period : 1000 * 60 }))

Method

Name method Poison Phase incoming / outgoing

Filters by HTTP method.

Arguments:

method string|array - Method or methods to filter.

var method = toxy.rules.method([ 'GET' , 'POST' ]) toxy.rule(method)

Content Type

Filters by content type header. It should be present

Arguments:

value string|regexp - Header value to match.

var rule = toxy.rules.contentType( 'application/json' ) toxy.rule(rule)

Headers

Name headers Poison Phase incoming / outgoing

Filter by request headers.

Arguments:

headers object - Headers to match by key-value pair. value can be a string, regexp, boolean or function(headerValue, headerName) => boolean

var matchHeaders = { 'content-type' : /^application/ \json/i, 'server' : true , 'accept' : function ( value, key ) { return value.indexOf( 'text' ) !== -1 } } var rule = toxy.rules.headers(matchHeaders) toxy.rule(rule)

Response headers

Name responseHeaders Poison Phase outgoing

Filter by response headers from target server. Same as headers rule, but evaluating the outgoing request.

Arguments:

headers object - Headers to match by key-value pair. value can be a string , regexp , boolean or function(headerValue, headerName) => boolean

var matchHeaders = { 'content-type' : /^application/ \json/i, 'server' : true , 'accept' : function ( value, key ) { return value.indexOf( 'text' ) !== -1 } } var rule = toxy.rules.responseHeaders(matchHeaders) toxy.rule(rule)

Body

Name body Poison Phase incoming / outgoing

Match incoming body payload by a given string , regexp or custom filter function .

This rule is pretty simple, so for complex body matching (e.g: validating against a JSON schema) you should probably write your own rule.

Arguments:

match string|regexp|function - Body content to match

- Body content to match limit string - Optional. Body limit in human size. E.g: 5mb

- Optional. Body limit in human size. E.g: encoding string - Body encoding. Default to utf8

- Body encoding. Default to length number - Body length. Default taken from Content-Length header

var rule = toxy.rules.body( '"hello":"world"' ) toxy.rule(rule) var rule = toxy.rules.body( function contains ( body ) { return body.indexOf( 'hello' ) !== -1 }) toxy.rule(rule)

Response body

Name responseBody Poison Phase outgoing

Match outgoing body payload by a given string , regexp or custom filter function .

Arguments:

match string|regexp|function - Body content to match

- Body content to match encoding string - Body encoding. Default to utf8

- Body encoding. Default to length number - Body length. Default taken from Content-Length header

var rule = toxy.rules.responseBody( '"hello":"world"' ) toxy.rule(rule) var rule = toxy.rules.responseBody( function contains ( body ) { return body.indexOf( 'hello' ) !== -1 }) toxy.rule(rule)

Response status

Name responseStatus Poison Phase outgoing

Evaluates the response status from the target server. Only applicable to outgoing poisons.

Arguments:

range array - Pair of status code range to match. Default [200, 300] .

- Pair of status code range to match. Default . lower number - Compare status as lower than operation. Default to null .

- Compare status as operation. Default to . higher number - Compare status as higher than operation. Default to null .

- Compare status as operation. Default to . value number - Status code to match using a strict equality comparison. Default null .

- Status code to match using a strict equality comparison. Default . include array - Unordered list of status codes to match. Useful to specify custom status. Default null

toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody( 200 )) toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody([ 200 , 204 ])) toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody({ higher : 199 , lower : 400 })) toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody({ include : [ 200 , 204 , 400 , 404 ] }))

Third-party rules

List of available third-party rules provided by the community. PR are welcome.

IP - Enable/disable poisons based on the client IP address (supports CIDR, subnets, ranges...).

How to write rules

Rules are simple middleware functions that resolve asynchronously with a boolean value to determine if a given HTTP transaction should be ignored when poisoning.

Your rule must resolve with a boolean param calling the next(err, shouldIgnore) function in the middleware, passing a true value if the rule has not matches and should not apply the poisoning, and therefore continuing with the next middleware stack.

Here's an example of a simple rule matching the HTTP method to determine if:

var toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) function customMethodRule ( matchMethod ) { return function customMethodRule ( req, res, next ) { var shouldIgnore = req.method !== matchMethod next( null , shouldIgnore) } } var proxy = toxy() proxy .get( '/foo' ) .rule(customMethodRule( 'GET' )) .poison( )

You can optionally extend the build-in rules with your own rules:

toxy.addRule(customMethodRule) proxy .get( '/foo' ) .rules(toxy.rules.customMethodRule)

For featured real examples, take a look to the built-in rules implementation

Programmatic API

toxy API is completely built on top the rocky API. In other words, you can use any of the methods, features and middleware layer natively provided by rocky .

toxy([ options ])

Create a new toxy proxy.

For supported options , please see rocky documentation

var toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) toxy({ forward : 'http://server.net' , timeout : 30000 }) toxy .get( '/foo' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.latency( 1000 )) .withRule(toxy.rules.contentType( 'json' )) .forward( 'http://foo.server' ) toxy .post( '/bar' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 })) .withRule(toxy.rules.probability( 50 )) .forward( 'http://bar.server' ) toxy .post( '/boo' ) .outgoingPoison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 })) .withRule(toxy.rules.method( 'GET' )) .forward( 'http://boo.server' ) toxy.all( '/*' ) toxy.listen( 3000 )

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for GET method.

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for POST method.

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for PUT method.

Return: ToxyRoute

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for DELETE method.

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for HEAD method.

Return: ToxyRoute

Register a new route for any method.

toxy#poisons => Object

Exposes a map with the built-in poisons. Prototype alias to toxy.poisons

toxy#rules => Object

Exposes a map with the built-in poisons. Prototype alias to toxy.rules

Define a URL to forward the incoming traffic received by the proxy.

Forward to multiple servers balancing among them.

For more information, see the rocky docs

Define a new replay server. You can call this method multiple times to define multiple replay servers.

For more information, see the rocky docs

Plug in a custom middleware.

For more information, see the rocky docs.

Plug in a response outgoing traffic middleware.

For more information, see the rocky docs.

Plug in a replay traffic middleware.

For more information, see the rocky docs

Intercept incoming request body. Useful to modify it on the fly.

For more information, see the rocky docs

Intercept outgoing response body. Useful to modify it on the fly.

For more information, see the rocky docs

Return a standard middleware to use with connect/express.

Overwrite the Host header with a custom value. Similar to forwardHost option.

Redirect traffic to the given URL.

toxy#findRoute(routeIdOrPath, [ method ])

Find a route by ID or path and method.

Starts the built-in HTTP server, listening on a specific TCP port.

toxy#close([ callback ])

Closes the HTTP server.

Alias: usePoison , useIncomingPoison

Register a new poison to infect incoming traffic.

Alias: useOutgoingPoison , responsePoison

Register a new poison to infect outgoing traffic.

Alias: useRule

Register a new rule.

Aliases: ifRule , whenRule , poisonRule , poisonFilter

Apply a new rule for the latest registered poison.

Enable a poison by name identifier

Disable a poison by name identifier

Return: boolean

Remove an incoming traffic poison by name identifier or object reference.

Return: boolean

Remove an outgoing traffic poison by name identifier or object reference.

Return: boolean

Checks if a poison is enabled by name identifier.

Alias: disablePoisons

Disable all the registered poisons.

Return: Directive|null

Searches and retrieves a registered poison in the stack by name identifier.

Return: Directive|null

Searches and retrieves a registered incoming poison in the stack by name identifier.

Return: Directive|null

Searches and retrieves a registered outgoing poison in the stack by name identifier.

Return: array<Directive>

Return an array of registered poisons.

Return: array<Directive>

Return an array of registered incoming poisons.

Return: array<Directive>

Return an array of registered outgoing poisons.

Alias: flushPoisons

Remove all the registered poisons for both incoming and outgoing traffic flows.

Enable a rule by name identifier.

Disable a rule by name identifier.

Return: boolean

Remove a rule by name identifier.

Disable all the registered rules.

Return: boolean

Checks if the given rule is enabled by name identifier.

Return: Directive|null

Searches and retrieves a registered rule in the stack by name identifier.

Return: array<Directive>

Returns and array with the registered rules wrapped as Directive .

Remove all the rules.

Extend built-in poisons.

Extend built-in rules.

toxy.poisons => Object

Exposes a map with the built-in poisons.

toxy.rules => Object

Exposes a map with the built-in rules.

toxy.VERSION => String

Current toxy semantic version.

ToxyRoute

ToxyRoute exposes the same interface as Toxy global interface, it just adds some route level additional methods.

Further actions you perform against the ToxyRoute API will only be applicable at route-level (nested). In other words: you already know the API.

This example will probably clarify possible doubts:

var toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) var proxy = toxy() proxy .forward( 'http://server.net' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 })) .rule(toxy.rules.method( 'GET' )) var route = proxy .get( '/foo' ) .toPath( '/bar' ) .host( 'server.net' ) .forward( 'http://new.server.net' ) route .poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 512 })) .rule(toxy.rules.contentType( 'json' ))

A convenient wrapper internally used for poisons and rules.

Normally you don't need to know this interface, but for hacking purposes or more low-level actions might be useful.

Return: boolean

Return: boolean

Return: boolean

Alias: filter

Return: function(req, res, next)

HTTP API

The toxy HTTP API follows the JSON API conventions, including resource based hypermedia linking.

Usage

For a featured use case, see the admin server example.

const toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) var admin = toxy.admin({ cors : true }) admin.listen( 9000 ) var proxy = toxy() proxy.listen( 3000 ) admin.manage(proxy) proxy .forward( 'http://my.target.net' ) proxy .get( '/slow' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 })) proxy .all( '/*' ) .poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps : 1024 * 5 })) console .log( 'toxy proxy listening on port:' , 3000 ) console .log( 'toxy admin server listening on port:' , 9000 )

For more details about the admin programmatic API, see below.

Authorization

The HTTP API can be protected to unauthorized clients. Authorized clients must define the API key token via API-Key or Authorization HTTP headers.

To enable it, you should simple pass the following options to toxy admin server:

const toxy = require ( 'toxy' ) const opts = { apiKey : 's3cr3t' } var admin = toxy.admin(opts) admin.listen( 9000 ) console .log( 'protected toxy admin server listening on port:' , 9000 )

API

Hierarchy:

Servers - Managed toxy instances Rules - Globally applied rules Poisons - Globally applied poisons Rules - Poison-specific rules Routes - List of configured routes Route - Object for each specific route Rules - Route-level registered rules Poisons - Route-level registered poisons Rules - Route-level poison-specific rules

- Managed instances

GET /

Servers

GET /servers

GET /servers/:id

Rules

GET /servers/:id/rules

POST /servers/:id/rules

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "method" , "options" : "GET" }

DELETE /servers/:id/rules

GET /servers/:id/rules/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/rules/:id

Poisons

GET /servers/:id/poison

POST /servers/:id/poisons

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "latency" , "phase" : "outgoing" , "options" : { "jitter" : 1000 } }

DELETE /servers/:id/poisons

GET /servers/:id/poisons/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/poisons/:id

GET /servers/:id/poisons/:id/rules

POST /servers/:id/poisons/:id/rules

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "method" , "options" : "GET" }

DELETE /servers/:id/poisons/:id/rules

GET /servers/:id/poisons/:id/rules/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/poisons/:id/rules/:id

Routes

GET /servers/:id/routes

POST /servers/:id/routes

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "path" : "/foo" , "method" : "GET" , "forward" : "http://my.server" , }

DELETE /servers/:id/routes

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id

Route rules

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/rules

POST /servers/:id/routes/:id/rules

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "method" , "options" : "GET" }

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/rules

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/rules/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/rules/:id

Route poisons

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons

POST /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "latency" , "phase" : "outgoing" , "options" : { "jitter" : 1000 } }

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id/rules

POST /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id/rules

Accepts: application/json

Example payload:

{ "name" : "method" , "options" : "GET" }

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id/rules

GET /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id/rules/:id

DELETE /servers/:id/routes/:id/poisons/:id/rules/:id

Programmatic API

The built-in HTTP admin server also provides a simple interface open to extensibility and hacking purposes. For instance, you can plug in additional middleware to the admin server, or register new routes.

toxy.admin([ opts ])

Returns: Admin

Supported options:

apiKey string - Optional API key to protect the server

- Optional API key to protect the server port number - Optional. TCP port to listen

- Optional. TCP port to listen cors boolean - Enable CORS for web browser access

- Enable CORS for web browser access middleware array<function> - Plug in additional middleware

- Plug in additional middleware ssl object - Node.js HTTPS server TLS options.

Admin#listen([ port, host ])

Start listening on the network.

Manage a toxy server instance.

Find a toxy instance. Accepts toxy server ID or toxy instance.

Stop managing a toxy instance.

Register a middleware.

Register a param middleware.

Register a GET route.

Register a POST route.

Register a PUT route.

Register a DELETE route.

Register a PATCH route.

Register a route accepting any HTTP method.

Middleware to plug in with connect/express.

Stop the server.

License

MIT - Tomas Aparicio