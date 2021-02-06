Hackable HTTP proxy to simulate server failure scenarios, systems resiliency testing and unexpected network conditions, built for node.js.
It was mainly designed for failure resistance testing, when toxy becomes particularly useful in order to cover fault tolerance and resiliency capabilities of a system, especially in disruption-tolerant networks and service-oriented architectures, where toxy may act as MitM proxy among services in order to inject failure.
toxy allows you to plug in poisons, optionally filtered by rules, which essentially can intercept and alter the HTTP flow as you need, performing multiple evil actions in the middle of that process, such as limiting the bandwidth, delaying network packets, injecting network jitter latency or replying with a custom error or status code. It primarily operates at L7, although it can simulate L3 network conditions.
toxy can be fluently used programmatically or via HTTP API. It was built on top of rocky, a full-featured middleware-oriented HTTP proxy, and it's also pluggable in connect/express as standard middleware.
Requires node.js +4.
There're some other similar solutions like
toxy in the market, but most of them do not provide a proper programmatic control and usually are not easy to hack, configure or are directly closed to extensibility.
Furthermore, the majority of those solutions only operates at TCP L3 level stack instead of providing high-level abstractions to cover common requirements in the specific domain and nature of the HTTP L7 protocol, like toxy tries to provide
toxy brings a powerful hackable and extensible solution with a convenient abstraction, but without losing a proper low-level interface capabilities to deal with HTTP protocol primitives easily.
toxy was designed based on the rules of composition, simplicity and extensibility. Via its built-in hierarchical domain specific middleware layer you can easily augment toxy features to your own needs.
toxy introduces two directives: poisons and rules.
Poisons are the specific logic which infects an incoming or outgoing HTTP transaction (e.g: injecting a latency, replying with an error). One HTTP transaction can be poisoned by one or multiple poisons, and those poisons can be also configured to infect both global or route level traffic.
Rules are a kind of match validation filters that inspects an HTTP request/response in order to determine, given a certain rules, if the HTTP transaction should be poisoned or not (e.g: if headers matches, query params, method, body...). Rules can be reused and applied to both incoming and outgoing traffic flows, including different scopes: global, route or poison level.
↓ ( Incoming request ) ↓
↓ ||| ↓
↓ +-------------+ ↓
↓ | Toxy Router | ↓ -> Match the incoming request
↓ +-------------+ ↓
↓ ||| ↓
↓ +--------------------+ ↓
↓ | Incoming phase | ↓ -> The proxy receives the request from the client
↓ |~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| ↓
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | | Exec Rules | | ↓ -> Apply configured rules for the incoming request
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | ||| | ↓
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | | Exec Poisons | | ↓ -> If all rules passed, then poison the HTTP flow
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ +~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~+ ↓
↓ / \ ↓
↓ \ / ↓
↓ +--------------------+ ↓
↓ | HTTP dispatcher | ↓ -> Forward the HTTP traffic to the target server, either poisoned or not
↓ +--------------------+ ↓
↓ / \ ↓
↓ \ / ↓
↓ +--------------------+ ↓
↓ | Outgoing phase | ↓ -> Receives response from target server
↓ |~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| ↓
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | | Exec Rules | | ↓ -> Apply configured rules for the outgoing request
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | ||| | ↓
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ | | Exec Poisons | | ↓ -> If all rules passed, then poison the HTTP flow before send it to the client
↓ | ---------------- | ↓
↓ +~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~+ ↓
↓ ||| ↓
↓ ( Send to the client ) ↓ -> Finally, send the request to the client, either poisoned or not
npm install toxy
See examples directory for more use cases.
var toxy = require('toxy')
var poisons = toxy.poisons
var rules = toxy.rules
// Create a new toxy proxy
var proxy = toxy()
// Default server to forward incoming traffic
proxy
.forward('http://httpbin.org')
// Register global poisons and rules
proxy
.poison(poisons.latency({ jitter: 500 }))
.rule(rules.probability(25))
// Register multiple routes
proxy
.get('/download/*')
.forward('http://files.myserver.net')
.poison(poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 }))
.withRule(rules.headers({'Authorization': /^Bearer (.*)$/i }))
// Infect outgoing traffic only (after the server replied properly)
proxy
.get('/image/*')
.outgoingPoison(poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 512 }))
.withRule(rules.method('GET'))
.withRule(rules.timeThreshold({ duration: 1000, threshold: 1000 * 10 }))
.withRule(rules.responseStatus({ range: [ 200, 400 ] }))
proxy
.all('/api/*')
.poison(poisons.rateLimit({ limit: 10, threshold: 1000 }))
.withRule(rules.method(['POST', 'PUT', 'DELETE']))
// And use a different more permissive poison for GET requests
.poison(poisons.rateLimit({ limit: 50, threshold: 1000 }))
.withRule(rules.method('GET'))
// Handle the rest of the traffic
proxy
.all('/*')
.poison(poisons.slowClose({ delay: 1000 }))
.poison(poisons.slowRead({ bps: 128 }))
.withRule(rules.probability(50))
proxy.listen(3000)
console.log('Server listening on port:', 3000)
console.log('Test it:', 'http://localhost:3000/image/jpeg')
See toxy/benchmark for details.
Poisons host specific logic which intercepts and mutates, wraps, modify and/or cancel an HTTP transaction in the proxy server. Poisons can be applied to incoming or outgoing, or even both traffic flows (see poison phases).
Poisons can be composed and reused for different HTTP scenarios. They are executed in FIFO order and asynchronously.
toxy has a hierarchical design based on two different scopes:
global and
route.
Global scope points to all the incoming HTTP traffic received by the proxy server, regardless of the HTTP method or path.
Route scope points to any incoming traffic which matches with a specific HTTP verb and URI path.
Poisons can be plugged to both scopes, meaning you can operate with better accuracy and restrict the scope of the poisoning,
for instance, you might wanna apply a bandwidth limit poisoning only to
a certain routes, such as
/download or
/images.
See routes.js for a featured example.
Poisons can be plugged to incoming or outgoing traffic flows, or even both.
Incoming poisoning is applied when the traffic has been received by proxy but it has not been forwarded to the target server yet.
Outgoing poisoning refers to the traffic that has been forwarded to the target server and when proxy receives the response from it, but that response has not been sent to the client yet.
This means, essentially, that you can plug in your poisons to infect the HTTP traffic before or after the request is forwarded to the target HTTP server or sent to the client.
This allows you apply a better and more accurated poisoning based on the request or server response.
For instance, given the nature of some poisons, like
inject error,
you may want to enable it according to the target server response (e.g: some header is present or not).
See poison-phases.js for a featured example.
|Name
|latency
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Infects the HTTP flow injecting a latency jitter in the response
Arguments:
object
number - Jitter value in milliseconds
number - Random jitter maximum value
number - Random jitter minimum value
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.latency({ jitter: 1000 }))
// Or alternatively using a random value
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.latency({ max: 1000, min: 100 }))
|Name
|inject
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|false (only as incoming poison)
Injects a custom response, intercepting the request before sending it to the target server. Useful to inject errors originated in the server.
Arguments:
object
number - Response HTTP status code. Default
500
object - Optional headers to send
mixed - Optional body data to send. It can be a
buffer or
string
string - Body encoding. Default to
utf8
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.inject({
code: 503,
body: '{"error": "toxy injected error"}',
headers: {'Content-Type': 'application/json'}
}))
|Name
|bandwidth
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Limits the amount of bytes sent over the network in outgoing HTTP traffic for a specific time frame.
This poison is basically an alias to throttle.
Arguments:
object
number - Amount of chunk of bytes to send. Default
1024
number - Packets time frame in milliseconds. Default
1000
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bytes: 512 }))
|Name
|rateLimit
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Limits the amount of requests received by the proxy in a specific threshold time frame. Designed to test API limits. Exposes typical
X-RateLimit-* headers.
Note that this is very simple rate limit implementation, indeed limits are stored in-memory, therefore are completely volatile. There're a bunch of featured and consistent rate limiter implementations in npm that you can plug in as poison. You might be also interested in token bucket algorithm.
Arguments:
object
number - Total amount of requests. Default to
10
number - Limit time frame in milliseconds. Default to
1000
string - Optional error message when limit is reached.
number - HTTP status code when limit is reached. Default to
429.
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.rateLimit({ limit: 5, threshold: 10 * 1000 }))
|Name
|slowRead
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming
|Reaches the server
|true
Reads incoming payload data packets slowly. Only valid for non-GET request.
Arguments:
object
number - Packet chunk size in bytes. Default to
1024
number - Limit threshold time frame in milliseconds. Default to
1000
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowRead({ chunk: 2048, threshold: 1000 }))
Name:
slowOpen
|Name
|slowOpen
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming
|Reaches the server
|true
Delays the HTTP connection ready state.
Arguments:
object
number - Delay connection in milliseconds. Default to
1000
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowOpen({ delay: 2000 }))
|Name
|slowClose
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Delays the HTTP connection close signal (EOF).
Arguments:
object
number - Delay time in milliseconds. Default to
1000
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.slowClose({ delay: 2000 }))
|Name
|throttle
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Restricts the amount of packets sent over the network in a specific threshold time frame.
Arguments:
object
number - Packet chunk size in bytes. Default to
1024
object - Data chunk delay time frame in milliseconds. Default to
100
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.throttle({ chunk: 2048, threshold: 1000 }))
|Name
|abort
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|false (only as incoming poison)
Aborts the TCP connection. From the low-level perspective, this will destroy the socket on the server, operating only at TCP level without sending any specific HTTP application level data.
Arguments:
object
number - Aborts TCP connection after waiting the given milliseconds. Default to
0
boolean - If
true, the connection will be aborted if the target server takes more than the
delay param time to reply. Default to
false
Error - Custom internal node.js error to use when destroying the socket. Default to
null
// Basic connection abort
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort())
// Abort after a delay
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort(1000))
// In this case, the socket will be closed if
// the target server takes more than
// 2 seconds to respond
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.abort({ delay: 2000, next: true }))
|Name
|timeout
|Poisoning Phase
|incoming / outgoing
|Reaches the server
|true
Defines a response timeout. Useful when forward to potentially slow servers.
Arguments:
number - Timeout limit in milliseconds
toxy.poison(toxy.poisons.timeout(5000))
Poisons are implemented as standard middleware function with the same interface as connect/express middleware.
Some poisons are not trivial to implement so you've to be familiar with node.js http module and its API.
Here's a simple example of a server latency poison:
var toxy = require('toxy')
function customLatencyPoison (delay) {
// We name the function since toxy uses it as identifier to get/disable/remove it in the future
return function customLatency (req, res, next) {
var timeout = setTimeout(process, delay)
req.once('close', onClose)
function onClose () {
clearTimeout(timeout)
next('client connection closed')
}
function process () {
req.removeListener('close', onClose)
next()
}
}
}
var proxy = toxy()
// Register and enable the poison
proxy
.get('/foo')
.poison(customLatencyPoison(2000))
You can optionally extend the build-in poisons with your own poisons:
toxy.addPoison(customLatency)
// Then you can use it as a built-in poison
proxy
.get('/foo')
.poison(toxy.poisons.customLatency)
For featured real example, take a look to the built-in poisons implementation.
Rules are simple validation filters which inspects an incoming or outgoing HTTP traffic in order to determine, given a certain rules (e.g: matches the method, headers, query params, body...), if the current HTTP transaction should be poisoned or not, based on the resolution value of the rule.
Rules are useful to compose, decouple and reuse logic among different scenarios of poisoning. Rules can be applied to global, route or even poison scope, and it also applies to both phases of poisoning.
Rules are executed in FIFO order. Their evaluation logic is equivalent to
Array#every() in JavaScript: all the rules must pass in order to proceed with the poisoning.
|Name
|probability
|Poison Phase
|incoming / outgoing
Enables the rule by a random probabilistic. Useful for random poisoning.
Arguments:
number - Percentage of filtering. Default
50
var rule = toxy.rules.probability(85)
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|timeThreshold
|Poison Phase
|incoming / outgoing
Simple rule to enable poisons based on a specific time threshold and duration. For instance, you can enable a certain poisons during a specific amount of time (e.g: 1 second) within a time threshold (e.g: 1 minute).
Arguments:
object
number - Enable time interval in milliseconds. Default to
1000
number - Time threshold in milliseconds to wait before re-enable the poisoning. Default to
10000
// Enable the poisoning only 100 milliseconds per each 10 seconds
proxy.rule(toxy.rules.timeThreshold(100))
// Enable poisoning during 1 second every minute
proxy.rule(toxy.rules.timeThreshold({ duration: 1000, period: 1000 * 60 }))
|Name
|method
|Poison Phase
|incoming / outgoing
Filters by HTTP method.
Arguments:
string|array - Method or methods to filter.
var method = toxy.rules.method(['GET', 'POST'])
toxy.rule(method)
Filters by content type header. It should be present
Arguments:
string|regexp - Header value to match.
var rule = toxy.rules.contentType('application/json')
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|headers
|Poison Phase
|incoming / outgoing
Filter by request headers.
Arguments:
object - Headers to match by key-value pair.
value can be a string, regexp,
boolean or
function(headerValue, headerName) => boolean
var matchHeaders = {
'content-type': /^application/\json/i,
'server': true, // meaning it should be present,
'accept': function (value, key) {
return value.indexOf('text') !== -1
}
}
var rule = toxy.rules.headers(matchHeaders)
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|responseHeaders
|Poison Phase
|outgoing
Filter by response headers from target server. Same as
headers rule, but evaluating the outgoing request.
Arguments:
object - Headers to match by key-value pair.
value can be a
string,
regexp,
boolean or
function(headerValue, headerName) => boolean
var matchHeaders = {
'content-type': /^application/\json/i,
'server': true, // meaning it should be present,
'accept': function (value, key) {
return value.indexOf('text') !== -1
}
}
var rule = toxy.rules.responseHeaders(matchHeaders)
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|body
|Poison Phase
|incoming / outgoing
Match incoming body payload by a given
string,
regexp or custom filter
function.
This rule is pretty simple, so for complex body matching (e.g: validating against a JSON schema) you should probably write your own rule.
Arguments:
string|regexp|function - Body content to match
string - Optional. Body limit in human size. E.g:
5mb
string - Body encoding. Default to
utf8
number - Body length. Default taken from
Content-Length header
var rule = toxy.rules.body('"hello":"world"')
toxy.rule(rule)
// Or using a filter function returning a boolean
var rule = toxy.rules.body(function contains(body) {
return body.indexOf('hello') !== -1
})
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|responseBody
|Poison Phase
|outgoing
Match outgoing body payload by a given
string,
regexp or custom filter
function.
Arguments:
string|regexp|function - Body content to match
string - Body encoding. Default to
utf8
number - Body length. Default taken from
Content-Length header
var rule = toxy.rules.responseBody('"hello":"world"')
toxy.rule(rule)
// Or using a filter function returning a boolean
var rule = toxy.rules.responseBody(function contains(body) {
return body.indexOf('hello') !== -1
})
toxy.rule(rule)
|Name
|responseStatus
|Poison Phase
|outgoing
Evaluates the response status from the target server. Only applicable to outgoing poisons.
Arguments:
array - Pair of status code range to match. Default
[200, 300].
number - Compare status as
lower than operation. Default to
null.
number - Compare status as
higher than operation. Default to
null.
number - Status code to match using a strict equality comparison. Default
null.
array - Unordered list of status codes to match. Useful to specify custom status. Default
null
// Strict evaluation of the status code
toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody(200))
// Using a range of valid status
toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody([200, 204]))
// Using relational comparison
toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody({ higher: 199, lower: 400 }))
// Custom unordered status code to match
toxy.rule(toxy.rules.responseBody({ include: [200, 204, 400, 404] }))
List of available third-party rules provided by the community. PR are welcome.
Rules are simple middleware functions that resolve asynchronously with a
boolean value to determine if a given HTTP transaction should be ignored when poisoning.
Your rule must resolve with a
boolean param calling the
next(err, shouldIgnore) function in the middleware, passing a
true value if the rule has not matches and should not apply the poisoning, and therefore continuing with the next middleware stack.
Here's an example of a simple rule matching the HTTP method to determine if:
var toxy = require('toxy')
function customMethodRule(matchMethod) {
/**
* We name the function since it's used by toxy to identify the rule to get/disable/remove it in the future
*/
return function customMethodRule(req, res, next) {
var shouldIgnore = req.method !== matchMethod
next(null, shouldIgnore)
}
}
var proxy = toxy()
// Register and enable the rule
proxy
.get('/foo')
.rule(customMethodRule('GET'))
.poison(/* ... */)
You can optionally extend the build-in rules with your own rules:
toxy.addRule(customMethodRule)
// Then you can use it as a built-in poison
proxy
.get('/foo')
.rules(toxy.rules.customMethodRule)
For featured real examples, take a look to the built-in rules implementation
toxy API is completely built on top the rocky API. In other words, you can use any of the methods, features and middleware layer natively provided by
rocky.
Create a new
toxy proxy.
For supported
options, please see rocky documentation
var toxy = require('toxy')
toxy({ forward: 'http://server.net', timeout: 30000 })
toxy
.get('/foo')
.poison(toxy.poisons.latency(1000))
.withRule(toxy.rules.contentType('json'))
.forward('http://foo.server')
toxy
.post('/bar')
.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 }))
.withRule(toxy.rules.probability(50))
.forward('http://bar.server')
toxy
.post('/boo')
.outgoingPoison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 }))
.withRule(toxy.rules.method('GET'))
.forward('http://boo.server')
toxy.all('/*')
toxy.listen(3000)
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for
GET method.
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for
POST method.
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for
PUT method.
Return:
ToxyRoute
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for
DELETE method.
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for
HEAD method.
Return:
ToxyRoute
Register a new route for any method.
=> Object
Exposes a map with the built-in poisons. Prototype alias to
toxy.poisons
=> Object
Exposes a map with the built-in poisons. Prototype alias to
toxy.rules
Define a URL to forward the incoming traffic received by the proxy.
Forward to multiple servers balancing among them.
For more information, see the rocky docs
Define a new replay server. You can call this method multiple times to define multiple replay servers.
For more information, see the rocky docs
Plug in a custom middleware.
For more information, see the rocky docs.
Plug in a response outgoing traffic middleware.
For more information, see the rocky docs.
Plug in a replay traffic middleware.
For more information, see the rocky docs
Intercept incoming request body. Useful to modify it on the fly.
For more information, see the rocky docs
Intercept outgoing response body. Useful to modify it on the fly.
For more information, see the rocky docs
Return a standard middleware to use with connect/express.
Overwrite the
Host header with a custom value. Similar to
forwardHost option.
Redirect traffic to the given URL.
Find a route by ID or path and method.
Starts the built-in HTTP server, listening on a specific TCP port.
Closes the HTTP server.
Alias:
usePoison,
useIncomingPoison
Register a new poison to infect incoming traffic.
Alias:
useOutgoingPoison,
responsePoison
Register a new poison to infect outgoing traffic.
Alias:
useRule
Register a new rule.
Aliases:
ifRule,
whenRule,
poisonRule,
poisonFilter
Apply a new rule for the latest registered poison.
Enable a poison by name identifier
Disable a poison by name identifier
Return:
boolean
Remove an incoming traffic poison by name identifier or object reference.
Return:
boolean
Remove an outgoing traffic poison by name identifier or object reference.
Return:
boolean
Checks if a poison is enabled by name identifier.
Alias:
disablePoisons
Disable all the registered poisons.
Return:
Directive|null
Searches and retrieves a registered poison in the stack by name identifier.
Return:
Directive|null
Searches and retrieves a registered
incoming poison in the stack by name identifier.
Return:
Directive|null
Searches and retrieves a registered
outgoing poison in the stack by name identifier.
Return:
array<Directive>
Return an array of registered poisons.
Return:
array<Directive>
Return an array of registered
incoming poisons.
Return:
array<Directive>
Return an array of registered
outgoing poisons.
Alias:
flushPoisons
Remove all the registered poisons for both incoming and outgoing traffic flows.
Enable a rule by name identifier.
Disable a rule by name identifier.
Return:
boolean
Remove a rule by name identifier.
Disable all the registered rules.
Return:
boolean
Checks if the given rule is enabled by name identifier.
Return:
Directive|null
Searches and retrieves a registered rule in the stack by name identifier.
Return:
array<Directive>
Returns and array with the registered rules wrapped as
Directive.
Remove all the rules.
Extend built-in poisons.
Extend built-in rules.
=> Object
Exposes a map with the built-in poisons.
=> Object
Exposes a map with the built-in rules.
=> String
Current toxy semantic version.
ToxyRoute exposes the same interface as
Toxy global interface, it just adds some route level additional methods.
Further actions you perform against the
ToxyRoute API will only be applicable at route-level (nested). In other words: you already know the API.
This example will probably clarify possible doubts:
var toxy = require('toxy')
var proxy = toxy()
// Now using the global API
proxy
.forward('http://server.net')
.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 }))
.rule(toxy.rules.method('GET'))
// Now create a route
var route = proxy
.get('/foo')
.toPath('/bar') // Route-level API method
.host('server.net') // Route-level API method
.forward('http://new.server.net')
// Now using the ToxyRoute interface
route
.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 512 }))
.rule(toxy.rules.contentType('json'))
A convenient wrapper internally used for poisons and rules.
Normally you don't need to know this interface, but for hacking purposes or more low-level actions might be useful.
Return:
boolean
Return:
boolean
Return:
boolean
Alias:
filter
Return:
function(req, res, next)
The
toxy HTTP API follows the JSON API conventions, including resource based hypermedia linking.
For a featured use case, see the admin server example.
const toxy = require('toxy')
// Create the toxy admin server
var admin = toxy.admin({ cors: true })
admin.listen(9000)
// Create the toxy proxy
var proxy = toxy()
proxy.listen(3000)
// Add the toxy instance to be managed by the admin server
admin.manage(proxy)
// Then configure the proxy
proxy
.forward('http://my.target.net')
proxy
.get('/slow')
.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 }))
// Handle the rest of the traffic
proxy
.all('/*')
.poison(toxy.poisons.bandwidth({ bps: 1024 * 5 }))
console.log('toxy proxy listening on port:', 3000)
console.log('toxy admin server listening on port:', 9000)
For more details about the admin programmatic API, see below.
The HTTP API can be protected to unauthorized clients.
Authorized clients must define the API key token via
API-Key or
Authorization HTTP headers.
To enable it, you should simple pass the following options to
toxy admin server:
const toxy = require('toxy')
const opts = { apiKey: 's3cr3t' }
var admin = toxy.admin(opts)
admin.listen(9000)
console.log('protected toxy admin server listening on port:', 9000)
Hierarchy:
toxy instances
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "method",
"options": "GET"
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "latency",
"phase": "outgoing",
"options": { "jitter": 1000 }
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "method",
"options": "GET"
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"path": "/foo", // Required
"method": "GET", // use ALL for all the methods
"forward": "http://my.server", // Optional custom forward server URL
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "method",
"options": "GET"
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "latency",
"phase": "outgoing",
"options": { "jitter": 1000 }
}
Accepts:
application/json
Example payload:
{
"name": "method",
"options": "GET"
}
The built-in HTTP admin server also provides a simple interface open to extensibility and hacking purposes. For instance, you can plug in additional middleware to the admin server, or register new routes.
Returns:
Admin
Supported options:
string - Optional API key to protect the server
number - Optional. TCP port to listen
boolean - Enable CORS for web browser access
array<function> - Plug in additional middleware
object - Node.js HTTPS server TLS options.
Start listening on the network.
Manage a
toxy server instance.
Find a toxy instance. Accepts toxy server ID or toxy instance.
Stop managing a toxy instance.
Register a middleware.
Register a param middleware.
Register a GET route.
Register a POST route.
Register a PUT route.
Register a DELETE route.
Register a PATCH route.
Register a route accepting any HTTP method.
Middleware to plug in with connect/express.
Stop the server.
MIT - Tomas Aparicio